Challah

$8.25 +

BAKED FRESH: TH We cannot keep enough of this festive bread on the racks. It's incredibly popular. Unlike our other breads, we make this one with eggs, which give it a lighter, fluffier texture. The eggs also give this bread its custard-like taste and beautiful coloring. It's braided and makes a beautiful dinner centerpiece. We will also make these into beautiful crowns for Jewish holidays. Orders highly recommended! KEY INGREDIENTS: ENRICHED WHITE FLOUR, INVERT SUGAR, EGGS, CANOLA OIL, YEAST, SALT