Arvada Great Harvest 7745 Wadsworth Blvd
7745 Wadsworth Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003
BREAD
EVERYDAY BREADS
- Honey Whole Wheat$6.50+
BAKED FRESH: M, T, W, TH, F Our signature bread! A perfect blend of 5 simple and pure ingredients make this a whole wheat staple. Features freshly ground, flavor-rich wheat grown by family-owned farms, pure honey, filtered water, salt and yeast. It's our most popular whole grain bread!! KEY INGREDIENTS: FRESHLY MILLED MONTANA WHOLE WHEAT FLOUR, WATER, LOCAL HONEY, SALT AND YEAST
- Farmhouse White$6.75+
BAKED FRESH: M, W, TH This old-fashioned loaf is so good you’ll think we kidnapped your grandma! Makes the perfect peanut butter & jelly or grilled cheese sammy. KEY INGREDIENTS: MONTANA WHITE FLOUR, WATER, LOCAL HONEY, SALT AND YEAST
- Sourdough$6.50+
BAKED FRESH: T, W, F, S Best Sourdough in town! Crusty, with a sour and creamy interior that perfectly complements any dinner and makes amazing sandwiches. People have been known to tear off in hunks and eat it on the ride home! KEY INGREDIENTS: ENRICHED WHITE FLOUR, WATER, SALT, ASCORBIC ACID (VITAMIN C), MINIMAL AMOUNTS OF YEAST
- Cinnamon Chip$6.75+
BAKED FRESH: M, T, TH, F Choose between our Classic or our Xtreme (think of a cinnamon roll inside the bread!), this is an all-time favorite flavorlicious bread no matter how you slice it! Makes fantastic French Toast! Cinnalicious! KEY INGREDIENTS: ENRICHED WHITE FLOUR, CINNAMON CHIPS, INVERT SUGAR, CINNAMON
- Dakota$8.00+
BAKED FRESH: M, TH Sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds and millet are generously kneaded into our honey whole wheat dough for a crunchy, hearty flavorful bread. Perfect for toast, for grilled cheese or for sandwiches. Eating well can taste amazing! KEY INGREDIENTS: WHOLE WHEAT FLOUR, HONEY, SUNFLOWER SEEDS, PUMPKIN SEEDS, MILLET, SESAME SEEDS
ARVADA FAVORITES
- Challah$8.25+
BAKED FRESH: TH We cannot keep enough of this festive bread on the racks. It's incredibly popular. Unlike our other breads, we make this one with eggs, which give it a lighter, fluffier texture. The eggs also give this bread its custard-like taste and beautiful coloring. It's braided and makes a beautiful dinner centerpiece. We will also make these into beautiful crowns for Jewish holidays. Orders highly recommended! KEY INGREDIENTS: ENRICHED WHITE FLOUR, INVERT SUGAR, EGGS, CANOLA OIL, YEAST, SALT
- Colorado Crunch$8.25+
BAKED FRESH: T, F A semi-sweet bread, this recipe combines wheat and white flours, sunflowers and pecans for a little crunch; raisins and cranberries for a little sweetness and the nutritional punch of 9 Grain. Perfect for peanut butter toast or turkey sandwiches. KEY INGREDIENTS: WHOLE WHEAT FLOUR, ENRICHED WHITE FLOUR, WATER, INVERT SUGAR, RAISINS, GOLDEN RAISINS, CRANBERRIES, 9 GRAIN MIX, PECANS, SUNFLOWER SEEDS, ROLLED OATS, YEAST, SALT
- Everything$7.00+
FRESH BAKED: T, F A whole grain blend loaded with onion and garlic, mixed with sesame, poppy, caraway, flax, & sunflower seeds, millet, oats, polenta, and black pepper. KEY INGREDIENTS: BUTTERMILK, HONEY, WHOLE WHEAT FLOUR, WHITE FLOUR, DRIED MINCED ONION, DRIED MINCED GARLIC, POPPY SEEDS, SESAME SEEDS, CARAWAY SEEDS, FLAX SEEDS, SUNFLOWER SEEDS, MILLET, OATS, POLENTA, BLACK PEPPER, YEAST
- Green Chili Cheese$8.75+
BAKED FRESH: T, F Loaded with chunks of cheddar cheese and hatch green chili, this bread is flavorful enough to knock your socks off without making you sweat. This is truly an Arvada fan favorite. KEY INGREDIENTS: WHOLE WHEAT FLOUR, WHITE FLOUR, GARLIC, ONION, GREEN CHILES, CUMIN, PAPRIKA, CAYENNE, OREGANO, OLIVE OIL, CHEDDAR CHEESE ,YEAST
- Hi5 Fiber$7.50+
BAKED FRESH: M With 5 grams of fiber per slice, this 100% whole grain bread tastes amazing, provides sustained energy. It's a fantastic choice for bread lovers who seek more fiber to keep you fuller longer to maintain a healthy weight. KEY INGREDIENTS: SUNFLOWER SEEDS, WHOLE FLAX SEEDS, MILLET, OATBRAN, WHEAT BRAN, WHOLE WHEAT FLOUR
- Pumpernickel$7.25+
BAKED FRESH: T, F This dark rye bread is rich and flavorful with the texture and taste you can only get from the rye and molasses combination. KEY INGREDIENTS: WATER, FRESH GROUND 100% WHOLE WHEAT FLOUR, WHITE FLOUR, RYE FLOUR, MOLASSES, YEAST, SALT, CARAWAY SEEDS
- Rosemary Garlic$8.00+
BAKED FRESH: T, F Rosemary and garlic mixed into our whole wheat dough make this a perfect side to a pasta dish. Try it with potato soup for a truly rewarding flavor combination! This is a classic. Fresh, aromatic, flavorful and primarily whole wheat with a touch of white flour for softness! KEY INGREDIENTS: WHOLE WHEAT FLOUR, ENRICHED WHITE FLOUR, ROSEMARY, PARSLEY, GARLIC
SEASONAL BREAD
- Cream Cheese Swirl - Lemon Blueberry$15.50+
BAKED FRESH: M, TH Through April, our Cream Cheese Swirl, our most indulgent loaf, will be a Lemon & Blueberry swirl. Don't miss out!
- Roasted Garlic Sourdough$13.25
BAKED FRESH: TH A team favorite! Our classic sourdough filled with both large clove chunks and minced garlic. If you love all things garlic, this is the bread for you! KEY INGREDIENTS: ROASTED GARLIC CLOVES, MINCED GARLIC, ENRICHED WHITE FLOUR, WATER, SALT, ASCORBIC ACID (VITAMIN C), MINIMAL TRACES OF YEAST
- Orange Brioche$12.00+
- Easter Ambrosia$14.25
- Hot Cross Buns 6pk$16.00
- Gouda & Stout$8.00+
- Irish Soda Bread$8.00+
- Potato Chive$8.25+
- Honey Bunny$7.00+
GLUTENLESS BREAD
DINNER ROLLS
- Virginia Rolls 6pk$8.25
- Challah Rolls 6pk$8.25
- Cinnamon Chip Rolls 6pk$8.25
- Sourdough Rolls 6pk$8.25
- Potato Chive$9.50
- Swedish Limpa$9.50
- Finish Pulla$9.50
- Cranberry Orange$9.50
- Rosemary Garlic$9.50
- Green Chili Cheese$9.50
- Pumpernickel$9.50
- Dakota$9.50
- Gluten X Rolls 6pk$10.50
- Rosemary Garlic GX Rolls 6pk$10.50
- Green Chili Cheese GX Rolls 6pk$10.50