As You Are.

review star

No reviews yet

500 8th Street SE

Washington, DC 20003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Turkey BLT w/fries
Chicken Tenders
Seasoned Fries

Small Bites

Seasoned Fries

$7.00

Fries tossed in seasoning, ketchup (V, GF)

Nachos

$15.00

Tortilla chips, shredded cheese, black beans, salsa

Dip Platter

$15.00

Hummus, guacamole, salsa, pita, tortilla chips, celery sticks, carrots

Chicken Wings

$15.00

8 wings, choice mambo sauce, old bay, or dry

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Extra Pita & Veggies

$2.00

Extra Platter Veggies Only

$1.50

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Fray Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Mozzarella Sticks W/Fries

$10.00

Salads

Kale Caesar

$15.00

Kale, romaine, parmesan, croutons, dressing

House Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, carrots. Served with champagne vinegarette

Farmhouse Salad

$15.00

Romaine, spinach, boiled eggs, herbed goat cheese, carrot, avocado. Served with balsamic vinegarette.

Bowls

Thai Noodle Bowl

$16.00

Rice noodles, baby bok choy, mushrooms, sprouts, thai basil. Served with lemongrass/coconut milk/red curry sauce

Veggie & Grain Bowl

$15.00

Rice, quinoa, sweet potato, cauliflower, kale, carrot. Served with garlic & herb cream

Soups

Black Bean Soup

$8.00

Black beans, vegetable broth, onion, tomato, carrot, garlic, spices, cilantro

Chicken Noodle Soup

$8.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon Egg Cheese & Sandwich

$13.00

Bacon, Egg, Cheese

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$11.00

Egg and choice of cheese

Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$13.00

Sausage, Egg, Cheese

Vegan Bkfst Sandwich

$10.00

Vegan sausage or bacon, tofu scramble, choice of cheese

Vegan Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$11.00

Tofu scramble, egg, choice of cheese

Dips & Sauces

Ketchup

Mustard

Mayo

Ranch

$0.50

Green Goddess

$0.50

Honey Mustard

Mumbo Sauce

Sandwiches

Apple & Brie w/fries

$15.00

sliced granny smith apples cooked in brown sugar, melted brie, kale. Served on a ciabatta roll.

Tuna Melt w/fries

$15.00

Tuna with thyme and olive oil, melted provolone cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato. Served on sourdough toast.

Turkey BLT w/fries

$15.00

Turkey bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served on sourdough toast.

Chicken Sandwich w/fries

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served on sourdough toast.

Veggie Wrap

$14.00

Roasted zucchini, onion, shiitake mushroom, and red pepper. Served wrapped in a tortilla with guacamole & hummus.

Donate Meal

Donate Meal

$10.00

Drip

Regular

$3.00+

Decaf

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Hot Cider

$5.00

Chaider

$7.00

Espresso Drinks

Americano

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Cortado

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.50

Latte

$6.00

Mocha

$6.00

Chai Latte

$6.00

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Add Oat Milk

$0.50

Red Eye

$7.00

Extra Shot

$0.50

Pastries

Large Pastry

$4.00

Small Pastry

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

500 8th Street SE, Washington, DC 20003

