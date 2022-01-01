As You Are.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
500 8th Street SE, Washington, DC 20003
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Chicken + Whiskey - C+W - Ballpark
No Reviews
70 N Street SE, STE119 Washington, DC 20003
View restaurant
Paraiso Taqueria & Mezcaleria - Capitol Hill
No Reviews
1101 Pennsylvania Avenue SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Washington
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurant