Asada Cantina + Kitchen

69 Reviews

$$

225 W Avenida Vista Hermosa

San Clemente, CA 92672

Order Again

Popular Items

Ala Carte Taco
Chips n Salsa To Go
Chicken Asada Bowl

STARTERS

Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos

$11.95

asada original | cream cheese | raspberry jam

Cabo Jerky

$16.95

grilled korean short ribs | avocado poblano slaw

Carne Asada Fries

$18.95

steak fries | carne asada | jack cheese | guacamole | jalapeño cheese sauce | pico de gallo | poblano cream

Rolled Chicken Taquitos

$14.95

poblano cream | queso fresco | pico de gallo | guacamole

Crab & Shrimp Ceviche

$21.95

house recipe | warm chips

Dos Dips

$11.95

spicy bean & jalapeño cheese dips

Crispy Fried Calamari

$13.95

chipotle ranch | lemon

Barbecued Pork Quesadilla

$15.95

bbq'd al pastor | jack cheese | cilantro & onion

House Queso Fundido

$14.95

queso ranchero | chorizo | roasted chiles | salsa quemada | warm flour tortillas

Mini Steak Street Tacos

$12.95

cilantro | onion | salsa quemada

Loaded Nachos

$12.95

fresh tortilla chips | jack cheese | black beans | ranchero sauce | pico de gallo | sour cream | guacamole

Chicken Nachos

$16.90

chicken tinga | fresh tortilla chips | jack cheese | black beans | ranchero sauce | pico de gallo | sour cream | guacamole

Carnitas Nachos

$16.90

carnitas | fresh tortilla chips | jack cheese | black beans | ranchero sauce | pico de gallo | sour cream | guacamole

Al Pastor Nachos

$17.90

al pastor | fresh tortilla chips | jack cheese | black beans | ranchero sauce | pico de gallo | sour cream | guacamole

Steak Nachos

$18.90

steak | fresh tortilla chips | jack cheese | black beans | ranchero sauce | pico de gallo | sour cream | guacamole

Short Rib Nachos

$17.90

slow braised short rib | fresh tortilla chips | jack cheese | black beans | ranchero sauce | pico de gallo | sour cream | guacamole

SALADS & BOWLS

Chicken Asada Bowl

$15.95

chicken tinga | cilantro buttered rice | black beans | lettuce | jack cheese | pico de gallo | poblano cream | guacamole

Carnitas Asada Bowl

$15.95

carnitas | cilantro buttered rice | black beans | lettuce | jack cheese | pico de gallo | poblano cream | guacamole

Veggie Asada Bowl

$15.95

roasted veggies | cilantro buttered rice | black beans | lettuce | jack cheese | pico de gallo | poblano cream | guacamole

Short Rib Asada Bowl

$17.95

slow braised beef short rib | cilantro buttered rice | black beans | lettuce | jack cheese | pico de gallo | poblano cream | guacamole

Al Pastor Asada Bowl

$17.95

al pastor | cilantro buttered rice | black beans | lettuce | jack cheese | pico de gallo | poblano cream | guacamole

Steak Asada Bowl

$19.95

steak | cilantro buttered rice | black beans | lettuce | jack cheese | pico de gallo | poblano cream | guacamole

Shrimp Asada Bowl

$21.95

blackened shrimp | cilantro buttered rice | black beans | lettuce | jack cheese | pico de gallo | poblano cream | guacamole

Cilantro Lime STEAK Salad

$26.95

crisp greens | avocado | red onion | cilantro | jack cheese | tomato | roasted corn | black beans | lime vinaigrette

Mexican Cobb Salad

$19.95

grilled chicken | queso fresco | roasted corn | pico de gallo | guacamole | chipotle ranch

Grilled Chicken Romaine Salad

$18.95

grilled chicken breast | grilled romaine | pico de gallo | spicy croutons | parmesan | ceasar dressing

Grilled Steak Romaine Salad

$24.95

sliced carne asada | grilled romaine | pico de gallo | spicy croutons | parmesan | ceasar dressing

Grilled Shrimp Romaine Salad

$26.95

jumbo blackened shrimp | grilled romaine | pico de gallo | spicy croutons | parmesan | ceasar dressing

Awesome House Salad

$8.95

crisp greens | jack cheese | heirloom cherry tomatoes | spicy croutons | cilantro lime vinaigrette or chipotle ranch

Crunchy Tostada Stack

$18.95

hand pressed tortilla | jalapeño refried beans | shredded chicken | lettuce | jack cheese | pico de gallo | sour cream | guacamole

Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup

$9.95

rustic vegetables | poblano cream | fresh avocado | crisp tortilla chips

Bowl Pozole Rojo

$9.95

carnitas | white hominy | chiles

TACOS

served with cilantro buttered rice and choice of beans

Soft Roasted Veggie Tacos

$15.95

flour tortilla | roasted veggies | fresh lettuce | jack cheese | poblano cream | queso fresco

Soft Chicken Tacos

$15.95

flour tortilla | chicken tinga | fresh lettuce | jack cheese | poblano cream | queso fresco

Soft Carnitas Tacos

$15.95

flour tortilla | carnitas | fresh lettuce | jack cheese | poblano cream | queso fresco

Soft Short Rib Tacos

$17.95

flour tortilla | short rib | fresh lettuce | jack cheese | poblano cream | queso fresco

Soft Al Pastor Tacos

$17.95

flour tortilla | al pastor | fresh lettuce | jack cheese | poblano cream | queso fresco

Soft Steak Tacos

$20.95

flour tortilla | carne asada | fresh lettuce | jack cheese | poblano cream | queso fresco

Crispy Potato Tacos

$15.95

fried crisp corn tortilla | potato filling | lettuce | jack cheese | pico de gallo | poblano cream | queso freso

Crispy Chicken Tacos

$15.95

fried crisp corn tortilla | chicken tinga | lettuce | jack cheese | pico de gallo | poblano cream | queso freso

Crispy Short Rib Tacos

$17.95

fried crisp corn tortilla | short rib | lettuce | jack cheese | pico de gallo | poblano cream | queso freso

Crispy Carnitas Tacos

$15.95

fried crisp corn tortilla | carnitas | lettuce | jack cheese | pico de gallo | poblano cream | queso freso

Fried Calamari Tacos

$19.95

soft corn tortilla | fried calamari | cabbage | mango pineapple relish | poblano cream | cotija

Blackened Mahi Tacos

$19.95

soft corn tortilla | blackened mahi | cabbage | mango pineapple relish | poblano cream | cotija

Blackened Salmon Tacos

$19.95

soft corn tortilla | blackened salmon | cabbage | mango pineapple relish | poblano cream | cotija

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$21.95

soft corn tortilla | blackened shrimp | cabbage | mango pineapple relish | poblano cream | cotija

Crab Tacos

$27.95

soft corn tortilla | fresh crab | cabbage | mango pineapple relish | poblano cream | cotija

ENCHILADAS

Cheese Enchiladas

$14.95

jack cheese | corn tortillas | ranchero sauce | sour cream | queso fresco | served with rice and choice of black or refried beans

Chicken Enchiladas

$17.95

corn tortillas | jack cheese | chicken tinga | ranchero sauce | sour cream | queso fresco | served with rice and choice of black or refried beans

Al Pastor Enchiladas

$18.95

corn tortillas | jack cheese | al pastor | ranchero sauce | sour cream | queso fresco | served with rice and choice of black or refried beans

Short Rib Enchiladas

$16.95

corn tortillas | jack cheese | short rib | ranchero sauce | sour cream | queso fresco | served with rice and choice of black or refried beans

Steak Enchiladas

$20.95

corn tortillas | jack cheese | steak | ranchero sauce | sour cream | queso fresco | served with rice and choice of black or refried beans

Veggie Enchiladas

$15.95

corn tortillas | jack cheese | roasted veggies | tomatillo sauce | sour cream | queso fresco | served with rice and choice of black or refried beans

Carnitas Enchiladas

$17.95

corn tortillas | jack cheese | carnitas | tomatillo sauce | sour cream | queso fresco | served with rice and choice of black or refried beans

Blackened Mahi Enchiladas

$19.95

corn tortillas | jack cheese | mahi | tomatillo sauce | sour cream | queso fresco | served with rice and choice of black or refried beans

Blackened Salmon Enchiladas

$19.95

corn tortillas | jack cheese | salmon | tomatillo sauce | sour cream | queso fresco | served with rice and choice of black or refried beans

Shrimp Enchiladas

$21.95

corn tortillas | jack cheese | shrimp | tomatillo sauce | sour cream | queso fresco | served with rice and choice of black or refried beans

Crab Enchiladas

$27.95

corn tortillas | jack cheese | crab | tomatillo sauce | sour cream | queso fresco | served with rice and choice of black or refried beans

BURRITOS

Chicken Burrito

$16.95

chicken tinga | choice of black or refried beans | cilantro rice | lettuce | jack cheese | topped with ranchero sauce, sour cream & queso fresco | accompanied by guac, sour cream & pico

Al Pastor Burrito

$18.95

al pastor | choice of black or refried beans | cilantro rice | lettuce | jack cheese | topped with ranchero sauce, sour cream & queso fresco | accompanied by guac, sour cream & pico

Short Rib Burrito

$18.95

short rib | choice of black or refried beans | cilantro rice | lettuce | jack cheese | topped with ranchero sauce, sour cream & queso fresco | accompanied by guac, sour cream & pico

Steak Burrito

$21.95

steak | choice of black or refried beans | cilantro rice | lettuce | jack cheese | topped with ranchero sauce, sour cream & queso fresco | accompanied by guac, sour cream & pico

Carnitas Burrito

$18.95

carnitas | choice of black or refried beans | cilantro rice | lettuce | jack cheese | topped with tomatillo sauce, sour cream & queso fresco | accompanied by guac, sour cream & pico

Veggie Burrito

$15.95

roasted veggies | choice of black or refried beans | cilantro rice | lettuce | jack cheese | topped with tomatillo sauce, sour cream & queso fresco | accompanied by guac, sour cream & pico

Blackened Mahi Burrito

$20.95

blackened mahi | choice of black or refried beans | cilantro rice | lettuce | jack cheese | topped with tomatillo sauce, sour cream & queso fresco | accompanied by guac, sour cream & pico

Blackened Salmon Burrito

$20.95

blackened salmon | choice of black or refried beans | cilantro rice | lettuce | jack cheese | topped with tomatillo sauce, sour cream & queso fresco | accompanied by guac, sour cream & pico

Blackened Shrimp Burrito

$22.95

blackened shrimp | choice of black or refried beans | cilantro rice | lettuce | jack cheese | topped with tomatillo sauce, sour cream & queso fresco | accompanied by guac, sour cream & pico

Crab Burrito

$29.95

fresh crab | choice of black or refried beans | cilantro rice | lettuce | jack cheese | topped with tomatillo sauce, sour cream & queso fresco | accompanied by guac, sour cream & pico

Steak & Shrimp Burrito

$25.95

steak & shrimp | choice of black or refried beans | cilantro rice | lettuce | jack cheese | topped with both ranchero and tomatillo sauce, sour cream & queso fresco | accompanied by guac, sour cream & pico

Steak & Crab Burrito

$28.95

steak & crab | choice of black or refried beans | cilantro rice | lettuce | jack cheese | topped with tomatillo sauce, sour cream & queso fresco | accompanied by guac, sour cream & pico

Chicken Chilaquiles Burrito

$19.95

large flour tortilla | crisp chips sauteed in ranchero or tomatillo sauce | scrambled eggs | jack cheese | chicken | cilantro buttered rice | | pico de gallo | served with steak fries

Carnitas Chilaquiles Burrito

$19.95

large flour tortilla | crisp chips sauteed in ranchero or tomatillo sauce | scrambled eggs | jack cheese | carnitas | cilantro buttered rice | | pico de gallo | served with steak fries

Steak Chilaquiles Burrito

$21.95

large flour tortilla | crisp chips sauteed in ranchero or tomatillo sauce | scrambled eggs | jack cheese | steak | cilantro buttered rice | | pico de gallo | served with steak fries

Short Rib Chilaquiles Burrito

$21.95

large flour tortilla | crisp chips sauteed in ranchero or tomatillo sauce | scrambled eggs | jack cheese | short rib | cilantro buttered rice | | pico de gallo | served with steak fries

Plain Ol Bean & Cheese Burrito

$12.95

just beans | jack cheese | flour tortilla

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

Cantina Combo

$23.95

choice of one taco and one enchilada | cilantro buttered rice | black or refried beans

Enchiladas Suizas

$26.95

tender chicken | tomatillo cream sauce | jack & oaxaca cheese | sour cream | pickled onion | cilantro buttered rice | black or refried beans

Blackened Halibut Tacos

$26.95

premium halibut | warm corn tortillas | poblano cream | crunchy cabbage | pico de gallo | salsa tomatillo | cotija cheese | cilantro buttered rice | choice of black or refried beans

Filet Mignon Tacos

$27.95

tender filet | warm flour tortillas | poblano cream | jack cheese | lettuce | pico de gallo | roasted picante salsa | cilantro buttered rice | choice of black or refried beans

Stuffed Chile Relleno

$24.95

large pasilla chile stuffed with jack cheese | spicy salsa ranchero | sour cream | queso fresco | roasted vegetables | cilantro buttered rice

Crispy Carnitas

$28.95

braised pork shoulder fried crisp | tomatillo sauce | sour cream | queso fresco | guacamole | black or refried beans | cilantro buttered rice | fresh cilantro | diced onions | choice of warm flour or corn tortillas

Signature Carne Asada

$36.95

citrus agave marinated steak | bacon-wrapped jalapeño | fire-grilled scallion | cilantro buttered rice | black beans | sour cream | guacamole | choice of warm flour or corn tortillas

Tacos De Birria

$22.95

tender short rib | grilled corn tortilla | jack cheese | cilantro & red onion | rich consume | cilantro buttered rice | black or refried beans

DOS MANOS

Barbecued Al Pastor

$18.95

rotisserie roasted pork | barbecue sauce | pepper jack cheese | crunchy cabbage | grilled torta bread | choice of steak fries or chipotle ranch slaw

Agave Honey Chicken Sandwich

$19.95

honey agave grilled chicken | smoked bacon | tomato | lettuce | red onion | jack cheese | avocado | roasted poblano sauce | grilled torta bread | choice of steak fries or chipotle ranch slaw

Diablo Burger

$20.95

roasted peppers | pepper jack cheese | crispy jalapeño strips | smoked bacon | lettuce | tomato | dill pickles | diablo aioli | choice of steak fries or chipotle ranch slaw

Royal Gordo Burger

$19.95

you'll need both hands | double think american cheese | lettuce | tomato | dill pickle | fried egg | chipotle mayo | choice of steak fries or chipotle ranch slaw

BREAKFAST

Chilaquiles

$14.95

3 fresh eggs | fresh chips sauteed w/ranchero or tomatillo | jack cheese | pico de gallo | sour cream | cilantro buttered rice | black or refried beans | add chicken, carnitas, short rib or steak

Raymonds Hangover Burrito

$15.95

scrambled eggs | pico de gallo | poblano chiles | spicy steak fries | jack cheese | smoked bacon | salsa diablo

Short Rib Machaca

$19.95

pasilla chiles | red onion | tender short rib | scrambled eggs | cilantro | pico de gallo | cilantro buttered rice | black or refried beans | choice of warm flour or corn tortillas

Enchiladas con Huevos

$15.95

3 fresh eggs | cheese enchiladas | ranchero sauce | chopped lettuce | sour cream | pico de gallo | cotija | cilantro buttered rice | black or refried beans

Huevos Rancheros

$17.95

3 fried eggs | hand made corn tortillas | black or refried beans | jack cheese | pico de gallo | ranchero sauce | sour cream | cilantro buttered rice | black or refried beans

KIDS MENU

Kids Amigo Asada

$21.95

sliced steak | flour or corn tortillas | choice of rice & beans or steak fries

Kids Bean Burritos

$8.95

2 mini bean and cheese burritos | choice of rice & beans or steak fries

Kids Cheese Enchiladas

$9.95

jack cheese | mild ranchero sauce | choice of rice & beans or steak fries

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

flour tortilla | jack cheese | choice of rice & beans or steak fries

Kids Cheeseburger

$12.95

simply meat & cheese | choice of rice & beans or steak fries

Kids Taco Plate

$9.95

choice of crispy or soft chicken taco | lettuce | jack cheese | choice of rice & beans or steak fries

THIS & THAT

Ala Carte Taco

Ala Carte Enchilada

Ala Carte Chile Relleno

$17.95

Side Refried Beans

$4.95

Side Black Beans

$4.95

Side Rice

$3.95

Side Roasted Veggies

$9.95

Side Steak Fries

$6.95

Side Sliced Cucumber

$3.95

Add Guacamole

$4.25

Add Sour Cream

$1.50

Hand Made Tortillas

$3.95+

NC Fundido Tortillas

Salsas To Go

$6.95+

Side Fresh Fruit

$7.95

8oz Diablo To Go

$7.95

Chips n Salsa To Go

$6.95+

Ala Carte 8oz Skirt Steak

$16.95

Ala Carte 5oz Steak Portion

$12.95

NA Beverages

Fountain Soda

$3.95

Iced Tea

$4.95

Arnold Palmer

$4.95

Lemonade

$4.95

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.95

Fruit Punch Jarritos

$4.95

Lime Jarritos

$4.95

Mexican Coke Bottle

$4.95

Aqua Fresca

$4.95

Kopu Sparkling Water

$5.95

Kopu Still

$5.95

Coffee

$3.95

Milk

$4.95

Margaritas + Cocktails

Local Margarita

$13.00

sauza gold | house mix | fresh lime

Seasonal Fruit Local

$15.00

sauza gold | house mix | choice of fresh fruit

Blood Orange Margarita

$16.00

don julio blanco | blood orange juice | blood orange puree

Chica Flaca

$16.00

casamigos blanco | fresh lime | agave

Cool Cucumber Margarita

$13.00

sauza | chilled cucumber | fresh lime | fresh mint | soda

El Hefe

$16.00

gran centenario anejo | gran marnier | house mix | fresh lime

Hibiscus Margarita

$15.00

hibiscus infused sauza | hibiscus syrup | fresh lime | tajin rim

Lavender Margarita

$15.00Out of stock

don julio blanco | fresh lime | lavender syrup | cream de violet

Mango Chili Pop

$15.00

hornitos reposado | ancho chile | habanero | agave | mango puree | chamoy | tajin rim

Perfect Patron Margarita

$16.00

patron resposado | cointreau | fresh lime | agave nectar

Smoked Pineapple

$14.00

santo mezquila | cointreau | fresh pineapple | agave

Tamarindo Margarita

$15.00

herradura reposado | tamarind | lime | chamoy | tajin rim

Wild Habanero

$14.00

hornitos reposado | habanero syrup | fresh jalapeño | lime | lemon | mint | served up

Blackberry Collins

$15.00

blackberries | hendrix gin | sugar | lemon | soda

Curious Jorge

$15.00

fresh banana | don julio reposado | fresh OJ | lemon | agave | banana brulee

Desperate Housewife

$15.00

ketel one | vanilla 43 | chambord | cranberry juice

Indigo Blue Tonic

$15.00Out of stock

empress gin | fever-tree elderflower tonic | fresh rosemary

Mango Mojito

$14.00

sammyś beach rum | mango puree | fresh mint | lime | soda

Mexican Manhattan

$15.00

don julio anejo | vermouth | bitters | orange peel

Pain Killer

$14.00

sammyś beach rum | pineapple | coconut cream | oj | nutmeg sprinkle

Patron Michelada

$14.00

patron silver | tomato juice | lemon | tajin rim | served with a mini modelito

Premium Paloma

$14.00

califino blanco | grapefruit | fresh lime | splash sprite

Smoke & Fire

$15.00

ancho chile liquor | mescal | bitters | agave

Jim’s Bloody Mary

$15.00

ketel one | slim jim | bacon wrapped jalapeño

Sweets

Sweet Corn Tamale

$4.95

w/ honey agave butter

House Made Flan

$8.95

chef josh's secret recipe

Tres Leches Cake

$12.95

pineapple | coconut | cream

Diablo Chocolate Cake

$12.95

chocolate iced | carmel drizzle | powdwered sugar

Churro Bites

$10.95

fresh whipped cream | caramel

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Currently open for take out and delivery!

Location

225 W Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente, CA 92672

Directions

Asada Cantina + Kitchen image
Asada Cantina + Kitchen image

