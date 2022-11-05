- Home
- San Clemente
- Asada Cantina + Kitchen
Asada Cantina + Kitchen
69 Reviews
$$
225 W Avenida Vista Hermosa
San Clemente, CA 92672
Popular Items
STARTERS
Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos
asada original | cream cheese | raspberry jam
Cabo Jerky
grilled korean short ribs | avocado poblano slaw
Carne Asada Fries
steak fries | carne asada | jack cheese | guacamole | jalapeño cheese sauce | pico de gallo | poblano cream
Rolled Chicken Taquitos
poblano cream | queso fresco | pico de gallo | guacamole
Crab & Shrimp Ceviche
house recipe | warm chips
Dos Dips
spicy bean & jalapeño cheese dips
Crispy Fried Calamari
chipotle ranch | lemon
Barbecued Pork Quesadilla
bbq'd al pastor | jack cheese | cilantro & onion
House Queso Fundido
queso ranchero | chorizo | roasted chiles | salsa quemada | warm flour tortillas
Mini Steak Street Tacos
cilantro | onion | salsa quemada
Loaded Nachos
fresh tortilla chips | jack cheese | black beans | ranchero sauce | pico de gallo | sour cream | guacamole
Chicken Nachos
chicken tinga | fresh tortilla chips | jack cheese | black beans | ranchero sauce | pico de gallo | sour cream | guacamole
Carnitas Nachos
carnitas | fresh tortilla chips | jack cheese | black beans | ranchero sauce | pico de gallo | sour cream | guacamole
Al Pastor Nachos
al pastor | fresh tortilla chips | jack cheese | black beans | ranchero sauce | pico de gallo | sour cream | guacamole
Steak Nachos
steak | fresh tortilla chips | jack cheese | black beans | ranchero sauce | pico de gallo | sour cream | guacamole
Short Rib Nachos
slow braised short rib | fresh tortilla chips | jack cheese | black beans | ranchero sauce | pico de gallo | sour cream | guacamole
SALADS & BOWLS
Chicken Asada Bowl
chicken tinga | cilantro buttered rice | black beans | lettuce | jack cheese | pico de gallo | poblano cream | guacamole
Carnitas Asada Bowl
carnitas | cilantro buttered rice | black beans | lettuce | jack cheese | pico de gallo | poblano cream | guacamole
Veggie Asada Bowl
roasted veggies | cilantro buttered rice | black beans | lettuce | jack cheese | pico de gallo | poblano cream | guacamole
Short Rib Asada Bowl
slow braised beef short rib | cilantro buttered rice | black beans | lettuce | jack cheese | pico de gallo | poblano cream | guacamole
Al Pastor Asada Bowl
al pastor | cilantro buttered rice | black beans | lettuce | jack cheese | pico de gallo | poblano cream | guacamole
Steak Asada Bowl
steak | cilantro buttered rice | black beans | lettuce | jack cheese | pico de gallo | poblano cream | guacamole
Shrimp Asada Bowl
blackened shrimp | cilantro buttered rice | black beans | lettuce | jack cheese | pico de gallo | poblano cream | guacamole
Cilantro Lime STEAK Salad
crisp greens | avocado | red onion | cilantro | jack cheese | tomato | roasted corn | black beans | lime vinaigrette
Mexican Cobb Salad
grilled chicken | queso fresco | roasted corn | pico de gallo | guacamole | chipotle ranch
Grilled Chicken Romaine Salad
grilled chicken breast | grilled romaine | pico de gallo | spicy croutons | parmesan | ceasar dressing
Grilled Steak Romaine Salad
sliced carne asada | grilled romaine | pico de gallo | spicy croutons | parmesan | ceasar dressing
Grilled Shrimp Romaine Salad
jumbo blackened shrimp | grilled romaine | pico de gallo | spicy croutons | parmesan | ceasar dressing
Awesome House Salad
crisp greens | jack cheese | heirloom cherry tomatoes | spicy croutons | cilantro lime vinaigrette or chipotle ranch
Crunchy Tostada Stack
hand pressed tortilla | jalapeño refried beans | shredded chicken | lettuce | jack cheese | pico de gallo | sour cream | guacamole
Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup
rustic vegetables | poblano cream | fresh avocado | crisp tortilla chips
Bowl Pozole Rojo
carnitas | white hominy | chiles
TACOS
Soft Roasted Veggie Tacos
flour tortilla | roasted veggies | fresh lettuce | jack cheese | poblano cream | queso fresco
Soft Chicken Tacos
flour tortilla | chicken tinga | fresh lettuce | jack cheese | poblano cream | queso fresco
Soft Carnitas Tacos
flour tortilla | carnitas | fresh lettuce | jack cheese | poblano cream | queso fresco
Soft Short Rib Tacos
flour tortilla | short rib | fresh lettuce | jack cheese | poblano cream | queso fresco
Soft Al Pastor Tacos
flour tortilla | al pastor | fresh lettuce | jack cheese | poblano cream | queso fresco
Soft Steak Tacos
flour tortilla | carne asada | fresh lettuce | jack cheese | poblano cream | queso fresco
Crispy Potato Tacos
fried crisp corn tortilla | potato filling | lettuce | jack cheese | pico de gallo | poblano cream | queso freso
Crispy Chicken Tacos
fried crisp corn tortilla | chicken tinga | lettuce | jack cheese | pico de gallo | poblano cream | queso freso
Crispy Short Rib Tacos
fried crisp corn tortilla | short rib | lettuce | jack cheese | pico de gallo | poblano cream | queso freso
Crispy Carnitas Tacos
fried crisp corn tortilla | carnitas | lettuce | jack cheese | pico de gallo | poblano cream | queso freso
Fried Calamari Tacos
soft corn tortilla | fried calamari | cabbage | mango pineapple relish | poblano cream | cotija
Blackened Mahi Tacos
soft corn tortilla | blackened mahi | cabbage | mango pineapple relish | poblano cream | cotija
Blackened Salmon Tacos
soft corn tortilla | blackened salmon | cabbage | mango pineapple relish | poblano cream | cotija
Blackened Shrimp Tacos
soft corn tortilla | blackened shrimp | cabbage | mango pineapple relish | poblano cream | cotija
Crab Tacos
soft corn tortilla | fresh crab | cabbage | mango pineapple relish | poblano cream | cotija
ENCHILADAS
Cheese Enchiladas
jack cheese | corn tortillas | ranchero sauce | sour cream | queso fresco | served with rice and choice of black or refried beans
Chicken Enchiladas
corn tortillas | jack cheese | chicken tinga | ranchero sauce | sour cream | queso fresco | served with rice and choice of black or refried beans
Al Pastor Enchiladas
corn tortillas | jack cheese | al pastor | ranchero sauce | sour cream | queso fresco | served with rice and choice of black or refried beans
Short Rib Enchiladas
corn tortillas | jack cheese | short rib | ranchero sauce | sour cream | queso fresco | served with rice and choice of black or refried beans
Steak Enchiladas
corn tortillas | jack cheese | steak | ranchero sauce | sour cream | queso fresco | served with rice and choice of black or refried beans
Veggie Enchiladas
corn tortillas | jack cheese | roasted veggies | tomatillo sauce | sour cream | queso fresco | served with rice and choice of black or refried beans
Carnitas Enchiladas
corn tortillas | jack cheese | carnitas | tomatillo sauce | sour cream | queso fresco | served with rice and choice of black or refried beans
Blackened Mahi Enchiladas
corn tortillas | jack cheese | mahi | tomatillo sauce | sour cream | queso fresco | served with rice and choice of black or refried beans
Blackened Salmon Enchiladas
corn tortillas | jack cheese | salmon | tomatillo sauce | sour cream | queso fresco | served with rice and choice of black or refried beans
Shrimp Enchiladas
corn tortillas | jack cheese | shrimp | tomatillo sauce | sour cream | queso fresco | served with rice and choice of black or refried beans
Crab Enchiladas
corn tortillas | jack cheese | crab | tomatillo sauce | sour cream | queso fresco | served with rice and choice of black or refried beans
BURRITOS
Chicken Burrito
chicken tinga | choice of black or refried beans | cilantro rice | lettuce | jack cheese | topped with ranchero sauce, sour cream & queso fresco | accompanied by guac, sour cream & pico
Al Pastor Burrito
al pastor | choice of black or refried beans | cilantro rice | lettuce | jack cheese | topped with ranchero sauce, sour cream & queso fresco | accompanied by guac, sour cream & pico
Short Rib Burrito
short rib | choice of black or refried beans | cilantro rice | lettuce | jack cheese | topped with ranchero sauce, sour cream & queso fresco | accompanied by guac, sour cream & pico
Steak Burrito
steak | choice of black or refried beans | cilantro rice | lettuce | jack cheese | topped with ranchero sauce, sour cream & queso fresco | accompanied by guac, sour cream & pico
Carnitas Burrito
carnitas | choice of black or refried beans | cilantro rice | lettuce | jack cheese | topped with tomatillo sauce, sour cream & queso fresco | accompanied by guac, sour cream & pico
Veggie Burrito
roasted veggies | choice of black or refried beans | cilantro rice | lettuce | jack cheese | topped with tomatillo sauce, sour cream & queso fresco | accompanied by guac, sour cream & pico
Blackened Mahi Burrito
blackened mahi | choice of black or refried beans | cilantro rice | lettuce | jack cheese | topped with tomatillo sauce, sour cream & queso fresco | accompanied by guac, sour cream & pico
Blackened Salmon Burrito
blackened salmon | choice of black or refried beans | cilantro rice | lettuce | jack cheese | topped with tomatillo sauce, sour cream & queso fresco | accompanied by guac, sour cream & pico
Blackened Shrimp Burrito
blackened shrimp | choice of black or refried beans | cilantro rice | lettuce | jack cheese | topped with tomatillo sauce, sour cream & queso fresco | accompanied by guac, sour cream & pico
Crab Burrito
fresh crab | choice of black or refried beans | cilantro rice | lettuce | jack cheese | topped with tomatillo sauce, sour cream & queso fresco | accompanied by guac, sour cream & pico
Steak & Shrimp Burrito
steak & shrimp | choice of black or refried beans | cilantro rice | lettuce | jack cheese | topped with both ranchero and tomatillo sauce, sour cream & queso fresco | accompanied by guac, sour cream & pico
Steak & Crab Burrito
steak & crab | choice of black or refried beans | cilantro rice | lettuce | jack cheese | topped with tomatillo sauce, sour cream & queso fresco | accompanied by guac, sour cream & pico
Chicken Chilaquiles Burrito
large flour tortilla | crisp chips sauteed in ranchero or tomatillo sauce | scrambled eggs | jack cheese | chicken | cilantro buttered rice | | pico de gallo | served with steak fries
Carnitas Chilaquiles Burrito
large flour tortilla | crisp chips sauteed in ranchero or tomatillo sauce | scrambled eggs | jack cheese | carnitas | cilantro buttered rice | | pico de gallo | served with steak fries
Steak Chilaquiles Burrito
large flour tortilla | crisp chips sauteed in ranchero or tomatillo sauce | scrambled eggs | jack cheese | steak | cilantro buttered rice | | pico de gallo | served with steak fries
Short Rib Chilaquiles Burrito
large flour tortilla | crisp chips sauteed in ranchero or tomatillo sauce | scrambled eggs | jack cheese | short rib | cilantro buttered rice | | pico de gallo | served with steak fries
Plain Ol Bean & Cheese Burrito
just beans | jack cheese | flour tortilla
HOUSE SPECIALTIES
Cantina Combo
choice of one taco and one enchilada | cilantro buttered rice | black or refried beans
Enchiladas Suizas
tender chicken | tomatillo cream sauce | jack & oaxaca cheese | sour cream | pickled onion | cilantro buttered rice | black or refried beans
Blackened Halibut Tacos
premium halibut | warm corn tortillas | poblano cream | crunchy cabbage | pico de gallo | salsa tomatillo | cotija cheese | cilantro buttered rice | choice of black or refried beans
Filet Mignon Tacos
tender filet | warm flour tortillas | poblano cream | jack cheese | lettuce | pico de gallo | roasted picante salsa | cilantro buttered rice | choice of black or refried beans
Stuffed Chile Relleno
large pasilla chile stuffed with jack cheese | spicy salsa ranchero | sour cream | queso fresco | roasted vegetables | cilantro buttered rice
Crispy Carnitas
braised pork shoulder fried crisp | tomatillo sauce | sour cream | queso fresco | guacamole | black or refried beans | cilantro buttered rice | fresh cilantro | diced onions | choice of warm flour or corn tortillas
Signature Carne Asada
citrus agave marinated steak | bacon-wrapped jalapeño | fire-grilled scallion | cilantro buttered rice | black beans | sour cream | guacamole | choice of warm flour or corn tortillas
Tacos De Birria
tender short rib | grilled corn tortilla | jack cheese | cilantro & red onion | rich consume | cilantro buttered rice | black or refried beans
DOS MANOS
Barbecued Al Pastor
rotisserie roasted pork | barbecue sauce | pepper jack cheese | crunchy cabbage | grilled torta bread | choice of steak fries or chipotle ranch slaw
Agave Honey Chicken Sandwich
honey agave grilled chicken | smoked bacon | tomato | lettuce | red onion | jack cheese | avocado | roasted poblano sauce | grilled torta bread | choice of steak fries or chipotle ranch slaw
Diablo Burger
roasted peppers | pepper jack cheese | crispy jalapeño strips | smoked bacon | lettuce | tomato | dill pickles | diablo aioli | choice of steak fries or chipotle ranch slaw
Royal Gordo Burger
you'll need both hands | double think american cheese | lettuce | tomato | dill pickle | fried egg | chipotle mayo | choice of steak fries or chipotle ranch slaw
BREAKFAST
Chilaquiles
3 fresh eggs | fresh chips sauteed w/ranchero or tomatillo | jack cheese | pico de gallo | sour cream | cilantro buttered rice | black or refried beans | add chicken, carnitas, short rib or steak
Raymonds Hangover Burrito
scrambled eggs | pico de gallo | poblano chiles | spicy steak fries | jack cheese | smoked bacon | salsa diablo
Short Rib Machaca
pasilla chiles | red onion | tender short rib | scrambled eggs | cilantro | pico de gallo | cilantro buttered rice | black or refried beans | choice of warm flour or corn tortillas
Enchiladas con Huevos
3 fresh eggs | cheese enchiladas | ranchero sauce | chopped lettuce | sour cream | pico de gallo | cotija | cilantro buttered rice | black or refried beans
Huevos Rancheros
3 fried eggs | hand made corn tortillas | black or refried beans | jack cheese | pico de gallo | ranchero sauce | sour cream | cilantro buttered rice | black or refried beans
KIDS MENU
Kids Amigo Asada
sliced steak | flour or corn tortillas | choice of rice & beans or steak fries
Kids Bean Burritos
2 mini bean and cheese burritos | choice of rice & beans or steak fries
Kids Cheese Enchiladas
jack cheese | mild ranchero sauce | choice of rice & beans or steak fries
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
flour tortilla | jack cheese | choice of rice & beans or steak fries
Kids Cheeseburger
simply meat & cheese | choice of rice & beans or steak fries
Kids Taco Plate
choice of crispy or soft chicken taco | lettuce | jack cheese | choice of rice & beans or steak fries
THIS & THAT
Ala Carte Taco
Ala Carte Enchilada
Ala Carte Chile Relleno
Side Refried Beans
Side Black Beans
Side Rice
Side Roasted Veggies
Side Steak Fries
Side Sliced Cucumber
Add Guacamole
Add Sour Cream
Hand Made Tortillas
NC Fundido Tortillas
Salsas To Go
Side Fresh Fruit
8oz Diablo To Go
Chips n Salsa To Go
Ala Carte 8oz Skirt Steak
Ala Carte 5oz Steak Portion
NA Beverages
Margaritas + Cocktails
Local Margarita
sauza gold | house mix | fresh lime
Seasonal Fruit Local
sauza gold | house mix | choice of fresh fruit
Blood Orange Margarita
don julio blanco | blood orange juice | blood orange puree
Chica Flaca
casamigos blanco | fresh lime | agave
Cool Cucumber Margarita
sauza | chilled cucumber | fresh lime | fresh mint | soda
El Hefe
gran centenario anejo | gran marnier | house mix | fresh lime
Hibiscus Margarita
hibiscus infused sauza | hibiscus syrup | fresh lime | tajin rim
Lavender Margarita
don julio blanco | fresh lime | lavender syrup | cream de violet
Mango Chili Pop
hornitos reposado | ancho chile | habanero | agave | mango puree | chamoy | tajin rim
Perfect Patron Margarita
patron resposado | cointreau | fresh lime | agave nectar
Smoked Pineapple
santo mezquila | cointreau | fresh pineapple | agave
Tamarindo Margarita
herradura reposado | tamarind | lime | chamoy | tajin rim
Wild Habanero
hornitos reposado | habanero syrup | fresh jalapeño | lime | lemon | mint | served up
Blackberry Collins
blackberries | hendrix gin | sugar | lemon | soda
Curious Jorge
fresh banana | don julio reposado | fresh OJ | lemon | agave | banana brulee
Desperate Housewife
ketel one | vanilla 43 | chambord | cranberry juice
Indigo Blue Tonic
empress gin | fever-tree elderflower tonic | fresh rosemary
Mango Mojito
sammyś beach rum | mango puree | fresh mint | lime | soda
Mexican Manhattan
don julio anejo | vermouth | bitters | orange peel
Pain Killer
sammyś beach rum | pineapple | coconut cream | oj | nutmeg sprinkle
Patron Michelada
patron silver | tomato juice | lemon | tajin rim | served with a mini modelito
Premium Paloma
califino blanco | grapefruit | fresh lime | splash sprite
Smoke & Fire
ancho chile liquor | mescal | bitters | agave
Jim’s Bloody Mary
ketel one | slim jim | bacon wrapped jalapeño
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Currently open for take out and delivery!
225 W Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente, CA 92672