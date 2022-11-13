  • Home
ASADA MEXICAN GRILL 10609 Slide Rd Suite #500

No reviews yet

10609 Slide Rd Suite #500

Lubbock, TX 79424

Order Again

Popular Items

CHIPS & QUESO
(3) Tacos Carne Asada
Plato Carne Asada

ORDER OF TACOS (3)

Three corn or flour tortillas, cilatro & onions

(3) Tacos Carne Asada

$10.75

Three corn or flour tortillas, cilatro & onions

(3) Tacos Pastor

$9.75

Three corn or flour tortillas, cilatro & onions

(3) Tacos Barbacoa

$9.75

Three corn or flour tortillas, cilatro & onions

(3) Tacos Pollo

$9.75

Three corn or flour tortillas, cilatro & onions

(3) Tacos Nopales

$8.95

Three corn or flour tortillas, cilatro & onions

(3) Tacos Carnitas

$9.75

BURRITOS

Refried beans, rice, cilantro, onions & queso fresco

Burrito Carne Asada

$10.75

Refried beans, rice, cilantro, onions & queso fresco

Burrito Pastor

$9.75

Refried beans, rice, cilantro, onions & queso fresco

Burrito Barbacoa

$9.75

Refried beans, rice, cilantro, onions & queso fresco

Burritos Pollo

$9.75

Refried beans, rice, cilantro, onions & queso fresco

Burrito Nopales

$8.95

Refried beans, rice, cilantro, onions & queso fresco

Burrito No Meat

$6.95

Burrito Bean & Cheese

$4.95

Burrito Carnitas

$9.75

QUESADILLAS

Sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole

Quesadilla Carne Asada

$10.75

Sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole

Quesadilla Pastor

$9.75

Sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole

Quesadilla Barbacoa

$9.75

Sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole

Quesadilla Pollo

$9.75

Sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole

Quesadilla Nopales

$8.95

Sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole

Quesadilla Queso (Cheese)

$8.85

Quesadilla Carnitas

$9.75

TORTAS

Lettuce, tomatoes & avocado

Torta Carne Asada

$10.75

Refried beans, Lettuce, tomatoes & avocado

Torta al Pastor

$9.75

Refried beans, Lettuce, tomatoes & avocado

Torta Barbacoa

$9.75

Refried beans, Lettuce, tomatoes & avocado

Torta Pollo

$9.75

Refried beans, Lettuce, tomatoes & avocado

Torta Nopales

$8.95

Refried beans, Lettuce, tomatoes & avocado

Torta Carnitas

$9.75

PLATO

Refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo & tortillas

Plato Carne Asada

$10.75

Refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo & tortillas

Plato al Pastor

$9.75

Refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo & tortillas

Plato Barbacoa

$9.75

Refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo & tortillas

Plato Pollo

$9.75

Refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo & tortillas

Plato Nopales

$8.95

Refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo & tortillas

Plato Carnitas

$9.75

KIDS MENU

Includes drink and Mexican candy

Kids Quesadilla

$4.95

Rice & beans.Includes drink and Mexican candy

Kids Taco

$4.95

Rice & beans. Includes drink and Mexican candy

SIDES

(1) Taco Al Pastor

$3.30

(1) Taco Asada

$3.55

(1) Taco Barbacoa

$3.30

(1) Taco Carnitas

$3.30

(1) Taco Nopales

$3.15

(1) Taco Pollo

$3.30

Charros beans

$2.95

Mexican Candy

$0.95

Side 2/scoop GUACA

$3.45

Side 8oz Al Pastor

$5.99

Side 8oz Asada

$6.99

Side 8oz Barbacoa

$5.99

Side 8oz Carnitas

$5.99

Side 8oz Pollo

$5.99

Side Chile toreados (fried)

$0.99

Side Fresh jalapeños

$0.95

Side Lettuce

$0.95

Side Nopales

$3.95

Side Pico de gallo

$0.95

Side Refried beans

$2.95

Side Rice

$2.95

Side Shredded cheese

$0.95

Side Sour cream

$0.95

Side Tomatoes

$0.75

Side Tortillas

$0.99

(1) Taco Bean Cheese

$1.95

SALAD

Salad Carne Asada

$10.75

Salad Al Pastor

$9.75

Salad Barbacoa

$9.75

Salad Pollo

$9.75

Salad Nopales

$8.95

Salad Carnitas

$9.75

NACHOS

Nachos Carne Asada

$10.75

Nachos Al Pastor

$9.75

Nachos Barbacoa

$9.75

Nachos Pollo

$9.75

Nachos Nopales

$8.95

Nachos (No Meat)

$8.50

Nachos Carnitas

$9.75

TACOS DIFFERENT MEAT 3

Tacos Different Meat

$10.75

CHIPS

CHIPS & GUACAMOLE

$4.95

CHIPS & LG GUACAMOLE 8oz

$6.95

CHIPS & QUESO

$4.95

CHIPS & SALSA

$3.95

CHIPS only

$1.95

LG GUACA only 8oz

$4.99

QUESO DIP only

$3.95

Side Salsa 8oz

$2.15

Side 2/Scoop GUACA

$3.45

CHURROS

CHURROS

$4.95

CHIMI CHEESECAKE

Chimi Cheesecake

$4.95

DRINKS

SM Fountain

$2.50

LG Fountain

$2.95

SM Aguas Fresca

$3.75

LG Agua Fresca

$4.25

Mexican Bottled Coca Cola

$3.25

Bottled Sprite

$3.25Out of stock

Bottled Orange Fanta

$3.25Out of stock

Topo Chico

$3.25

Bottled Water

$1.95

Orange Juice

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.75

Fountain water

All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a fast casual 100% Mexican restaurant, all our recipes come straight from Mexico. We are fresh, quality & fast service. Taste the difference.

Location

10609 Slide Rd Suite #500, Lubbock, TX 79424

Directions

