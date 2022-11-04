- Home
Asada Tacos + Beer
536 Reviews
$$
610 N Coast Hwy #108
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Order Again
Popular Items
Snacks + Starters
Chips & Warm Salsa Quemada
crisp tortilla chips | warm salsa
Small Fresh Guacamole & Chips
house recipe | warm tortilla chips | diablo on request
Large Fresh Guacamole & Chips
house recipe | warm tortilla chips | diablo on request
Shrimp Ceviche
house recipe I warm chips
Asada Fries
fries | jalapeño cheese sauce | poblano cream | pico de gallo | guacamole
Asada Tots
tater tots | jalapeño cheese sauce | poblano cream | pico de gallo | guacamole
Asada Street Corn
whole roasted corn cobb | cotija | tajin
Bacon Jalapeños
asada original | cream cheese | raspberry jam
Calamari W/Chipotle Ranch
crispy fried calamari | chipotle ranch
Quesadilla
warm flour tortilla | cheese | poblano cream | pico de gallo
Mini Chicken Street Tacos
grilled chicken | cilantro | onion | lime
Mini Steak Street Tacos
marinated steak | cilantro | onion | lime
Dos Dips & Chips
spicy bean & jalapeño cheese dips | warm tortillas chips
Rolled Chicken Taquitos W/Guac
3 chicken taquitos | poblano cream | guacamole | queso fresco | pico de gallo
Loaded Nachos
crispy tortilla chips | jalapeño cheese sauce | pico de gallo | poblano cream | jalapeños | add choice of protein
Queso Fundido
queso ranchero | chorizo | roasted chiles | salsa quemada | choice of warm tortillas or chips
Pozole Rojo
carnitas | white hominy | chiles
French Fries
Spicy Tots
crispy tater tots | cajun seasoning | chipotle ranch
Side of Black or Refried Beans
Side of Rice
Side of Rice & Beans
Side Guacamole
Side Sour Cream
Salads + Bowls
Tijuana Caesar
crisp romaine | cotija | pico de gallo | crisp tortillas | roasted corn | roasted poblano dressing
Crunchy Tostada
crisp corn tortillas layered with beans | lettuce | cheddar & jack cheese | pico de gallo | sour cream | guac
Barbara’s Roasted Veggie Salad
zucchini | peppers | crispy onions | tomatoes | avocado | cheddar & jack cheese | crisp romaine | chipotle ranch dressing
Mexican Cobb Salad
crisp romaine | queso fresco | roasted corn | pico de gallo | guacamole | crispy onions | chipotle ranch or poblano cream
Asada Bowls
beans | cilantro buttered rice | jack cheese | pico de gallo | lettuce | guacamole | poblano cream
Cilantro Lime Steak Salad
Plates + Combos
#1 Crispy Taco & Cheese Enchilada
choice of crispy taco | cheese enchilada | cilantro buttered rice | choice of black or refried beans
#2 Short Rib Taco & Chicken Enchilada
short rib taco with a warm flour tortilla | chicken enchilada | ranchero sauce | cilantro buttered rice | choice of black or refried beans
#3 Mahi Taco & Shrimp Enchilada
blackened mahi taco with a warm corn tortilla | shrimp enchilada | tomatillo sauce | cilantro buttered rice | choice of black or refried beans
#4 Calamari Taco & Chicken Enchilada
fried calamari taco with a warm corn tortilla | chicken enchilada | ranchero sauce | cilantro buttered rice | choice of black or refried beans
#5 Veggie Taco & Cheese Enchilada
veggie taco with a warm flour tortilla | cheese enchilada | ranchero sauce | cilantro buttered rice | choice of black or refried beans
#6 Crispy Taco & Short Rib Enchilada
choice of crisp taco | short rib enchilada | ranchero sauce | cilantro buttered rice | choice of black or refried beans
#7 Mahi Taco & Steak Enchilada
blackened mahi taco with a warm corn tortilla | steak enchilada | ranchero sauce | cilantro buttered rice | choice of black or refried beans
#8 Rolled Chicken Taquitos & Cheese Enchilada
3 chicken taquitos | cheese enchilada | ranchero sauce | cilantro buttered rice | choice of black or refried beans
#9 Dos Amigos (Pick Any 2)
choose two of any combination of taco, enchilada or taquitos | cilantro buttered rice | choice of black or refried beans
#10 Tres Amigos (Pick Any 3)
choose three of any combination of taco, enchilada or taquitos | cilantro buttered rice | choice of black or refried beans
Tacos
Birria Tacos
Roasted Veggie Tacos
2 tacos | warm flour tortillas | poblano cream | pico de gallo | jack cheese | queso fresco
Chicken Tacos
2 tacos | warm flour tortillas | poblano cream | pico de gallo | jack cheese | queso fresco
Carnitas Tacos
2 tacos | warm flour tortillas | poblano cream | pico de gallo | jack cheese | queso fresco
Short Rib Tacos
2 tacos | warm flour tortillas | poblano cream | pico de gallo | jack cheese | queso fresco
Steak Tacos
2 tacos | warm flour tortillas | poblano cream | pico de gallo | jack cheese | queso fresco
Fried Calamari Tacos
2 tacos | warm corn tortillas | poblano cream | mango pineapple relish | cabbage | cotija
Blackened Mahi Tacos
2 tacos | warm corn tortillas | poblano cream | mango pineapple relish | cabbage | cotija
Blackened Salmon Tacos
2 tacos | warm corn tortillas | poblano cream | mango pineapple relish | cabbage | cotija
Blackened Shrimp Tacos
2 tacos | warm corn tortillas | poblano cream | mango pineapple relish | cabbage | cotija
Crispy Potato Jalapeño Veggie Tacos
2 tacos | crisp corn tortillas | poblano cream | pico de gallo | jack cheese | queso fresco
Crispy Chicken Tacos
2 tacos | crisp corn tortillas | poblano cream | pico de gallo | jack cheese | queso fresco
Crispy Short Rib Tacos
2 tacos | crisp corn tortillas | poblano cream | pico de gallo | jack cheese | queso fresco
Crispy Carnitas Tacos
2 tacos | crisp corn tortillas | poblano cream | pico de gallo | jack cheese | queso fresco
Side of Black or Refried Beans
Side of Rice & Beans
Enchilada Plates
Cheese Enchiladas
2 enchiladas | jack cheese | ranchero sauce | sour cream | queso fresco | cilantro buttered rice | black or refried beans
Chicken Enchiladas
2 enchiladas | shredded chicken breast | ranchero sauce | jack cheese | sour cream | queso fresco | cilantro buttered rice | black or refried beans
Short Rib Enchiladas
2 enchiladas | short rib | ranchero sauce | jack cheese | sour cream | queso fresco | cilantro buttered rice | black or refried beans
Steak Enchiladas
2 enchiladas | steak | ranchero sauce | jack cheese | sour cream | queso fresco | cilantro buttered rice | black or refried beans
Veggie Enchiladas
2 enchiladas | veggies | tomatillo sauce | jack cheese | sour cream | queso fresco | cilantro buttered rice | black or refried beans
Carnitas Enchiladas
2 enchiladas | carnitas | tomatillo sauce | jack cheese | sour cream | queso fresco | cilantro buttered rice | black or refried beans
Blackened Mahi Enchiladas
2 enchiladas | blackened mahi | tomatillo sauce | jack cheese | sour cream | queso fresco | cilantro buttered rice | black or refried beans
Blackened Shrimp Enchiladas
2 enchiladas | blackened shrimp | tomatillo sauce | jack cheese | sour cream | queso fresco | cilantro buttered rice | black or refried beans
Burritos
Carnitas Burrito
served wet | carnitas | tomatillo sauce | giant tortilla | black or refried beans | cilantro buttered rice | jack cheese | lettuce | sour cream | guac | pico de gallo | queso fresco
Chicken Burrito
served wet | chicken | ranchero sauce | giant tortilla | black or refried beans | cilantro buttered rice | jack cheese | lettuce | sour cream | guac | pico de gallo | queso fresco
Short Rib Burrito
served wet | short rib | ranchero sauce | giant tortilla | black or refried beans | cilantro buttered rice | jack cheese | lettuce | sour cream | guac | pico de gallo | queso fresco
Steak Burrito
served wet | steak | ranchero sauce | giant tortilla | black or refried beans | cilantro buttered rice | jack cheese | lettuce | sour cream | guac | pico de gallo | queso fresco
Steak & Shrimp Burrito
served wet | shrimp & steak | ranchero & tomatillo sauce | black or refried beans | cilantro buttered rice | jack cheese | lettuce | sour cream | guac | pico de gallo | queso fresco
Blackened Mahi Burrito
served wet | blackened mahi | tomatillo sauce | giant tortilla | black or refried beans | cilantro buttered rice | jack cheese | lettuce | sour cream | guac | pico de gallo | queso fresco
Calamari Burrito
served wet | fried calamari | tomatillo sauce | giant tortilla | black or refried beans | cilantro buttered rice | jack cheese | lettuce | sour cream | guac | pico de gallo | queso fresco
Blackened Salmon Burrito
served wet | blackened salmon | tomatillo sauce | giant tortilla | black or refried beans | cilantro buttered rice | jack cheese | lettuce | sour cream | guac | pico de gallo | queso fresco
Blackened Shrimp Burrito
served wet | blackened shrimp | tomatillo sauce | giant tortilla | black or refried beans | cilantro buttered rice | jack cheese | lettuce | sour cream | guac | pico de gallo | queso fresco
Veggie Burrito
served wet | diced veggies | tomatillo sauce | giant tortilla | black or refried beans | cilantro buttered rice | jack cheese | lettuce | sour cream | guac | pico de gallo | queso fresco
Chile Relleno Burrito
Chilaquiles Burrito
Plain Bean & Cheese Burrito
giant tortilla | black or refried beans | jack cheese | sour cream | guac | pico de gallo
Loaded Bean & Cheese Burrito
ranchero sauce | black or refried beans | cilantro buttered rice | jack cheese | lettuce | sour cream | guac | pico de gallo | queso fresco
All Day Breakfast
Sweet Corn Tamale
served with honey butter
Huevos Rancheros
fried egg | corn tortillas | black or refried beans | jack cheese | pico de gallo | sour cream | salsa ranchero | spicy tots
Huevos Con Chorizo
spicy pork chorizo | scrambled eggs | pasilla chiles | red onion | tomato | warm tortillas | spicy tots
Short Rib Machaca
pasea chiles | red onion | tender short rib | scrambled eggs | cilantro | pico de gallo | warm tortillas | spicy tots
Chilaquiles
fresh chips sauteed w/ tomatillo or ranchero | fried or scrambled eggs | sour cream | pico de gallo | spicy tots
Breakfast Tacos
warm flour tortillas | jack cheese | scrambled eggs | jalapeño smoked bacon | fresh avocado | pico de gallo | salsa diablo | spicy tots
Raymond’s Hangover Burrito
eggs | pico de gallo | poblano chiles | jack cheese | spicy tots | jalapeño smoked backon | salsa diable
Asada Favorites
Carne Asada Plate
citrus marinated steak | grilled onion | sour cream | pico de gallo | guacamole | rice | black or refried beans | warm tortillas | bacon wrapped jaalpeño
Crispy Carnitas Plate
tender pork fried crisp | salsa tomatillo | sour cream | cilantro | onion | warm tortillas | rice | black or refried beans | guac
Beef Chimichanga
salsa ranchero | black or refried beans | cilantro buttered rice | jack cheese | pico de gallo | lettuce | sour cream | guac | wrapped in a crispy fried tortilla
Chile Relleno Plate
Kids + Sweets
Kids’ Mini Bean & Cheese Burritos
2 mini bean and cheese burritos | tater tots
Kids’ Taco Plate
2 soft chicken tacos | tater tots
Kids’ Enchilada Plate
2 cheese enchiladas | mild ranchero sauce | queso fresco | tater tots
Kids’ Quesadilla
cheese quesadilla | tater tots
Churro Bites
Diablo Chocolate Cake
NA Beverages
Sm Fountain Sodas
coke | diet coke | dr. pepper | diet dr. pepper | sprite | root beer | lemonade
Lg Fountain Sodas
coke | diet coke | dr. pepper | diet dr. pepper | sprite | root beer | lemonade
Lorina Artisanal Sparkling Lemonade
Pure Leaf Tea (Unsweetened)
premium brewed black tea
Arnold Palmer
iced tea | lemonade
Jarritos
grapefruit | fruit punch | mandarin
Kopu Still Water
Kopu Sparkling
Sm Agua Fresca
fresh watermelon | pure sugar cane
Lg Agua Fresca
fresh watermelon | pure sugar cane
Sm Horchata
Lg Horchata
Mad Tasty Unicorn Tears Hemp Sparkling Water
Centr Sugar Free Sparkling CBD
Draft Beer
Bottles & Cans
Margaritas + Cocktails
Local Margarita
sauza blue | agave | sweet & sour
Mango Margarita
sauza blue | mango puree | sweet & sour
Strawberry Margarita
sauza blue | strawberry puree | sweet & sour
Lavender Margarita
Hibiscus Margarita
Rosa’s Jalapeño Margarita
hornitos reposado | sweet & sour | agave | muddled jalapeño
Skinny Chick
casamigos silver | agave | fresh lime juice
Asada Cadillac
gran centenario | cointreau | gran mariner | sweet & sour | oj
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
610 N Coast Hwy #108, Laguna Beach, CA 92651