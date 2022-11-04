Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Brewpubs & Breweries
Bars & Lounges

Asada Tacos + Beer

536 Reviews

$$

610 N Coast Hwy #108

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Order Again

Popular Items

Asada Bowls
Mexican Cobb Salad
Chicken Tacos

Snacks + Starters

Chips & Warm Salsa Quemada

$4.95

crisp tortilla chips | warm salsa

Small Fresh Guacamole & Chips

$7.95

house recipe | warm tortilla chips | diablo on request

Large Fresh Guacamole & Chips

$10.95

house recipe | warm tortilla chips | diablo on request

Shrimp Ceviche

$15.95

house recipe I warm chips

Asada Fries

fries | jalapeño cheese sauce | poblano cream | pico de gallo | guacamole

Asada Tots

tater tots | jalapeño cheese sauce | poblano cream | pico de gallo | guacamole

Asada Street Corn

$6.95

whole roasted corn cobb | cotija | tajin

Bacon Jalapeños

$9.95

asada original | cream cheese | raspberry jam

Calamari W/Chipotle Ranch

$10.95

crispy fried calamari | chipotle ranch

Quesadilla

$6.25+

warm flour tortilla | cheese | poblano cream | pico de gallo

Mini Chicken Street Tacos

$6.95

grilled chicken | cilantro | onion | lime

Mini Steak Street Tacos

$7.95

marinated steak | cilantro | onion | lime

Dos Dips & Chips

$9.95

spicy bean & jalapeño cheese dips | warm tortillas chips

Rolled Chicken Taquitos W/Guac

$11.95

3 chicken taquitos | poblano cream | guacamole | queso fresco | pico de gallo

Loaded Nachos

crispy tortilla chips | jalapeño cheese sauce | pico de gallo | poblano cream | jalapeños | add choice of protein

Queso Fundido

$10.95

queso ranchero | chorizo | roasted chiles | salsa quemada | choice of warm tortillas or chips

Pozole Rojo

$6.95

carnitas | white hominy | chiles

French Fries

$5.95

Spicy Tots

$7.95

crispy tater tots | cajun seasoning | chipotle ranch

Side of Black or Refried Beans

$3.25

Side of Rice

$3.25

Side of Rice & Beans

$4.25

Side Guacamole

$2.95

Side Sour Cream

$0.95

Salads + Bowls

Tijuana Caesar

$10.95

crisp romaine | cotija | pico de gallo | crisp tortillas | roasted corn | roasted poblano dressing

Crunchy Tostada

crisp corn tortillas layered with beans | lettuce | cheddar & jack cheese | pico de gallo | sour cream | guac

Barbara’s Roasted Veggie Salad

$13.95

zucchini | peppers | crispy onions | tomatoes | avocado | cheddar & jack cheese | crisp romaine | chipotle ranch dressing

Mexican Cobb Salad

crisp romaine | queso fresco | roasted corn | pico de gallo | guacamole | crispy onions | chipotle ranch or poblano cream

Asada Bowls

beans | cilantro buttered rice | jack cheese | pico de gallo | lettuce | guacamole | poblano cream

Cilantro Lime Steak Salad

$18.95

Plates + Combos

#1 Crispy Taco & Cheese Enchilada

$11.95

choice of crispy taco | cheese enchilada | cilantro buttered rice | choice of black or refried beans

#2 Short Rib Taco & Chicken Enchilada

$12.95

short rib taco with a warm flour tortilla | chicken enchilada | ranchero sauce | cilantro buttered rice | choice of black or refried beans

#3 Mahi Taco & Shrimp Enchilada

$14.95

blackened mahi taco with a warm corn tortilla | shrimp enchilada | tomatillo sauce | cilantro buttered rice | choice of black or refried beans

#4 Calamari Taco & Chicken Enchilada

$14.95

fried calamari taco with a warm corn tortilla | chicken enchilada | ranchero sauce | cilantro buttered rice | choice of black or refried beans

#5 Veggie Taco & Cheese Enchilada

$12.95

veggie taco with a warm flour tortilla | cheese enchilada | ranchero sauce | cilantro buttered rice | choice of black or refried beans

#6 Crispy Taco & Short Rib Enchilada

$14.95

choice of crisp taco | short rib enchilada | ranchero sauce | cilantro buttered rice | choice of black or refried beans

#7 Mahi Taco & Steak Enchilada

$14.95

blackened mahi taco with a warm corn tortilla | steak enchilada | ranchero sauce | cilantro buttered rice | choice of black or refried beans

#8 Rolled Chicken Taquitos & Cheese Enchilada

$13.95

3 chicken taquitos | cheese enchilada | ranchero sauce | cilantro buttered rice | choice of black or refried beans

#9 Dos Amigos (Pick Any 2)

$15.95

choose two of any combination of taco, enchilada or taquitos | cilantro buttered rice | choice of black or refried beans

#10 Tres Amigos (Pick Any 3)

$17.95

choose three of any combination of taco, enchilada or taquitos | cilantro buttered rice | choice of black or refried beans

Tacos

Birria Tacos

$17.95

Roasted Veggie Tacos

$9.95

2 tacos | warm flour tortillas | poblano cream | pico de gallo | jack cheese | queso fresco

Chicken Tacos

$11.95

2 tacos | warm flour tortillas | poblano cream | pico de gallo | jack cheese | queso fresco

Carnitas Tacos

$11.95

2 tacos | warm flour tortillas | poblano cream | pico de gallo | jack cheese | queso fresco

Short Rib Tacos

$12.95

2 tacos | warm flour tortillas | poblano cream | pico de gallo | jack cheese | queso fresco

Steak Tacos

$13.95

2 tacos | warm flour tortillas | poblano cream | pico de gallo | jack cheese | queso fresco

Fried Calamari Tacos

$11.95

2 tacos | warm corn tortillas | poblano cream | mango pineapple relish | cabbage | cotija

Blackened Mahi Tacos

$12.95

2 tacos | warm corn tortillas | poblano cream | mango pineapple relish | cabbage | cotija

Blackened Salmon Tacos

$13.95

2 tacos | warm corn tortillas | poblano cream | mango pineapple relish | cabbage | cotija

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$14.95

2 tacos | warm corn tortillas | poblano cream | mango pineapple relish | cabbage | cotija

Crispy Potato Jalapeño Veggie Tacos

$9.95

2 tacos | crisp corn tortillas | poblano cream | pico de gallo | jack cheese | queso fresco

Crispy Chicken Tacos

$10.95

2 tacos | crisp corn tortillas | poblano cream | pico de gallo | jack cheese | queso fresco

Crispy Short Rib Tacos

$12.95

2 tacos | crisp corn tortillas | poblano cream | pico de gallo | jack cheese | queso fresco

Crispy Carnitas Tacos

$10.95

2 tacos | crisp corn tortillas | poblano cream | pico de gallo | jack cheese | queso fresco

Side of Black or Refried Beans

$3.25

Side of Rice & Beans

$4.25

Enchilada Plates

Our enchilada plates are served with a side of cilantro buttered rice and your choice of beans

Cheese Enchiladas

$11.95

2 enchiladas | jack cheese | ranchero sauce | sour cream | queso fresco | cilantro buttered rice | black or refried beans

Chicken Enchiladas

$14.95

2 enchiladas | shredded chicken breast | ranchero sauce | jack cheese | sour cream | queso fresco | cilantro buttered rice | black or refried beans

Short Rib Enchiladas

$15.95

2 enchiladas | short rib | ranchero sauce | jack cheese | sour cream | queso fresco | cilantro buttered rice | black or refried beans

Steak Enchiladas

$16.95

2 enchiladas | steak | ranchero sauce | jack cheese | sour cream | queso fresco | cilantro buttered rice | black or refried beans

Veggie Enchiladas

$12.95

2 enchiladas | veggies | tomatillo sauce | jack cheese | sour cream | queso fresco | cilantro buttered rice | black or refried beans

Carnitas Enchiladas

$14.95

2 enchiladas | carnitas | tomatillo sauce | jack cheese | sour cream | queso fresco | cilantro buttered rice | black or refried beans

Blackened Mahi Enchiladas

$14.95

2 enchiladas | blackened mahi | tomatillo sauce | jack cheese | sour cream | queso fresco | cilantro buttered rice | black or refried beans

Blackened Shrimp Enchiladas

$16.95

2 enchiladas | blackened shrimp | tomatillo sauce | jack cheese | sour cream | queso fresco | cilantro buttered rice | black or refried beans

Burritos

served wet | giant flour tortilla | black or refried beans | cilantro buttered rice | lettuce | jack cheese | pico de gallo | guacamole | sour cream | queso fresco

Carnitas Burrito

$14.95

served wet | carnitas | tomatillo sauce | giant tortilla | black or refried beans | cilantro buttered rice | jack cheese | lettuce | sour cream | guac | pico de gallo | queso fresco

Chicken Burrito

$14.95

served wet | chicken | ranchero sauce | giant tortilla | black or refried beans | cilantro buttered rice | jack cheese | lettuce | sour cream | guac | pico de gallo | queso fresco

Short Rib Burrito

$15.95

served wet | short rib | ranchero sauce | giant tortilla | black or refried beans | cilantro buttered rice | jack cheese | lettuce | sour cream | guac | pico de gallo | queso fresco

Steak Burrito

$16.95

served wet | steak | ranchero sauce | giant tortilla | black or refried beans | cilantro buttered rice | jack cheese | lettuce | sour cream | guac | pico de gallo | queso fresco

Steak & Shrimp Burrito

$19.95

served wet | shrimp & steak | ranchero & tomatillo sauce | black or refried beans | cilantro buttered rice | jack cheese | lettuce | sour cream | guac | pico de gallo | queso fresco

Blackened Mahi Burrito

$15.95

served wet | blackened mahi | tomatillo sauce | giant tortilla | black or refried beans | cilantro buttered rice | jack cheese | lettuce | sour cream | guac | pico de gallo | queso fresco

Calamari Burrito

$14.95

served wet | fried calamari | tomatillo sauce | giant tortilla | black or refried beans | cilantro buttered rice | jack cheese | lettuce | sour cream | guac | pico de gallo | queso fresco

Blackened Salmon Burrito

$16.95

served wet | blackened salmon | tomatillo sauce | giant tortilla | black or refried beans | cilantro buttered rice | jack cheese | lettuce | sour cream | guac | pico de gallo | queso fresco

Blackened Shrimp Burrito

$16.95

served wet | blackened shrimp | tomatillo sauce | giant tortilla | black or refried beans | cilantro buttered rice | jack cheese | lettuce | sour cream | guac | pico de gallo | queso fresco

Veggie Burrito

$12.95

served wet | diced veggies | tomatillo sauce | giant tortilla | black or refried beans | cilantro buttered rice | jack cheese | lettuce | sour cream | guac | pico de gallo | queso fresco

Chile Relleno Burrito

$17.95

Chilaquiles Burrito

$17.95

Plain Bean & Cheese Burrito

$9.95

giant tortilla | black or refried beans | jack cheese | sour cream | guac | pico de gallo

Loaded Bean & Cheese Burrito

$11.95

ranchero sauce | black or refried beans | cilantro buttered rice | jack cheese | lettuce | sour cream | guac | pico de gallo | queso fresco

All Day Breakfast

Sweet Corn Tamale

$5.25

served with honey butter

Huevos Rancheros

$13.95

fried egg | corn tortillas | black or refried beans | jack cheese | pico de gallo | sour cream | salsa ranchero | spicy tots

Huevos Con Chorizo

$13.95

spicy pork chorizo | scrambled eggs | pasilla chiles | red onion | tomato | warm tortillas | spicy tots

Short Rib Machaca

$15.95

pasea chiles | red onion | tender short rib | scrambled eggs | cilantro | pico de gallo | warm tortillas | spicy tots

Chilaquiles

$12.95

fresh chips sauteed w/ tomatillo or ranchero | fried or scrambled eggs | sour cream | pico de gallo | spicy tots

Breakfast Tacos

$12.95

warm flour tortillas | jack cheese | scrambled eggs | jalapeño smoked bacon | fresh avocado | pico de gallo | salsa diablo | spicy tots

Raymond’s Hangover Burrito

$13.95

eggs | pico de gallo | poblano chiles | jack cheese | spicy tots | jalapeño smoked backon | salsa diable

Asada Favorites

Carne Asada Plate

$18.95

citrus marinated steak | grilled onion | sour cream | pico de gallo | guacamole | rice | black or refried beans | warm tortillas | bacon wrapped jaalpeño

Crispy Carnitas Plate

$16.95

tender pork fried crisp | salsa tomatillo | sour cream | cilantro | onion | warm tortillas | rice | black or refried beans | guac

Beef Chimichanga

$16.95

salsa ranchero | black or refried beans | cilantro buttered rice | jack cheese | pico de gallo | lettuce | sour cream | guac | wrapped in a crispy fried tortilla

Chile Relleno Plate

$19.95

Kids + Sweets

Kids’ Mini Bean & Cheese Burritos

$7.95

2 mini bean and cheese burritos | tater tots

Kids’ Taco Plate

$7.95

2 soft chicken tacos | tater tots

Kids’ Enchilada Plate

$7.95+

2 cheese enchiladas | mild ranchero sauce | queso fresco | tater tots

Kids’ Quesadilla

$8.95+

cheese quesadilla | tater tots

Churro Bites

$7.95

Diablo Chocolate Cake

$9.95

NA Beverages

Sm Fountain Sodas

$2.95

coke | diet coke | dr. pepper | diet dr. pepper | sprite | root beer | lemonade

Lg Fountain Sodas

$3.95

coke | diet coke | dr. pepper | diet dr. pepper | sprite | root beer | lemonade

Lorina Artisanal Sparkling Lemonade

$4.95

Pure Leaf Tea (Unsweetened)

$3.95

premium brewed black tea

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

iced tea | lemonade

Jarritos

$3.95

grapefruit | fruit punch | mandarin

Kopu Still Water

$5.95

Kopu Sparkling

$6.95

Sm Agua Fresca

$3.95

fresh watermelon | pure sugar cane

Lg Agua Fresca

$5.95

fresh watermelon | pure sugar cane

Sm Horchata

$3.95

Lg Horchata

$4.95

Mad Tasty Unicorn Tears Hemp Sparkling Water

$6.95

Centr Sugar Free Sparkling CBD

$6.95

Draft Beer

Pacifico Clara

$6.95

Modelo Especial

$6.95

Dos XX Amber

$6.95

Mango Hefeweizen

$7.95

House Blonde

$6.95

Stella Artois

$7.95

Rotating IPA

$7.95

Rotating IPA 2

$7.95

Rotating Local

$7.95

Rotating Nitrogen

$7.95

Truly Wild Berry

$6.95

Asada Michelada

$9.95

Bottles & Cans

Corona

$5.95

Corona Light

$5.95

Coors Light

$5.25

Modelo Negra

$5.95

Rotating Can IPA

$7.95

Truly Margarita

$5.95

Long Drink Original

$6.95

Long Drink Cranberry

$6.95

Cazadores Spicy Margarita

$6.95

Casadores Paloma

$6.95Out of stock

Margaritas + Cocktails

Local Margarita

$9.95

sauza blue | agave | sweet & sour

Mango Margarita

$10.95

sauza blue | mango puree | sweet & sour

Strawberry Margarita

$10.95

sauza blue | strawberry puree | sweet & sour

Lavender Margarita

$13.95

Hibiscus Margarita

$13.95

Rosa’s Jalapeño Margarita

$11.95

hornitos reposado | sweet & sour | agave | muddled jalapeño

Skinny Chick

$12.95

casamigos silver | agave | fresh lime juice

Asada Cadillac

$12.95

gran centenario | cointreau | gran mariner | sweet & sour | oj

Sangria + Vino

Spicy Red Sangria

$8.95

Sangria Blanca

$8.95

Chandon Sparkiling Rose

$8.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

610 N Coast Hwy #108, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Directions

Gallery
Asada Tacos + Beer image
Asada Tacos + Beer image
Asada Tacos + Beer image

Map
