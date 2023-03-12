- Home
Asado Argentinian Steak House
$$
1450 Sarno Road
Melbourne, FL 32935
BAR
Specialty Drinks
Classic Cocktails
Mojitos
Margaritas
Cosmopolitan
Sex on The Beach
Tequila Sunrise
Strawberry Daiquiri
Pina Colada
Long Island Ice Tea
Blue Long Island
Fuzzy Navel
Screwdriver
Negroni
Irish Coffee
Bloody Mary
Mai Tai
Moscow Mule
Bellini
Aperol Spritz
Mimosa
Gimlet
Dark N Stormy
White Russian
Black Russian
Bahama Mama
French 75
Bee's Knees
Death in the Afternoon
House Vodka
House Rum
House Gin
House Tequila
House Whiskey
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Sauza
Don Julio
Clase Azul
21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeño
21 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus
Patron
Casamigos Mezcal Joven
Ojos De Tigre
Casamigos Reposado
Casamigos Anejo
Herrdura Reposado
Herrdura Ultra
818 Anejo
Mijenta Reposado
Tres Generaciones Anejo
1800 Anejo
Cincoro Blanco
Scotch/Irish/Canadian Whisky
Bourbon Whiskey
Angels Envy
Bulleit
Chicken Cock
Gentleman Jack
Horse Soilder
Jack
Jack Honey
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Fire
Jim Beam Peach
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Michter's
Ole Smokey Cookie Dough
The Wiseman
Whistle Pig 10 yr Rye
Whistle Pig Piggy Back
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Reserve Double Oaked
Liqueur
Glass of Wine
5 oz Glass Sombras Del Sol Cab Sav
5 oz Glass Sombras Del Sol Carmenere
5 oz Glass Sombras Del Sol Charddonay
5 oz Glass Sombras Del Sol Sav Blanc
5 oz Glass 1907 Malbec
5 oz GlassTinto Negro
5 oz Glass Padrillos Pinot Noir
5 oz Glass 120 Santa Rita Red Blend
5 oz Glass 120 Santa Rita Carmenere
5 oz Glass Mondavi Red Blend
5 oz Glass Tres Rios Red Spanish Wine
5 oz Glass Antano Rioja
5 oz Glass 1865 San Pedro Carmenere
5 oz Glass Ste. Chateau Michelle Cab Sav
5 oz Glass Siesta Cab Sav
5 oz Glass J. Lohr Chardonnay
5 oz Glass Biutiful Malbec
House Wine
Las Mulas
Bottle Wine
Bottle Sombras Del Sol Cab Sav
Bottle Sombras Del Sol Carmenere
Bottle Sombras Del Sol Chardonnay
Bottle Sombras Del Sol Sauv Blanc
Bottle 1907 Malbec
Bottle Tinto Negro Malbec
Bottle Padrillos Pinot Noir
Bottle Santa Rita 120 Red Blend
Bottle Santa Rita 120 Carmenere
Bottle Mondavi Red Blend
Bottle Tres Rios Red Spanish Wine
Bottle Antano Rioja
Bottle Biutiful Malbec
Bottle 1865 Carmenere
Bottle Ste Chateau Michelle Cab Sav
Bottle Siesta Cab Sav
Random bottles
Non-Alcholic
DINNER
Soup & Salad
Cup of Soup
Bowl of Soup
Caesar Salad
House Salad
Mixed greens topped with cucumber, tomatoes, shredded carrots, Pickled red onions, olives, hard boiled eggs and radish topped with our preserved lemon vinaigrette.
Asado Gaucho Salad
Mixed greens topped with cucumber, tomatoes, shredded carrots, Pickled red onions, olives, hard boiled eggs and radish topped with our preserved lemon vinaigrette. Choice of Protein
Side House Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Side Soup
Starters
Provoleta
Seared provolone in a cast iron skillet with fresh oregano, red pepper flakes served with fresh crostinis
Argentinian Reds
The distinct flavor of Argentinian shrimp served with traditional golf sauce
Panza
Smoked pork belly over a polenta cake with red onion reduction and chimichurri sauce
Empanada Trio
Beef, chicken and spinach with chimichurri sauce, baked or fried
Chorizo
Classic Argentinian sausage with chimi sauce
Fried Ravioli
Spinach and ricotta ravioli breaded in a crispy panko crust
Argentinian Charcuterie
Serrano Ham, manchego cheese, pepperoni, salami assorted olives and crostini's
Steak
12 oz Costoletta
A prime cut of Ribeye, char grilled to perfection. Choice of soup or salad.
12 oz Bife De Chorizo
A choice cut of angus beef, seasoned with our house blend. Choice of soup or salad.
8 oz Filet Mignon
Chef's cut of beef tenderloin. Choice of soup or salad.
10 oz Churrasco
Marinated skirt steak, char grilled with chimichurri. Choice of soup or salad. Marinated skirt steak, char grilled with chimichurri. Choice of soup or salad.
12 oz Gaucho Steak
Choice cut of flank steak served on a skillet with chimi sauce Choice of soup or salad.
House Parrillda
Not Beef
Pierna De cerdo w/ Polenta
Sous vide pork shank cooked in its juices falling off the bone served over polenta.
Pollo Asado w/ Mash
Sous vide half chicken finished off on the grill. Juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside with Yukon gold mash
Pollo A La Milanesa w/ Linguine
7 oz tender chicken breast lightly dusted, fried covered with marinara topped with serrano ham and provolone cheese with linguine.
Mahi Mahi w/ Smashed Potatoes
Pan seared mahi topped with sun dried tomatoes, artichokes and capers and a touch of lemon zest served with smashed yukon gold potatoes.
Choripan w/ Truffle Fries
Traditional light fare, beget roll with a delicious Argentinian chorizo, grilled onions and chimichurri sauce served with truffle oil fries.
Pasta
A La Carte Sides
Dessert
CASH BAR
Rum
Tequila
Liqueur
Wine
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
1450 Sarno Road, Melbourne, FL 32935