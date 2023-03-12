The Grill at 1450 imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Gastropubs

Asado Argentinian Steak House

No reviews yet

$$

1450 Sarno Road

Melbourne, FL 32935

BAR

Specialty Drinks

Blue Raspberry Margarita

$15.00

Our house made blue raspberry liqueur with Casamigos Mezcal Joven Tequila and fresh lime juice

Smoked Ocho

$13.00

Smoked Rosemary Sour

$15.00

Spicy Paloma

$12.00

Traditional Sangria

$13.00

Verry Berry Sangria

$14.00

White Mango Pineapple Sangria

$14.00

Classic Cocktails

Mojitos

$10.00

Margaritas

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Sex on The Beach

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$12.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$15.00

Blue Long Island

$15.00

Fuzzy Navel

$10.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Negroni

$13.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Bellini

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Dark N Stormy

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Black Russian

$11.00

Bahama Mama

$14.00

French 75

$14.00

Bee's Knees

$12.00

Death in the Afternoon

$13.00

House Vodka

$7.00

House Rum

$7.00

House Gin

$7.00

House Tequila

$7.00

House Whiskey

$7.00

Vodka

Absolut

$9.00

Absolut Apple

$9.00

Ciroc Coconut

$10.00

Ciroc Passion

$11.00

Ciroc Summer Watermelon

$11.00

Effen

$12.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

House Vodka

$6.00

Kettle One

$12.00

Pinnacle Strawberry

$9.00

Smirnoff

$10.00

Smirnoff Spicy Tamrind

$11.00

Stoli

$10.00

Stoli Elite

$14.00

Summer Citrus

$11.00

Tito's

$9.00

Gin

Aviation

$12.00

Beefeater Pink

$10.00

Bombay Blackberry

$12.00

Bombay Dry Gin

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Drumshabo

$12.00

Empress 1908

$11.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Monkey 47

$14.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Tanqueray Orange

$12.00

Rum

Appleton Estate

$11.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Bacardi 8

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Goslings

$9.00

Havana Club

$11.00

Malibu

$10.00

Zacapa

$11.00

Tequila

Sauza

$9.00

Don Julio

$12.00

Clase Azul

$20.00

21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeño

$10.00

21 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus

$10.00

Patron

$12.00

Casamigos Mezcal Joven

$14.00

Ojos De Tigre

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Casamigos Anejo

$14.00

Herrdura Reposado

$13.00

Herrdura Ultra

$12.00

818 Anejo

$14.00

Mijenta Reposado

$15.00

Tres Generaciones Anejo

$12.00

1800 Anejo

$12.00

Cincoro Blanco

$12.00

Scotch/Irish/Canadian Whisky

Chivas

$10.00

Crown

$9.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Crown Vanilla

$10.00

Dewar's White Label

$9.00

Glenfiddich

$10.00

Glenmorangie

$10.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$9.00

Jameson Orange

$9.00

Johnny Walker Black Label

$12.00

The Balvenie 12 yr

$17.00

The Dalmore 12 yr

$18.00

Bourbon Whiskey

Angels Envy

$11.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Chicken Cock

$13.00

Gentleman Jack

$12.00

Horse Soilder

$12.00

Jack

$9.00

Jack Honey

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Jim Beam Fire

$8.00

Jim Beam Peach

$8.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Michter's

$12.00

Ole Smokey Cookie Dough

$9.00

The Wiseman

$11.00

Whistle Pig 10 yr Rye

$14.00

Whistle Pig Piggy Back

$14.00

Wild Turkey

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

$14.00

Liqueur

Bailey's

$9.00

Capel Pisco

$9.00

Disaronno

$9.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Leblon Cachca

$10.00

Lemoncello

$9.00

Coffee

Espresso

$3.00

Cafe Cortado

$4.00

Cafe Con Leche

$5.00

Caramel Latte

$6.00

Beer

Caribe Blood

$7.00

Caribe Pineapple

$7.00

Glass of Wine

5 oz Glass Sombras Del Sol Cab Sav

$7.50

5 oz Glass Sombras Del Sol Carmenere

$7.50

5 oz Glass Sombras Del Sol Charddonay

$7.50

5 oz Glass Sombras Del Sol Sav Blanc

$7.50

5 oz Glass 1907 Malbec

$10.50

5 oz GlassTinto Negro

$12.50

5 oz Glass Padrillos Pinot Noir

$9.00

5 oz Glass 120 Santa Rita Red Blend

$8.00

5 oz Glass 120 Santa Rita Carmenere

$8.00

5 oz Glass Mondavi Red Blend

$7.00

5 oz Glass Tres Rios Red Spanish Wine

$10.00

5 oz Glass Antano Rioja

$7.00

5 oz Glass 1865 San Pedro Carmenere

$8.00

5 oz Glass Ste. Chateau Michelle Cab Sav

$8.00

5 oz Glass Siesta Cab Sav

$10.00

5 oz Glass J. Lohr Chardonnay

$9.00

5 oz Glass Biutiful Malbec

$9.00

House Wine

$6.00

Las Mulas

$9.00

Bottle Wine

Bottle Sombras Del Sol Cab Sav

$27.00

Bottle Sombras Del Sol Carmenere

$27.00

Bottle Sombras Del Sol Chardonnay

$27.00

Bottle Sombras Del Sol Sauv Blanc

$27.00

Bottle 1907 Malbec

$38.00

Bottle Tinto Negro Malbec

$38.00

Bottle Padrillos Pinot Noir

$37.00

Bottle Santa Rita 120 Red Blend

$35.00

Bottle Santa Rita 120 Carmenere

$35.00

Bottle Mondavi Red Blend

$30.00

Bottle Tres Rios Red Spanish Wine

$35.00

Bottle Antano Rioja

$40.00

Bottle Biutiful Malbec

$42.00

Bottle 1865 Carmenere

$30.00

Bottle Ste Chateau Michelle Cab Sav

$35.00

Bottle Siesta Cab Sav

$42.00

Random bottles

$45.00

Non-Alcholic

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Small Fiji

$4.50

Large Fiji

$8.00

S. Peligrino

$5.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

DINNER

Soup & Salad

Cup of Soup

$4.95

Bowl of Soup

$6.95

Caesar Salad

$4.95

House Salad

$4.95

Mixed greens topped with cucumber, tomatoes, shredded carrots, Pickled red onions, olives, hard boiled eggs and radish topped with our preserved lemon vinaigrette.

Asado Gaucho Salad

Mixed greens topped with cucumber, tomatoes, shredded carrots, Pickled red onions, olives, hard boiled eggs and radish topped with our preserved lemon vinaigrette. Choice of Protein

Side House Salad

Side Caesar Salad

Side Soup

Starters

Provoleta

Provoleta

$9.95

Seared provolone in a cast iron skillet with fresh oregano, red pepper flakes served with fresh crostinis

Argentinian Reds

Argentinian Reds

$12.95

The distinct flavor of Argentinian shrimp served with traditional golf sauce

Panza

$12.95

Smoked pork belly over a polenta cake with red onion reduction and chimichurri sauce

Empanada Trio

$12.95

Beef, chicken and spinach with chimichurri sauce, baked or fried

Chorizo

$9.95

Classic Argentinian sausage with chimi sauce

Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli

$9.95

Spinach and ricotta ravioli breaded in a crispy panko crust

Argentinian Charcuterie

$21.95

Serrano Ham, manchego cheese, pepperoni, salami assorted olives and crostini's

Steak

12 oz Costoletta

12 oz Costoletta

$35.95

A prime cut of Ribeye, char grilled to perfection. Choice of soup or salad.

12 oz Bife De Chorizo

12 oz Bife De Chorizo

$34.95

A choice cut of angus beef, seasoned with our house blend. Choice of soup or salad.

8 oz Filet Mignon

8 oz Filet Mignon

$42.95

Chef's cut of beef tenderloin. Choice of soup or salad.

10 oz Churrasco

$24.95

Marinated skirt steak, char grilled with chimichurri. Choice of soup or salad. Marinated skirt steak, char grilled with chimichurri. Choice of soup or salad.

12 oz Gaucho Steak

$25.95

Choice cut of flank steak served on a skillet with chimi sauce Choice of soup or salad.

House Parrillda

$42.95

Not Beef

Pierna De cerdo w/ Polenta

Pierna De cerdo w/ Polenta

$29.95

Sous vide pork shank cooked in its juices falling off the bone served over polenta.

Pollo Asado w/ Mash

Pollo Asado w/ Mash

$23.95

Sous vide half chicken finished off on the grill. Juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside with Yukon gold mash

Pollo A La Milanesa w/ Linguine

$23.95

7 oz tender chicken breast lightly dusted, fried covered with marinara topped with serrano ham and provolone cheese with linguine.

Mahi Mahi w/ Smashed Potatoes

$18.95

Pan seared mahi topped with sun dried tomatoes, artichokes and capers and a touch of lemon zest served with smashed yukon gold potatoes.

Choripan w/ Truffle Fries

$12.95

Traditional light fare, beget roll with a delicious Argentinian chorizo, grilled onions and chimichurri sauce served with truffle oil fries.

Pasta

Your Choice of pasta and sauce with and option to add a protein and make it a full meal.

Gnocchi

$16.95

Lobster Ravioli

$21.95

Linguine

$12.95

A La Carte Sides

Smashed Yukon Potatoes

$4.95

Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

Truffle Oil Fries

$5.95

White Cheddar Mac

$5.95

Mushroom & Spinach Risotto

$6.95

Cream of Spinach

$4.95

Asparagus

$4.95

Roasted Corn

$4.95

Sauteed Mushrooms

$4.95

Dessert

Pankeke Argentinian

$8.95

Carmel Flan

$6.95

Lava Cake

$6.95

Tres Leches

$7.95

Apple Tart

$6.95

Creme Brulee

$6.95

Tastings

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1450 Sarno Road, Melbourne, FL 32935

Directions

The Grill at 1450 image

