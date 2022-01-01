Latin American
Steakhouses
Bars & Lounges
Asado 2810 6th Avenue
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
The South Sound’s only Argentine-themed steakhouse and a staple restaurant of the trendy Sixth Avenue dining district. Unforgettable flavors since 2005.
2810 6th Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98406
