Latin American
Steakhouses
Bars & Lounges

Asado 2810 6th Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

2810 6th Avenue

Tacoma, WA 98406

Popular Items

Pollo Frito Fettucine
Chorizo Crab Cakes
Chimichurri Chicken Quinoa Bowl

Soup and Salads

Asado Caesar

$15.00

Housemade Caesar Dressing, Romaine, Red Endive, Torn Croutons, Manchego Cheese

Ensalada Heirbas

$15.00

Watercress, Mint, Cilantro, Arugula, Spiced Walnuts, Jicama, Shaved Manchego Cheese, Passion Fruit Vinaigrette

Appetizers

Beef and Lamb Empanadas

$16.00

Braised Lamb and Beef , Chopped Dates, Pine Nuts, Green Olives, and Ancho Puree

Chorizo Crab Cakes

$21.00

Uli’s Spanish Chorizo, Peppadew, Chilean Rock Crab, Cilantro Jalapeño Aioli, Crystalized Cilantro

Prawn and Turf

$21.00

Steak Tips, Spiced Cream Sauce, Salsa Criolla, Cotija Cheese, Grilled Prawns, Grilled Potato Bread

Uli's Chorizo Asado

$16.00

Uli’s Grilled Spanish Chorizo, Peppers, Chimichurri

Vegetarian Empanadas

$15.00

Roasted Seasonal Vegetables, Jalapeño Pesto, Onion, Drunken Goat and Provolone Cheese

Entrees

Asado Chop Entree Salad

$26.00

Grilled Buttermilk Marinated Chicken, Mixed Greens, Quinoa, Dried Fruit, Serrano Ham, Walnut Vinaigrette, Fresh Mango, Apple Reduction

Chuleta de Cerdo

$39.00

Cider Brined Bone in Pork Chop, Roasted Fingerlings, Jalapeño, Bacon and Beecher's Flagship Cheese Cream Sauce, Scallion, Crispy Onions

Espalda Asado

$47.00

Mequite Grilled Flat Iron Steak. Served with Chimichurri and Salsa Criolla. Your Choice of Peruvian Purple Mashed Potatoes, Poblano Polenta, Stewed Lentils, Braised Quinoa or Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

Lomo (12 Ounce Cut)

$69.00

Mesquite Grilled Tenderloin Steak with Rosemary Fig Demi. Served with Chimichurri and Salsa Criolla. Your Choice of Peruvian Purple Mashed Potatoes, Poblano Polenta,

Lomo (6 Ounce Cut)

$52.00

Mesquite Grilled Tenderloin Steak with Rosemary Fig Demi. Served with Chimichurri and Salsa Criolla. Your Choice of Peruvian Purple Mashed Potatoes, Poblana Polenta, Stewed Lentils, Braised Quinoa or Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

Parilla Mixta

$46.00

Mixed Grill of Skewered Skirt Steak, Jumbo Prawns, Chorizo Sausage. Served with Chimichurri and Salsa Criolla. Your Choice of Peruvian Purple Mashed Potatoes, Poblano Polenta, Stewed Lentils, Braised Quinoa or Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

Pollo Frito Fettucine

$31.00

Buttermilk Marinated Fried Chicken, Chorizo Gravy Alfredo, Crystalized Cilantro

Quinoa Bowl

$15.00

Tomato Braised Quinoa, Diced Avocado, Roasted Corn, Minced Jalapeño, Salsa Criolla, Balsamic Syrup.

USDA Prime Top Sirloin

$40.00

Mesquite Grilled Marinated Top Sirloin Cap Steak with Ancho Demi Glace. Served with Chimichurri and Salsa Criolla. Your Choice of Peruvian Purple Mashed Potatoes, Poblano Polenta, Stewed Lentils, Braised Quinoa or Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

Garron De Corderro

$41.00Out of stock

Bar Food

Asado Burger

$20.00

House Ground Sirloin and Chorizo, Fried Provolone, Serrano Ham, Sautéed Onions and Peppers, Poblano Aioli and Yucca Fries

Beef and Lamb Empanadas

$15.00

Braised Lamb and Beef , Chopped Dates, Pine Nuts, Green Olives, and Ancho Puree

Chimichurri Chicken Quinoa Bowl

$18.00

Grilled Chimichuri-Marinated Chicken, Diced Avocado, Roasted Corn, Minced Jalapeño, Salsa Criolla, Balsamic Syrup.

Parmesan Fried Chicken Slider

$19.00

Buttermilk Marinated Chicken, Parmesan Breadcrumbs, Grilled Tomatillo, Bacon, Chipotle Caper Mayo, Arugula. With Chimichurri Buttered Sweet Potato Fries.

Prawn and Turf

$18.00

Steak Tips Simmered in Spiced Cream Sauce, Salsa Criolla, Cotija Cheese, Grilled Prawns, Grilled Potato Bread

Chorizo Crab Cakes

$19.00

Uli’s Spanish Chorizo, Peppadew, Chilean Rock Crab, Cilantro Jalapeño Aioli, Crystalized Cilantro

Vegetarian Empanadas

$14.00

Roasted Seasonal Vegetables, Jalapeño Pesto, Onion, Drunken Goat and Provolone Cheese

Sides

Side Bacon

$3.50

Side Bacon Leek Slaw

$9.00

Side Butterbeans

$9.00

Side Fries

$7.00

Side Plantain Chips

$3.50

Side Poblano Polenta

$9.00

Side Purple Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Side Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

$9.00

Side Stewed Lentils

$9.00

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side Grilled Potato Bread

$2.50

Dessert

Pasteles Fritos

$10.00

Housemade Banana Donuts, Caramel and Chocolate Dipping Sauce

Kid Menu

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
The South Sound’s only Argentine-themed steakhouse and a staple restaurant of the trendy Sixth Avenue dining district. Unforgettable flavors since 2005.

2810 6th Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98406

