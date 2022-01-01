Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Asador at Las Perlas

405 East 7th Street

Austin, TX 78701

Tacos

Brisket Taco

$6.75

Roasted beef brisket cooked with smoked chile morita and black sesame

Pork Carnitas Taco

$6.50

Pork slow cooked with roasted garlic, chiles, and spices

Grilled Chicken Taco

$6.50

Grilled chicken thighs with red chile adobo sauce

Cauliflower Chorizo Taco

$6.00

Grilled chopped cauliflower "chorizo" with arbol sauce (vegetarian)

Quesadilla Oaxaqueña

$5.50

Fried Oaxaca cheese topped with salsa verde. (Vegetarian)

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Asador Tacos at Las Perlas. Swing through the Las Perlas or Seven Grand and order up your tacos in the back.

405 East 7th Street, Austin, TX 78701

