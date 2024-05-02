- Home
Asador Del Sur
No reviews yet
7322 MANCHESTER RD
MAPLEWOOD, MO 63143
Dinner
Dinner Appetizers
- Chorizo Argentino$6.00
Grilled pork sausage/ baguette slices
- Chorizo De Cordero in Lemongrass Stick$8.00
Ground lamb, cumin, garlic, shallots, parsley
- Blood Sausage$5.00
Pork blood, bacon, pork fat, garlic, parsley
- Fried Spicy Baby Squid$12.00
Lime zest
- Ecuadorian Hayacas$10.00
Corn meal tamal, chicken, peanut butter, onions, peppers, egg, carrots, raisins, olives // in a plantain leave
- Vegan Croquetas$11.00
Potato, mushrooms, smoked paprika-vegan
Empanadas
Patacones Rellenos
Soups
Salads
Family Sharing
- Mejillones en Vino Blanco$17.00
Mussels, white wine sauce, shallots, garlic, lime, crushed red pepper
- Mollejas a La Parrilla$12.00
Grilled sweetbread with baguette slices // *approx. 20 min
- Fried Mariscada$38.00
Mahi, squid, shrimp, mussels, yucca, and tostones, with onions, cilantro, and tomato in rocoto sauce
Extras
Kid's Dinner
Grilled Entrees
- Tira De Asado // Short Ribs$32.00
Gaucho style cut flavorful, fat marbling meat with bones // 12 oz (2 pcs) with sweet potato fries. Recommended temperature: medium medium well
- Entraña // Skirt Steak$44.00
Gaucho cut style meat, the most flavorful but tougher meat, with homemade garlic mashed potatoes
- BONELESS Rib Eye$56.00
Boneless rib-eye // 16 oz with french fries
- Grilled Chimi Chicken w/Rice$24.00
- Filet Mignon$49.00
8 oz // with grilled veggies
- Rack of Lamb$48.00
10 oz with mint chimichurri & sweet potatoes mashed
- Grilled Pork Chop$39.00
In sage tamarind sauce, with moros de lentejas (mixed rice & lentils)
- Rib Eye **BONE-IN **$66.00
24 oz with chimichurri sauce & asparagus
- Vegan Vegetable Parrillada Grilled Vegetables$24.00
Pineapple, sweet potato, butternut squash, portobello mushroom, asparagus, corn on the cob with chimichurri sauce