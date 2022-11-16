Latin American
Seafood
Steakhouses
Asador Del Sur
194 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Step into Asador Del Sur and feel at home!
Location
7322 Manchester Rd, Maplewood, MO 63143
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
City Foundry Group - Chez Ali - FS 01 - Chez Ali
No Reviews
3730 Foundry Way, FS1 Saint Louis, MO 63110
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Maplewood
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurant
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurant