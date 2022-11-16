Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Seafood
Steakhouses

Asador Del Sur

194 Reviews

$$

7322 Manchester Rd

Maplewood, MO 63143

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Empanada
Beef Empanada
Beef w/ Olives Empanada

BEVERAGES ONLINE

Cafe Baileys /Irish Coffee

$11.00

Cafe Con Leche

$4.00

Cafe Kalhua

$12.00

Cafe Sambucca

$9.00

Cappuccino

$3.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Cortadito

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Ginger Beer (diet)

$5.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Espresso

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

House Coffee

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Inka Cola

$4.00

Lemonade

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Perrier

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Smart Water

$4.00

Soda REGULAR COKE

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

APPETIZERS ONLINE

Beef Empanada

Beef Empanada

$4.50
Beef w/ Olives Empanada

Beef w/ Olives Empanada

$4.50
Chicken Empanada

Chicken Empanada

$4.50

Vegan Empanada

$4.50

Cheese empanada

$4.50

Dulce de Leche Empanada

$4.50

Cheese & guava empanada

$4.50
Patacones Rellenos #2 w/ Shrimp

Patacones Rellenos #2 w/ Shrimp

$13.00
Patacones Rellenos #3 w/ Mushrooms

Patacones Rellenos #3 w/ Mushrooms

$11.00

Patacones Rellenos #4 w/ Pulled Pork

$11.00
Blood Sausage

Blood Sausage

$5.00
Chorizo Argentino

Chorizo Argentino

$6.00
Chorizo de Cordero

Chorizo de Cordero

$8.00
Chicharron on Toston

Chicharron on Toston

$11.00
Squid (fried)

Squid (fried)

$12.00
Hayacas

Hayacas

$10.00

SOPAS ONLINE

Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque

$12.00
Butternut Squash Cream

Butternut Squash Cream

$7.00
Leek & Potato

Leek & Potato

$7.00

ENSALADAS ONLINE

Ensalada Verde

$7.00
Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$12.00
Lobster Salad Special

Lobster Salad Special

$49.00
Chickpea salad

Chickpea salad

$9.00

FAMILY SHARING ONLINE

Mejillones en Vino Blanco (Mussels)

Mejillones en Vino Blanco (Mussels)

$17.00
Grilled Molleja (Sweetbread)

Grilled Molleja (Sweetbread)

$12.00
Fried mariscada

Fried mariscada

$38.00

GRILLED ENTREES ONLINE

Tira de Asado 12oz

Tira de Asado 12oz

$32.00
Entrana

Entrana

$39.00
RIB EYE 24oz

RIB EYE 24oz

$56.00
BONELESS RIB EYE

BONELESS RIB EYE

$52.00
GRILLED Chicken Thigh Fillet (2 PCS)

GRILLED Chicken Thigh Fillet (2 PCS)

$18.00
Vegetable Parrillada

Vegetable Parrillada

$24.00
Rack of Lamb 12 oz (sweet mashed potatoes)

Rack of Lamb 12 oz (sweet mashed potatoes)

$45.00

Filet Mignon w/yucca frita

$39.00
pork chop/ moros lenteja

pork chop/ moros lenteja

$37.00

FROM THE OCEAN ONLINE

Langostinos a la Parrilla with fingerling potatoes

Langostinos a la Parrilla with fingerling potatoes

$38.00
Salmon/mashed potatoes & asparagus

Salmon/mashed potatoes & asparagus

$28.00
Mahi Mahi with Rice & Salsa Criolla

Mahi Mahi with Rice & Salsa Criolla

$31.00
Lobster Mango w/asparaus & fing potatoes

Lobster Mango w/asparaus & fing potatoes

$49.00
Lobster Salad Special

Lobster Salad Special

$49.00

encocado de mariscos

$49.00
Octopus w/potatoes EVVO paprika

Octopus w/potatoes EVVO paprika

$33.00

Latin Flavors ONLINE

BEEF Milanesa platter

$24.00
CHICKEN Milanesa platter

CHICKEN Milanesa platter

$22.00
Quinotto

Quinotto

$26.00

Rice & Beans w/8oz Entrana

$32.00

rice & lentils 8oz Entrana

$32.00

dinner rice & beans carnitas-maduros

$25.00

dinner rice & lentils carnitas-maduros

$25.00

ANTOJITOS LATINOS ONLINE

Maduros

Maduros

$6.00
Tostones

Tostones

$6.00

Grilled Corn

$6.00

FRIED YUCCA

$6.00

Side of Lentils

$4.00

Side of RED kidney BEANS

$4.00

CHILDREN'S MENU ONLINE

Children's Soda

$1.00

Children's Grilled Beef Filet w/ FF

$9.00

Children's GRILLED Chicken Thighs w/ French Fries

$8.00

Children's BEEF Milanesa w/ French Fries

$8.00

Children's CHICKEN Milanesa w/ French Fries

$8.00

DESSERTS ONLINE

Alfajores

Alfajores

$7.00
Arroz con leche

Arroz con leche

$7.00

Chocolate Flourless Torte

$7.00
Flan

Flan

$7.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Sea Salted Caramel w/ Truffles Gelato

$7.00

Vanilla Bean Gelato

$7.00

Mango Sorbet

$7.00

Passion Fruit mousse

$8.00

SIDES ONLINE

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Sweet Mashed Potatoes

$4.00
French Fries

French Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

White Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

EXTRA BREAD SLICES

$2.00

Rice & Lentil MIxed (MORO)

$8.00

Rice & Beans MIxed (MORO)

$8.00

Rice & Lentils same bowl separate

$8.00

Rice & Beans same bowl separate

$8.00

FULL plain avocado

$5.00

1/3 plain avocado

$3.00

Grilled Asparagus

$4.00

Add Truffle Oil

$4.00

Asparagus

$4.00

Grilled Pineapple

$4.00

PROTEINS ONLINE

Grilled Shrimps

$9.00

Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Grilled Portobello

$6.00

Pork Carnitas

$8.00

Grilled Salmon

$16.00

EXTRAS SAUCES & BREAD ONLINE

EXTRA BREAD 4 SLICES GRILLED

$2.00

Spicy Chimichurri Mayo

$2.00

Chimichurri Sauce

$2.00

mint chimi sauce

$2.00

rocoto sauce

$2.00

aji amarillo sauce

$2.00

12oz CHIMICHURRI TO GO

$10.00

12 OZ SPICY CHIMI MAYO TO GO

$10.00

JAMS BRUNCH

$2.00

HONEY

$3.00

ADD TRUFFLE OIL

$4.00

FULL AVOCADO ONLY

$5.00

1/2 AVOCADO

$3.00

ALCOHOLIC DRINKS TO GO (MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE- & SHOW ID)

Red Sangria 8 OZ ONLINE -POUCH (MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE- & SHOW ID)

$10.00

White Sangria 8 OZ ONLINE -POUCH (MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE- & SHOW ID)

$10.00

LIME CAIPIRINHA 8 OZ ONLINE -POUCH(MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE- & SHOW ID)

$14.00

MANGO CAIPIRINHA 8 OZ ONLINE -POUCH (MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE- & SHOW ID)

$14.00

PASSION FRUIT CAIPIRINHA 8 OZ ONLINE -POUCH (MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE- & SHOW ID)

$14.00

MOJITO 8 OZ ONLINE -POUCH (MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE- & SHOW ID)

$12.00

ASADOR TAI 8 OZ ONLINE -POUCH (MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE- & SHOW ID)

$14.00

PREMIUM LIME MARGARITA DON JULIO 8 OZ ONLINE -POUCH (MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE- & SHOW ID)

$14.00

SPICY MARGARITA 8 OZ DON JULIO ONLINE -POUCH (MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE- & SHOW ID)

$14.00

HOUSE LIME MARGARITA 8 OZ ONLINE -POUCH (MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE- & SHOW ID)

$10.00

MOJITO PITCHER 25 OZ (MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE- & SHOW ID)

$35.00

LIME CAIPIRINHA PITCHER 25 OZ (MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE- & SHOW ID)

$45.00

PASSION FRUIT CAIPIRINHA PITCHER 25 OZ (MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE- & SHOW ID)

$45.00

MANGO CAIPIRINHA PITCHER 25 OZ (MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE- & SHOW ID)

$45.00

ASADOR TAI 25 OZ (MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE- & SHOW ID)

$42.00

HOMEMADE WHITE SANGRIA (PITCHER) 25 OZ (MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE- & SHOW ID)

$30.00

HOMEMADE RED SANGRIA (PITCHER) 25 OZ (MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE- & SHOW ID)

$30.00

PREMIUM LIME MARGARITA DON JULIO 25 OZ (MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE- & SHOW ID)

$40.00

HOUSE LIME MARGARITA 25 OZ (MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE- & SHOW ID)

$25.00

BUDWEISSER BOTTLE 12 OZ (MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE- & SHOW ID)

$3.00

BUD SELECT BOTTLE 12 OZ (MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE- & SHOW ID)

$3.00

BUD LIGHT BOTTLE 12 OZ (MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE- & SHOW ID)

$3.00

MICHELOB ULTRA BOTTLE BOTTLE 12 OZ (MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE- & SHOW ID)

$3.00

XINGU BRAZILIAN BEER DARK BOTTLE 12 OZ (MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE- & SHOW ID)

$6.00

CORONA BOTTLE 12 OZ (MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE- & SHOW ID)

$5.00

STELLA ARTOIS BOTTLE 12 OZ (MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE- & SHOW ID)

$5.00

HEINEKEN BOTTLE 12 OZ (MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE- & SHOW ID)

$5.00

MODELO CAN 12 OZ (MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE- & SHOW ID)

$5.00

MODELO NEGRA BOTTLE 12 OZ (MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE- & SHOW ID)

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Step into Asador Del Sur and feel at home!

Website

Location

7322 Manchester Rd, Maplewood, MO 63143

Directions

