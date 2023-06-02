Restaurant header imageView gallery

Asados El Paisita Fonda

No reviews yet

9941 Southwest 142nd Avenue

Miami, FL 33186

Menu

Cantina

Cantina

$40.00

Hamburguesas

Hamburguesa Paisa

$14.00

Pan, carne de hamburguesa, bacon, tomate, lechuga, papita ripiada, queso, salsas ( rosada, ajo, perejil, pina, ketchup, mostaza)

Hamburguesa Loca

$15.00

Pan, carne de hamburguesa, pollo desmechado, bacon, tomate, lechuga, papita ripiada, queso, salsas ( rosada, ajo, perejil, pina, ketchup, mostaza)

Hamburguesa Hawaiana

$14.50

Pan, carne de hamburguesa, rodaja de pina, bacon, tomate, lechuga, papita ripiada, queso, salsas ( rosada, ajo, perejil, pina, ketchup, mostaza)

Hamburguesa Doble carne

$16.00

Pan, doble carne de hamburguesa, bacon, tomate, lechuga, papita ripiada, queso, salsas ( rosada, ajo, perejil, pina, ketchup, mostaza)

Hamburguesa Mixta

$15.00

Pan, carne de hamburguesa, pechuga a la plancha, bacon, tomate, lechuga, papita ripiada, queso, salsas ( rosada, ajo, perejil, pina, ketchup, mostaza)

Hamburguesa de Pollo

$13.00

Pan, pechuga a la plancha, bacon, tomate, lechuga, papita ripiada, queso, salsas ( rosada, ajo, perejil, pina, ketchup, mostaza)

Hamburguesa Plain

$6.00

Pan y carne de hamburguesa

Toston Burguer

$14.00

Toston, carne de hamburguesa, bacon, tomate, lechuga, papita ripiada, queso, salsas ( rosada, ajo, perejil, pina, ketchup, mostaza)

Perros

Perro Paisa

$8.00

Pan, salchicha, bacon, papita ripiada, queso, salsas ( rosada, ajo, perejil, pina, ketchup, mostaza)

Perro Loco

$9.00

Pan, salchicha, pollo desmechado, bacon, papita ripiada, queso, salsas ( rosada, ajo, perejil, pina, ketchup, mostaza)

Polli Perro

$8.00

Pan, pollo, bacon, papita ripiada, queso, salsas ( rosada, ajo, perejil, pina, ketchup, mostaza)

Lomi Perro

$9.00

Pan, carne, bacon, papita ripiada, queso, salsas ( rosada, ajo, perejil, pina, ketchup, mostaza)

Chori Perro

$8.00

Pan, chorizo, bacon, papita ripiada, queso, salsas ( rosada, ajo, perejil, pina, ketchup, mostaza)

Perro Plain

$4.00

Pan y salchicha

Quesadillas

Quesadiila Mixta

$12.00

Tortilla, queso, carne, pollo, papita ripiada, lechuga, tomate, salsa rosada,salsa perejil

Quesadilla Carne

$10.00

Tortilla, queso, carne, papita ripiada, lechuga, tomate, salsa rosada,salsa perejil

Quesadilla Pollo

$10.00

Tortilla, queso, pollo, papita ripiada, lechuga, tomate, salsa rosada,salsa perejil

Quesadilla Plain

$6.50

Tortilla, queso, papita ripiada, lechuga, tomate, salsa rosada,salsa perejil

Arepa

Arepa con Todo

$14.00

Arepa, queso, carne, pollo, salchicha, papita ripiada, maiz, salsas (rosada, ajo , perejil, pina)

Arepa Paisa

$14.00

Arepa, queso, carne, pollo, chorizo, chicharron, maiz, salsas (rosada, ajo, perejil, pina)

Arepa Rellena con Todo

$12.50

Arepa rellena de queso, carne, pollo desmechado, chorizo y chicharron

Arepa Rellena de Pollo

$9.95

Arepa rellena de queso y pollo desmechado

Arepa Rellena Chicharron

$10.53

Arepa rellena de queso y chicharron

Arepa Rellena Chorizo

$9.95

Arepa rellena de queso y chrorizo

Arepa Hawaiana

$9.36

Arepa, queso, jamon y pina

Arepa Vegetariana

$8.00

Arepa, queso, lechuga, tomate, maiz y papita ripiada

Arepa Queso

$5.00

Arepa y queso

Especiales

Picada Pequena

$20.00

Carne, pollo, salchicha, chorizo, chicharron, toston, papitas fritas, arepa y tomate

Picada Grande

$40.00

Carne, pollo, salchicha, chorizo, chicharron, toston, papitas fritas, arepa y tomate

Carne Asada

$15.00

Arepa, queso, carne asada, papa cocida, tomate, lechuga, salsas (rosada y perejil)

Pechuga de Pollo

$13.80

Arepa, queso, pechuga a la plancha, papa cocida, tomate, lechuga, salsas (rosada y perejil)

Maicitos Mixtos

$11.00

Maiz, queso, papita ripiada, carne, pollo, salchicha, salsas (rosada, ajo, perejil, pina)

Maicito de Pollo

$11.00

Maiz, queso, papita ripiada, pollo, salsas (rosada, ajo, perejil, pina)

Maicito de Carne

$11.00

Maiz, queso, papita ripiada, carne, salsas (rosada, ajo, perejil, pina)

Maicito de Queso

$6.44

Maiz, queso, papita ripiada, salsas (rosada, ajo, perejil, pina)

Toston con Todo

$14.00

Toston, queso, carne, pollo, salchicha, papita ripiada, maiz, salsas (rosada, ajo , perejil, pina)

Chuzo Pollo

$13.00

Pincho de pollo, arepa, queso, papa cocida, tomate, lechuga, salsas (rosada y perejil)

Chuzo Carne

$14.00

Pincho de carne, arepa, queso, papa cocida, tomate, lechuga, salsas (rosada y perejil)

Salchipapa

$8.19

Papitas fritas y salchicha

Papa Loca

$15.00

Papitas fritas y salchicha, carne, pollo, chicharron, queso, salsas ( ajo, perejil , rosada, pina)

Polli Papa

$8.50

Papitas fritas y pollo

Carni Papa

$8.50

Papitas fritas y carne

Chori Papa

$8.50

Papitas fritas y chorizo

Ensalada Carne

$10.53

Lechuga, tomate, maiz, queso y carne

Ensalada Pollo

$9.50

Lechuga, tomate, maiz, queso y pollo

Ordenes

Papas Fritas

$4.68

Tostones

$4.68

Chorizo

$8.00

Chicharron

$8.00

Papa Cocida

$4.68

Empanada de carne

$1.50

Papa cocida

$5.00

Papa criolla

$5.00

Arroz de coco

$5.00

Arroz blanco

$3.75

Frijoles grandes

$6.00

Frijoles pequenos

$3.80

Ensalada del dia

$3.50

Orden de aguacate

$2.50

Orden de Huevo

$2.50

Orden de Carne

$8.00

Tacos

Taco Mixtos

$8.00

Tortilla de maiz, carne y pollo, cebolla, tomate y cilantro

Taco Carne

$8.00

Tortilla de maiz, carne, cebolla, tomate y cilantro

Taco Pollo

$8.00

Tortilla de maiz, pollo, cebolla, tomate y cilantro

Desayunos

Calentado la fonda

$16.00

Arroz, frijoles, chorizo, chicharron, carne, huevos al gusto y arepa con queso

Calentado mi tierra

$10.00

Arroz, frijoles, chorizo, chicharron, huevos al gusto y arepa con queso

Desayuno casero

$7.00

Arroz, huevos al gusto y arepa con queso

Tamales Colombianos

$12.00

Antojitos

Pandebono

$1.50

Tequeno

$1.61

Empanada de carne

$1.50

Empanada de pollo

$1.50

Empanada de queso

$1.50

Especial del dia

Pechuga a la plancha

$10.00

Tres Acompanantes + sopa del dia

Pechuga empanizada

$10.00

Tres Acompanantes + sopa del dia

Pescado a la plancha

$10.00

Tres Acompanantes + sopa del dia

Pescado empanizado

$10.00

Tres Acompanantes + sopa del dia

Lomo de cerdo a la plancha

$10.00

Tres Acompanantes + sopa del dia

Lomo de cerdo empanizado

$10.00

Tres Acompanantes + sopa del dia

Carne asada

$10.00

Tres Acompanantes + sopa del dia

Carne molida

$10.00

Tres Acompanantes + sopa del dia

Chicharron Especial

$10.00

Almuerzo del Dia

$10.00

Ejecutivo

Punta de anca

$12.00

Tres Acompanantes

Baby churrasco

$12.00Out of stock

Tres Acompanantes

Mojarrita frita

$12.00

Tres Acompanantes

Mini bandeja paisa

Mini bandeja paisa

$12.00

Frijoles, arroz, carne molida,chorizo,chicharron,maduro,huevo

A la carta

Chuleta Calena

$15.00

Tres Acompanantes

Churrasco

$25.00

Tres Acompanantes

Bistec a caballo

$17.00

Tres Acompanantes

Sobrebarriga a la criolla

$15.00

Tres Acompanantes

Mojarra frita

$18.00

Tres Acompanantes

Carne Asada

$15.00

Pollo a la Plancha

$15.00

Bandeja paisa

$19.00

Fin de semana

Sancocho de gallina

$15.00

Tres Acompanantes

Sancocho de costilla

$15.00

Tres Acompanantes

Mondongo

$15.00

Tres Acompanantes

Medio Sancocho

$8.00

Sopas

Sopa del dia pque

$3.65

Sopa del dia grande

$6.00

Bebidas

SODAS

Colombiana

$1.98

Manzana

$1.98

Coca-Cola

$1.65

Coca-Cola Zero

$1.65

Jupina

$1.65

Iced Tea

$1.65

Sprite

$1.65

Pony Malta

$2.50

Agua

$1.25

JUGOS

Maracuya

$4.50

Lulo

$4.50

Mora

$4.50

Guanabana

$4.50

Mango

$4.50

Pina

$4.50

Limonada

$5.00

Naranja

$5.00

BATIDOS

Guanabana

$5.25

Mango

$5.25

Mora

$5.25

Maracuya

$5.25

Lulo

$5.25

Pina

$5.25

BEBIDAS CALIENTES

Cafe

$1.25

Cafe con Leche Pque

$1.75

Cafe con leche Grande

$2.00

Chocolate

$2.99

Milo

$4.60

CERVEZA

Cerveza

$4.00

Test

Test

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:45 pm
9941 Southwest 142nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33186

