Asad's Hot Chicken | 40th Street
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Philadelphia based Asad's Hot Chicken is the home of the hot jawns. Established in 2022, Asad's has been credited and is known for bringing in the heat to the tri-state. Asad's combos are not only made with love but also with top quality ingredients. Asad's Hot Chicken currently serves its unique top tier recipes in the Northeast Pennsylvania cities of Bensalem, Philadelphia and Burlington, New Jersey. If you have yet to try Asad's, come join us in line for the juiciest, most delicious 100% halal hot chicken experience.
Location
16 South 40th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Gallery
