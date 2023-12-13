Asad's Hot Chicken | Burlington
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The best Chicken Joint in Philly, handcrafted with love and care. We are revolutionizing the fast-food industry. Come and join the food revolution and experience the best.
Location
240 US 130, Burlington, NJ 08016
