Asahi 3701 Lexington Road
3701 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
Dinner
Appetizers
Edamame
Steamed young soy beans with kosher salt
Vegetable Tempura
Variety of fried vegetables with tempura sauce
Tempura Sampler
Tasty blend of fried shrimp & fried vegetables with tempura sauce
Gyoza
Pan fried vegetable dumplings
Age Dashi Tofu
Deep fried tofu with dipping sauce (teriyaki or ponzu)
Shumai
Steamed shrimp dumpling served with ponzu sauce
Egg Roll
Crispy vegetable eggroll with sweet chilly dipping sauce
Soft Shell Crab
Fried soft shell crab served with ponzu sauce
Suno Mono Cocktail
Slices of raw fish, cucumber marinated in Asahi's signature vinaigrette sauce. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy
Octopus Suno Mono
Thin slice of octopus marinated in Asahi's signature vinaigrette sauce. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy
Lobster Tempura
Deep fried lobster tail and mixed vegetable tempura with dipping sauce
Tuna Tataki
Thinly sliced tuna steak served with ponzu sauce. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy
Scallop Butteryaki
Sauteed scallop, mushroom, onions with garlic sauce
Chicken Fried Rice
Shrimp Fried Rice
Beef Fried Rice
Fried Rice
Combination Special
Love Boat
Serves 2. Chicken teriyaki, beef teriyaki, shrimp and vegetable tempura, California roll, spicy crab roll
Dream Boat
Serves 2. 6 pcs sushi, 6 pcs sashimi, 1 shrimp tempura roll, choice of 1 house special roll, mixed tempura
Asahi Special
6 pcs sushi, 6 pcs sashimi, beef teriyaki, chicken teriyaki, California roll, spicy crab roll, spicy tuna roll, choice of 2 house special rolls (excludes deluxe lobster diablo, lobster rainbow, popcorn lobster) shrimp and vegetable tempura
Soups & Salads
Asahi House Salad
Fresh lettuce, carrots, and shredded red cabbage served with Asahi's famous ginger dressing
Seaweed Salad
Marinated seaweed with sesame oil and seed
Calamari Salad
Thinly sliced marinated calamari served with Japanese vinaigrette sauce
Cucumber Salad
Thinly sliced English cucumber served with Japanese vinaigrette sauce
Crab Salad
Crab, cucumber in our sweet vinaigrette & topped with toasted sesame seeds
Miso Soup
Miso soup with tofu, green onion and diced seaweed
Mushroom Soup
Sliced mushroom in our home made vegetable broth
Seaweed Soup
Diced seaweed, our home made vegetable broth
Entrees
Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled chicken seasoned with our homemade teriyaki sauce
Tofu Teriyaki
Deep-fried tofu with assorted vegetables seasoned with our home made teriyaki sauce
Beef Teriyaki
Grilled USDA choice new York strip seasoned with our homemade teriyaki sauce
Shrimp Teriyaki
Grilled shrimp seasoned in our homemade teriyaki sauce
Salmon Teriyaki
Choice cut salmon cooled with our homemade teriyaki sauce
Tonkatsu
Breaded pork loin, lightly fried and served with Asahi's katsu sauce
Chicken Katsu
Breaded chicken cutlet, lightly fried and served with Asahi's katsu sauce
Tempura Combination
Lightly fried shrimp and vegetables served with tempura sauce
Vegetable Tempura
Mixed veggie tempura
Bulgogi
Tender beef marinated in ginger soy sauce and sauteed vegetables
Beef and Chicken Hibachi
Beef and chicken with sauteed vegetables served on sizzling hot plate
Seafood Combination
Shrimp, jumbo scallop, lobster, mussels, and vegetables
Dinner Deluxe Combination
Chicken teriyaki, BBQ Beef ribs and vegetable tempura
Vegetable Udon
Japanese noodle soup served with fresh vegetables
Tempura Udon
Japanese noodle soup served with shrimp and vegetable tempura
Yakisoba
Stir-fried noodles cooked with assorted vegetables and choice of beef, chicken or shrimp
Chirashi Sushi
Assorted sashimi on sushi rice
Una Don
Broiled fresh-water eel over rice
Spicy Grilled Pork
Korean style spicy pork with stir fried vegetables
Kid's Menu
MISC
Sushi
Asahi House Special Rolls
#1 Calamari Roll
In: fried calamari, crab meat, avocado, cucumber. Sauce: teriyaki
#2 Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll
In: spicy tuna, avocado. Deep fried. Sauce: teriyaki, spicy mayo, sriracha, tempura. Consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase risk of food borne illness
#3 TNT Roll
In: avocado,cucumber, crab meat. Sauce: spicy mayo, teriyaki, sriracha. Top: shrimp tempura
#4 Flying Dragon Roll
In: shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber. Top: eel. Sauce: teriyaki
#5 Asahi Roll
In: shrimp tempura, spicy crab meat, cucumber, crab meat top: cooked shrimp, tempura flakes, avocado sauce: spicy mayo, teriyaki
#6 Aloha Roll
In: eel, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber. Top: kiwi, mango, strawberry.. Sauce: teriyaki, mango sauce, tempura flakes
#7 Double Dragon Roll
In: deep fried soft shell crab,cucumber, crab meat. Top: eel, avocado. Ssauce: teriyaki
#8 Play Boy Roll
In: shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, avocado. Top: fresh tuna. Sauce: teriyaki, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo. Consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase risk of food borne illness
#9 Fire Roll
In: shrimp tempura, eel, avocado, cucumber. Top: cooked shrimp, tempura flakes, shredded cheese dish served on fire. Sauce: teriyaki, spicy mayo
#10 Akiko Roll
In: eel, shrimp tempura, cream cheese,cucumber, avocado deep fried tempura flakes on top. Sauce: teriyaki, tempura, sriracha
#11 Morning Roll
In: salmon, cream cheese, avocado. Deep fried roll. Sauce: teriyaki, tempura. Consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase risk of food borne illness
#12 New Orleans Roll
In: spicy crab. Top: marinated spicy crawfish, tempura flakes. Sauce: spicy mayo, teriyaki
#13 Chicago Big Bull Roll
In: shrimp tempura, avocado, crab meat. Top: spicy tuna. Sauce: teriyaki, spicy mayo, sriracha. Consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase risk of food borne illness
#14 Jumbo Volcano Roll
In: crab meat,avocado, cucumber. Top: panko breaded bay scallop. Sauce: teriyaki, spicy mayo, sriracha
#15 Lobster Rainbow Roll
In: fried lobster. Top: tuna,salmon, avocado, white tuna, shrimp. Sauce: teriyaki, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo. Consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase risk of food borne illness
#16 Energy Roll
In: shrimp tempura, spicy tuna. Top: eel, avocado. Sauce: teriyaki, spicy mayo, garlic
#17 Sunset Roll
In: crab meat, avocado, cucumber. Top: salmon, slice of lemon. Consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase risk of food borne illness
#18 Santa Roll
In: avocado, spicy crab. Top: steak, green onion, black pepper. Sauce: teriyaki, spicy mayo. Consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase risk of food borne illness
#19 Fantasia Roll
In: shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber. Top: fresh tuna, salmon, 3 kinds of flying fish roe. Sauce: teriyaki, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo. Consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase risk of food borne illness
#20 Okinawa Roll
In: spicy salmon,crab,cream cheese, avocado deep fried. Sauce: teriyaki, spicy mayo, tempura
#21 Eel Lover's Roll
In: spicy crab, shrimp tempura. Top: eel mayo. Sauce: teriyaki, spicy mayo
#22 Lotus Roll
In: crab meat, cucumber, avocado, salmon, tuna. Top: slice of kiwi and mango, tempura flakes. Sauce: mango sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase risk of food borne illness
#23 Crunch Shrimp Roll
In: shrimp tempura, crab meat, avocado, cucumber. Top: cooked shrimp, tempura flakes. Sauce: spicy mayo, teriyaki
#24 Spicy Salmon Crunch Roll
In: crab meat, avocado, cucumber. Top: cooked spicy salmon, tempura flakes. Sauce: spicy mayo, teriyaki, sriracha
#25 Hawaiian Roll
In: crab meat, avocado, cucumber. Top: tuna. Consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase risk of food borne illness
#26 Golden Dragon Roll
In: eel, cucumber, avocado. Top: fresh slice of mango. Sauce: teriyaki, mango sauce
#27 Asparagus Tempura Roll
In: asparagus tempura, avocado, salmon, crab meat. Sauce: teriyaki, tempura flakes. Consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase risk of food borne illness
#28 Fire Cracker Roll
In: shrimp tempura, crab meat, avocado, cucumber. Top: spicy tuna, tempura flakes. Sauce: spicy mayo, teriyaki. Consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase risk of food borne illness
#29 Caterpillar Roll
In: eel, cucumber, crab meat top: avocado. Sauce: teriyaki
#30 Double Spicy Roll
In: spicy crab. Top: spicy tuna. Sauce: spicy mayo, sriracha. Consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase risk of food borne illness
#31 Monster Roll
In: spicy crab. Top: salmon, tuna and white tuna. Sauce: spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, sriracha. Consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase risk of food borne illness
#32 Ruby Red Sleeper Roll
In: spicy tuna. Top: tuna tataki. Sauce: spicy mayo, sriracha. Consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase risk of food borne illness
#33 Rock and Roll
In: panko breaded bay scallop. Top: cooked shrimp. Sauce: teriyaki, sriracha
#34 Far East
In: fresh tuna, salmon, yellow tail, avocado. Consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase risk of food borne illness
#35 Rising Sun
In: fresh tuna, crab meat, avocado. Top: wrapped in English cucumber, no rice. Sauce: ponzu. Consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase risk of food borne illness
#36 Popcorn Lobster Roll
In: crab meat, avocado, cucumber. Top: deep fried lobster. Sauce: teriyaki, spicy mayo, garlic
#37 Rose Roll
In: spicy crab. Top: fresh tuna, white tuna. Sauce: teriyaki, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, sriracha. Consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase risk of food borne illness
#38 Cardinal Roll
In: fried soft shell crab, spicy crab, cucumber, avocado. Top: cooked shrimp. Sauce: teriyaki, spicy mayo
#39 Pink Lady
In: shrimp tempura, spicy crab, avocado, eel, asparagus, fried sweet onion wrapped in soy paper, deep fried. Top: crunch flakes. Sauce: teriyaki, spicy mayo, tempura
#40Red Bull Roll
In: shrimp tempura, crab meat, cucumber, avocado. Top: spicy tuna, tobiko, jalapeños. Sauce: spicy mayo, teriyaki, sriracha. Consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase risk of food borne illness
#41 White Tiger Roll
In: avocado, cucumber, spicy crab. Top: white tuna, avocado, jalapeños. Sauce: spicy mayo, sriracha. Consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase risk of food borne illness
#42 Deluxe Lobster Diablo
Nigiri and Sashimi
Amaebi
Sweet shrimp. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy
Bin Naga
Albacore. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy
Ebi
Shrimp
Hamachi
Yellowtail. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy
Hokkigai
Canadian clam. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy
Ika
Squid. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy
Inari
Sweet fried tofu
Kaibashira
Scallop. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy
Kani
Crab meat
Maguro
Tuna. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy
Saba
Mackerel. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy
Sake
Salmon. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy
Super White Tuna
Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy
Tai
Red snapper. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy
Tako
Octopus
Tamago
Egg omelet
Toro
Fatty tuna. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy
Unagi
Fresh water eel
Roe
Uzura
2 pieces. Quail egg. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy
Ikura
2 pieces. Salmon roe. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy
Tobiko
2 pieces. Flying fish roe. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy
Masago
2 pieces. Smelt roe. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy
Sashimi
Hand Rolls
California Hand Roll
Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy
Tuna Hand Roll
Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy
Unagi Hand Roll
Spicy Crab Hand Roll
Spicy Crunch Hand Roll
Salmon Hand Roll
Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy
Spicy Scallop Hand Roll
Combinations
Asahi Combo A
5 pcs assorted nigiri, tuna Ron, salad. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy
Asahi Combo B
6 pcs assorted nigiri, California roll, salad. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy
Asahi Deluxe A
6 pcs assorted nigiri, California roll, choice of 1 hand roll. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy
Asahi Deluxe B
5 pcs assorted nigiri, 3 pcs sashimi, California roll. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy
Happy Boat
Chicken teriyaki, beef teriyaki, assorted tempura, California roll
Hand Roll Special
Must be 4 different kinds. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy
Maki (Rolls)
Aac Roll
Asparagus, avocado, cucumber, flakes, teriyaki sauce
Alaska Roll
Salmon, avocado. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy
Angel Roll
Eel, cucumber, strawberry/kiwi/avocado on top with eel sauce and mango sauce
Asparagus Roll
Asparagus. 6 pieces. With teriyaki sauce
Avocado Roll
6 pieces
Baja California Roll
California roll, shrimp on top, spicy
Blue Dragon Roll
Eel, fried shrimp, cream cheese, crab, eel sauce
California Roll
Crab, cucumber, avocado
Cherry Blossom
Salmon, lime, avocado, crab, cucumber. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy
Crispy Roll
Salmon, cream cheese, avocado, masago, deep-fried with teriyaki sauce. 6 pieces. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy
Crunch Much
Spicy crab, shrimp, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce
Dragon Roll
Crab, eel, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce
Dynamite Roll
Spicy tuna roll with spicy sauce. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy
Fire Dragon Roll
Eel, avocado, crab, spicy tuna, cucumber, spicy mayo, eel sauce. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy
Fire Shrimp Roll
Fried shrimp, spicy crab, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce
Futo Maki
Crab, egg, mixed vegetables, 6 pieces
Giant Roll
Fried shrimp, tuna, crab, avocado, asparagus, masago, tempura flakes, eel sauce. 10 pieces. Consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase risk of food borne illness please let us know, if you have any kind of food allergy
Jake Roll
Fried snapper, cream cheese, tempura flakes, teriyaki sauce
Jay's Roll
Crab, spicy crab, avocado, fried shrimp, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, tempura crunch. 10 pieces
Kappa Maki
Cucumber roll. 6 pieces
Kentucky Roll
Tuna, red snapper, yellowtail, salmon, avocado, cucumber. 10 pieces. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy
Philadelphia Roll
Cream cheese, salmon. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy
Rainbow Roll
5 fish on top, crab, avocado, cucumber. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy
Salmon Roll
6 pieces. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Crab, avocado, cucumber, shrimp tempura, eel sauce
Spicy California Roll
Spicy sauce with crab, cucumber, avocado
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab, avocado, crab, cucumber, fish eggs. 6 pieces
Tempura Sweet Potato Roll
5 pieces, teriyaki sauce
Teriyaki Tofu Roll
Teriyaki sauce, 6 pieces
Tuna Lover's Roll
Spicy tuna, tuna, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, sriracha. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy
Tuna Roll
6 pieces. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy
Unagi Roll
Eel, avocado, cucumber, masago, eel sauce
Veg Roll
Cucumber, avocado, asparagus, carrot, kanpyo, radish
Volcano Roll
Baked spicy crab, avocado, cucumber, crab, spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce, tempura crunch
Yellowtail Roll
Yellowtail avocado, cucumber, scallions. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy
Yum Yum Roll
Spicy crab roll with spicy sauce
Special Rolls
Dream Lover
Soro Roll
Christmas Roll
Crunchy Salmon
Crazy Tuna
Tara Roll
Red Baron
Michelle Roll
Great White Shark
Derby Roll
Bang Bang Roll
Asahi Tower
Burning Love
White Castle
Lobster Dragon
New Style 7PC 1 Kind
New Style 9PC 3 Kind
Sunday Morning
Paradise Roll
Sexy Roll
Poki Bowl
Jingle Bell
Burning Love
Drinks
NA Beverage
Sake
Premium Wine
Moscato - Folonari - Italy
Prosecco - LaMarca - Italy (187ml / 375ml)
Chardonnay- Clos du Bois - California
Sauvignon Blanc - Matua - New Zealand
Riesling - Relax - Germany
Pinot Grigio - Banfi Lerime - Italy
Red Blend - Three Finger Jack - California
Pinot Noir - Castle Rock - California
Merlot - Murphy Goode - California
Malbec - Trapiche - Argentina
Cabernet Sauvignon - Bogle - California
