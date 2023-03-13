A map showing the location of Asahi 3701 Lexington RoadView gallery

Asahi 3701 Lexington Road

review star

No reviews yet

3701 Lexington Road

Louisville, KY 40207

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Dinner

Appetizers

Edamame

$4.25

Steamed young soy beans with kosher salt

Vegetable Tempura

$7.99

Variety of fried vegetables with tempura sauce

Tempura Sampler

$8.99

Tasty blend of fried shrimp & fried vegetables with tempura sauce

Gyoza

$6.50

Pan fried vegetable dumplings

Age Dashi Tofu

$6.50

Deep fried tofu with dipping sauce (teriyaki or ponzu)

Shumai

$6.50

Steamed shrimp dumpling served with ponzu sauce

Egg Roll

$6.50

Crispy vegetable eggroll with sweet chilly dipping sauce

Soft Shell Crab

$12.99

Fried soft shell crab served with ponzu sauce

Suno Mono Cocktail

$9.99

Slices of raw fish, cucumber marinated in Asahi's signature vinaigrette sauce. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy

Octopus Suno Mono

$9.99

Thin slice of octopus marinated in Asahi's signature vinaigrette sauce. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy

Lobster Tempura

$16.25

Deep fried lobster tail and mixed vegetable tempura with dipping sauce

Tuna Tataki

$15.99

Thinly sliced tuna steak served with ponzu sauce. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy

Scallop Butteryaki

$11.99

Sauteed scallop, mushroom, onions with garlic sauce

Chicken Fried Rice

$8.25

Shrimp Fried Rice

$9.25

Beef Fried Rice

$9.25

Fried Rice

$7.00

Combination Special

Love Boat

$45.99

Serves 2. Chicken teriyaki, beef teriyaki, shrimp and vegetable tempura, California roll, spicy crab roll

Dream Boat

$50.99

Serves 2. 6 pcs sushi, 6 pcs sashimi, 1 shrimp tempura roll, choice of 1 house special roll, mixed tempura

Asahi Special

$115.00

6 pcs sushi, 6 pcs sashimi, beef teriyaki, chicken teriyaki, California roll, spicy crab roll, spicy tuna roll, choice of 2 house special rolls (excludes deluxe lobster diablo, lobster rainbow, popcorn lobster) shrimp and vegetable tempura

Soups & Salads

Asahi House Salad

$4.00

Fresh lettuce, carrots, and shredded red cabbage served with Asahi's famous ginger dressing

Seaweed Salad

$4.50

Marinated seaweed with sesame oil and seed

Calamari Salad

$5.75

Thinly sliced marinated calamari served with Japanese vinaigrette sauce

Cucumber Salad

$4.75

Thinly sliced English cucumber served with Japanese vinaigrette sauce

Crab Salad

$5.25

Crab, cucumber in our sweet vinaigrette & topped with toasted sesame seeds

Miso Soup

$2.25

Miso soup with tofu, green onion and diced seaweed

Mushroom Soup

$4.25

Sliced mushroom in our home made vegetable broth

Seaweed Soup

$4.25

Diced seaweed, our home made vegetable broth

Entrees

Chicken Teriyaki

$14.95

Grilled chicken seasoned with our homemade teriyaki sauce

Tofu Teriyaki

$13.50

Deep-fried tofu with assorted vegetables seasoned with our home made teriyaki sauce

Beef Teriyaki

$18.95

Grilled USDA choice new York strip seasoned with our homemade teriyaki sauce

Shrimp Teriyaki

$18.95

Grilled shrimp seasoned in our homemade teriyaki sauce

Salmon Teriyaki

$18.95

Choice cut salmon cooled with our homemade teriyaki sauce

Tonkatsu

$14.50

Breaded pork loin, lightly fried and served with Asahi's katsu sauce

Chicken Katsu

$14.50

Breaded chicken cutlet, lightly fried and served with Asahi's katsu sauce

Tempura Combination

$16.95

Lightly fried shrimp and vegetables served with tempura sauce

Vegetable Tempura

$13.95

Mixed veggie tempura

Bulgogi

$14.95

Tender beef marinated in ginger soy sauce and sauteed vegetables

Beef and Chicken Hibachi

$18.50

Beef and chicken with sauteed vegetables served on sizzling hot plate

Seafood Combination

$20.95

Shrimp, jumbo scallop, lobster, mussels, and vegetables

Dinner Deluxe Combination

$20.95

Chicken teriyaki, BBQ Beef ribs and vegetable tempura

Vegetable Udon

$12.95

Japanese noodle soup served with fresh vegetables

Tempura Udon

$14.95

Japanese noodle soup served with shrimp and vegetable tempura

Yakisoba

$12.50

Stir-fried noodles cooked with assorted vegetables and choice of beef, chicken or shrimp

Chirashi Sushi

$17.95

Assorted sashimi on sushi rice

Una Don

$18.95

Broiled fresh-water eel over rice

Spicy Grilled Pork

$14.95

Korean style spicy pork with stir fried vegetables

Kid's Menu

Kid's Tempura Chicken Plate

$6.50

Chicken nuggets, potato tots, and steamed rice

Kid's Fried Rice

$5.00

Kid's Chicken Teriyaki

$6.50

Grilled teriyaki chicken and vegetables, served with steamed rice

Kid's Beef Teriyaki

$8.95

Kid's Shrimp Teriyaki

$8.95

Desserts

Tempura Ice Cream

$4.95

Fried ice cream

Mochi Ice Cream

$3.95

Japanese rice cake ice cream

MISC

SM Steam Rice

$2.00

Extra Sauce

$1.25

Extra Dressing

$1.25

+Cucumber

$0.50

+Cream Chz

$1.00

+Soy Paper

$1.00

+Jalapeno

$0.50

+Avocado

$0.70

+Chicken

$2.00

+Shrimp

$2.00

+Beef

$3.00

Sushi

Asahi House Special Rolls

#1 Calamari Roll

$10.99

In: fried calamari, crab meat, avocado, cucumber. Sauce: teriyaki

#2 Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll

$11.99

In: spicy tuna, avocado. Deep fried. Sauce: teriyaki, spicy mayo, sriracha, tempura. Consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase risk of food borne illness

#3 TNT Roll

$12.99

In: avocado,cucumber, crab meat. Sauce: spicy mayo, teriyaki, sriracha. Top: shrimp tempura

#4 Flying Dragon Roll

$14.99

In: shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber. Top: eel. Sauce: teriyaki

#5 Asahi Roll

$14.95

In: shrimp tempura, spicy crab meat, cucumber, crab meat top: cooked shrimp, tempura flakes, avocado sauce: spicy mayo, teriyaki

#6 Aloha Roll

$14.99

In: eel, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber. Top: kiwi, mango, strawberry.. Sauce: teriyaki, mango sauce, tempura flakes

#7 Double Dragon Roll

$14.95

In: deep fried soft shell crab,cucumber, crab meat. Top: eel, avocado. Ssauce: teriyaki

#8 Play Boy Roll

$13.99

In: shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, avocado. Top: fresh tuna. Sauce: teriyaki, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo. Consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase risk of food borne illness

#9 Fire Roll

$15.99

In: shrimp tempura, eel, avocado, cucumber. Top: cooked shrimp, tempura flakes, shredded cheese dish served on fire. Sauce: teriyaki, spicy mayo

#10 Akiko Roll

$13.99

In: eel, shrimp tempura, cream cheese,cucumber, avocado deep fried tempura flakes on top. Sauce: teriyaki, tempura, sriracha

#11 Morning Roll

$11.99

In: salmon, cream cheese, avocado. Deep fried roll. Sauce: teriyaki, tempura. Consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase risk of food borne illness

#12 New Orleans Roll

$13.99

In: spicy crab. Top: marinated spicy crawfish, tempura flakes. Sauce: spicy mayo, teriyaki

#13 Chicago Big Bull Roll

$13.45

In: shrimp tempura, avocado, crab meat. Top: spicy tuna. Sauce: teriyaki, spicy mayo, sriracha. Consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase risk of food borne illness

#14 Jumbo Volcano Roll

$14.25

In: crab meat,avocado, cucumber. Top: panko breaded bay scallop. Sauce: teriyaki, spicy mayo, sriracha

#15 Lobster Rainbow Roll

$15.99

In: fried lobster. Top: tuna,salmon, avocado, white tuna, shrimp. Sauce: teriyaki, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo. Consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase risk of food borne illness

#16 Energy Roll

$13.95

In: shrimp tempura, spicy tuna. Top: eel, avocado. Sauce: teriyaki, spicy mayo, garlic

#17 Sunset Roll

$11.99

In: crab meat, avocado, cucumber. Top: salmon, slice of lemon. Consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase risk of food borne illness

#18 Santa Roll

$14.49

In: avocado, spicy crab. Top: steak, green onion, black pepper. Sauce: teriyaki, spicy mayo. Consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase risk of food borne illness

#19 Fantasia Roll

$14.95

In: shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber. Top: fresh tuna, salmon, 3 kinds of flying fish roe. Sauce: teriyaki, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo. Consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase risk of food borne illness

#20 Okinawa Roll

$13.99

In: spicy salmon,crab,cream cheese, avocado deep fried. Sauce: teriyaki, spicy mayo, tempura

#21 Eel Lover's Roll

$14.99

In: spicy crab, shrimp tempura. Top: eel mayo. Sauce: teriyaki, spicy mayo

#22 Lotus Roll

$14.99

In: crab meat, cucumber, avocado, salmon, tuna. Top: slice of kiwi and mango, tempura flakes. Sauce: mango sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase risk of food borne illness

#23 Crunch Shrimp Roll

$13.99

In: shrimp tempura, crab meat, avocado, cucumber. Top: cooked shrimp, tempura flakes. Sauce: spicy mayo, teriyaki

#24 Spicy Salmon Crunch Roll

$13.99

In: crab meat, avocado, cucumber. Top: cooked spicy salmon, tempura flakes. Sauce: spicy mayo, teriyaki, sriracha

#25 Hawaiian Roll

$11.99

In: crab meat, avocado, cucumber. Top: tuna. Consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase risk of food borne illness

#26 Golden Dragon Roll

$13.99

In: eel, cucumber, avocado. Top: fresh slice of mango. Sauce: teriyaki, mango sauce

#27 Asparagus Tempura Roll

$11.99

In: asparagus tempura, avocado, salmon, crab meat. Sauce: teriyaki, tempura flakes. Consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase risk of food borne illness

#28 Fire Cracker Roll

$12.45

In: shrimp tempura, crab meat, avocado, cucumber. Top: spicy tuna, tempura flakes. Sauce: spicy mayo, teriyaki. Consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase risk of food borne illness

#29 Caterpillar Roll

$10.99

In: eel, cucumber, crab meat top: avocado. Sauce: teriyaki

#30 Double Spicy Roll

$12.45

In: spicy crab. Top: spicy tuna. Sauce: spicy mayo, sriracha. Consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase risk of food borne illness

#31 Monster Roll

$14.99

In: spicy crab. Top: salmon, tuna and white tuna. Sauce: spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, sriracha. Consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase risk of food borne illness

#32 Ruby Red Sleeper Roll

$13.45

In: spicy tuna. Top: tuna tataki. Sauce: spicy mayo, sriracha. Consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase risk of food borne illness

#33 Rock and Roll

$13.45

In: panko breaded bay scallop. Top: cooked shrimp. Sauce: teriyaki, sriracha

#34 Far East

$12.99

In: fresh tuna, salmon, yellow tail, avocado. Consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase risk of food borne illness

#35 Rising Sun

$12.45

In: fresh tuna, crab meat, avocado. Top: wrapped in English cucumber, no rice. Sauce: ponzu. Consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase risk of food borne illness

#36 Popcorn Lobster Roll

$14.99

In: crab meat, avocado, cucumber. Top: deep fried lobster. Sauce: teriyaki, spicy mayo, garlic

#37 Rose Roll

$13.95

In: spicy crab. Top: fresh tuna, white tuna. Sauce: teriyaki, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, sriracha. Consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase risk of food borne illness

#38 Cardinal Roll

$14.99

In: fried soft shell crab, spicy crab, cucumber, avocado. Top: cooked shrimp. Sauce: teriyaki, spicy mayo

#39 Pink Lady

$16.95

In: shrimp tempura, spicy crab, avocado, eel, asparagus, fried sweet onion wrapped in soy paper, deep fried. Top: crunch flakes. Sauce: teriyaki, spicy mayo, tempura

#40Red Bull Roll

$14.99

In: shrimp tempura, crab meat, cucumber, avocado. Top: spicy tuna, tobiko, jalapeños. Sauce: spicy mayo, teriyaki, sriracha. Consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase risk of food borne illness

#41 White Tiger Roll

$14.99

In: avocado, cucumber, spicy crab. Top: white tuna, avocado, jalapeños. Sauce: spicy mayo, sriracha. Consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase risk of food borne illness

#42 Deluxe Lobster Diablo

$15.49

Nigiri and Sashimi

Amaebi

$7.99

Sweet shrimp. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy

Bin Naga

$5.75

Albacore. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy

Ebi

$4.99

Shrimp

Hamachi

$6.95

Yellowtail. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy

Hokkigai

$5.45

Canadian clam. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy

Ika

$5.45

Squid. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy

Inari

$3.99

Sweet fried tofu

Kaibashira

$6.25

Scallop. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy

Kani

$4.99

Crab meat

Maguro

$6.45

Tuna. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy

Saba

$5.45

Mackerel. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy

Sake

$5.45

Salmon. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy

Super White Tuna

$5.75

Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy

Tai

$5.25

Red snapper. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy

Tako

$5.45

Octopus

Tamago

$5.45

Egg omelet

Toro

Fatty tuna. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy

Unagi

$6.25

Fresh water eel

Roe

Uzura

$3.99

2 pieces. Quail egg. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy

Ikura

$5.95

2 pieces. Salmon roe. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy

Tobiko

$4.59

2 pieces. Flying fish roe. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy

Masago

$4.59

2 pieces. Smelt roe. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy

Sashimi

14 pc. Sashimi

$23.99

Assorted. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy

18 pc. Sashimi

$27.99

25 pc. Sashimi

$38.99

Hand Rolls

California Hand Roll

$4.95

Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy

Tuna Hand Roll

$4.95

Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$5.00

Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy

Unagi Hand Roll

$5.49

Spicy Crab Hand Roll

$5.00

Spicy Crunch Hand Roll

$4.95

Salmon Hand Roll

$4.95

Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy

Spicy Scallop Hand Roll

$5.49

Combinations

Asahi Combo A

$16.99

5 pcs assorted nigiri, tuna Ron, salad. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy

Asahi Combo B

$17.99

6 pcs assorted nigiri, California roll, salad. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy

Asahi Deluxe A

$22.99

6 pcs assorted nigiri, California roll, choice of 1 hand roll. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy

Asahi Deluxe B

$23.99

5 pcs assorted nigiri, 3 pcs sashimi, California roll. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy

Happy Boat

$25.99

Chicken teriyaki, beef teriyaki, assorted tempura, California roll

Hand Roll Special

$16.99

Must be 4 different kinds. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy

Maki (Rolls)

Aac Roll

$5.25

Asparagus, avocado, cucumber, flakes, teriyaki sauce

Alaska Roll

$7.45

Salmon, avocado. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy

Angel Roll

$14.75

Eel, cucumber, strawberry/kiwi/avocado on top with eel sauce and mango sauce

Asparagus Roll

$3.95

Asparagus. 6 pieces. With teriyaki sauce

Avocado Roll

$3.95

6 pieces

Baja California Roll

$9.50

California roll, shrimp on top, spicy

Blue Dragon Roll

$14.50

Eel, fried shrimp, cream cheese, crab, eel sauce

California Roll

$6.25

Crab, cucumber, avocado

Cherry Blossom

$12.75

Salmon, lime, avocado, crab, cucumber. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy

Crispy Roll

$9.50

Salmon, cream cheese, avocado, masago, deep-fried with teriyaki sauce. 6 pieces. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy

Crunch Much

$10.95

Spicy crab, shrimp, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce

Dragon Roll

$12.95

Crab, eel, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce

Dynamite Roll

$7.25

Spicy tuna roll with spicy sauce. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy

Fire Dragon Roll

$14.25

Eel, avocado, crab, spicy tuna, cucumber, spicy mayo, eel sauce. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy

Fire Shrimp Roll

$14.50

Fried shrimp, spicy crab, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce

Futo Maki

$8.95

Crab, egg, mixed vegetables, 6 pieces

Giant Roll

$13.25

Fried shrimp, tuna, crab, avocado, asparagus, masago, tempura flakes, eel sauce. 10 pieces. Consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase risk of food borne illness please let us know, if you have any kind of food allergy

Jake Roll

$9.50

Fried snapper, cream cheese, tempura flakes, teriyaki sauce

Jay's Roll

$13.95

Crab, spicy crab, avocado, fried shrimp, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, tempura crunch. 10 pieces

Kappa Maki

$3.95

Cucumber roll. 6 pieces

Kentucky Roll

$14.95

Tuna, red snapper, yellowtail, salmon, avocado, cucumber. 10 pieces. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy

Philadelphia Roll

$7.45

Cream cheese, salmon. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy

Rainbow Roll

$13.25

5 fish on top, crab, avocado, cucumber. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy

Salmon Roll

$4.95

6 pieces. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$11.95

Crab, avocado, cucumber, shrimp tempura, eel sauce

Spicy California Roll

$6.45

Spicy sauce with crab, cucumber, avocado

Spider Roll

$10.99

Soft shell crab, avocado, crab, cucumber, fish eggs. 6 pieces

Tempura Sweet Potato Roll

$3.95

5 pieces, teriyaki sauce

Teriyaki Tofu Roll

$3.95

Teriyaki sauce, 6 pieces

Tuna Lover's Roll

$14.45

Spicy tuna, tuna, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, sriracha. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy

Tuna Roll

$4.95

6 pieces. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy

Unagi Roll

$9.95

Eel, avocado, cucumber, masago, eel sauce

Veg Roll

$5.75

Cucumber, avocado, asparagus, carrot, kanpyo, radish

Volcano Roll

$13.25

Baked spicy crab, avocado, cucumber, crab, spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce, tempura crunch

Yellowtail Roll

$9.75

Yellowtail avocado, cucumber, scallions. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Foods May Increase Risk of Food Borne Illness Please Let Us Know, if You Have Any Kind of Food Allergy

Yum Yum Roll

$7.25

Spicy crab roll with spicy sauce

Special Rolls

Dream Lover

$13.95

Soro Roll

$10.99

Christmas Roll

$12.99

Crunchy Salmon

$12.45

Crazy Tuna

$12.45

Tara Roll

$8.00

Red Baron

$12.99

Michelle Roll

$11.25

Great White Shark

$13.95

Derby Roll

$15.00

Bang Bang Roll

$13.95

Asahi Tower

$15.00

Burning Love

$15.95

White Castle

$11.99

Lobster Dragon

$15.50

New Style 7PC 1 Kind

$14.95

New Style 9PC 3 Kind

$17.95

Sunday Morning

$13.95

Paradise Roll

$15.00

Sexy Roll

$15.45

Poki Bowl

$13.25

Jingle Bell

$12.99

Burning Love

$15.95

Drinks

NA Beverage

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Green Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Beer

Kirin

Stella

Asahi

Orion

Miller light

$3.75

Coors light

$3.75

Bud light

$3.75

Michelob ultra

$3.75

Sapporo

Sake

Sho Chiku Bai (HOT)

$3.50+

Kinsen Plum

$8.00

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori, 375ml

$12.00

Joto Hou Hou Spark, 300ml

$20.00

Soto Prem Junmai, 180ml

$8.00

House Wine

Chardonnay

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Cabarnet Sauvignon

$7.00

Pinot Noir

$7.00

Premium Wine

Moscato - Folonari - Italy

$7.00+

Prosecco - LaMarca - Italy (187ml / 375ml)

$8.00+

Chardonnay- Clos du Bois - California

$7.00+

Sauvignon Blanc - Matua - New Zealand

$8.00+

Riesling - Relax - Germany

$9.00+

Pinot Grigio - Banfi Lerime - Italy

$8.00+

Red Blend - Three Finger Jack - California

$10.00+

Pinot Noir - Castle Rock - California

$8.00+

Merlot - Murphy Goode - California

$9.00+

Malbec - Trapiche - Argentina

$8.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon - Bogle - California

$9.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3701 Lexington Road, Louisville, KY 40207

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Lotsa Pasta
orange star4.8 • 493
3717 Lexington Road Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext
Biscuit Belly-St Mathews
orange star4.7 • 455
3723 Lexington Rd Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM Louisville KY*
orange starNo Reviews
3733 Lexington Road Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext
Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - St. Matthews
orange starNo Reviews
102 Bauer Ave Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen - St. Matthews
orange star4.4 • 726
3737 Lexington Rd Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext
NamNam Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
318 Wallace Avenue Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Louisville

Le Moo
orange star4.5 • 5,649
2300 Lexington Road Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
The Village Anchor
orange star4.7 • 3,431
11507 Park Road Louisville, KY 40223
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Dupont
orange star4.4 • 2,902
3985 Dutchmans Lane Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext
Grassa Gramma
orange star4.6 • 2,882
2210 Holiday Manor Center Louisville, KY 40222
View restaurantnext
Derby City Pizza -PRP
orange star4.6 • 2,819
5603 Greenwood Rd Louisville, KY 40258
View restaurantnext
Hell or High Water
orange star4.5 • 2,785
112 West Washington St suite#2 Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Louisville
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Radcliff
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston