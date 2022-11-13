Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Asahi Sushi and Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

335 Healdsburg Avenue

Healdsburg, CA 95448

Popular Items

King Salmon Nigiri (2pc: New Zealand)
Gyoza
Edamame

Today's Special

A5 Wagyu Nigiri (1pc; Japan)

$16.00

A5 Wagyu Tenderloin

Uni Nigiri (1pc; Japan)

$16.00

Hirame (2pc; Japan)

$12.00

Katsuo Tataki Nigiri (2pc; Japan)

$12.00

King Salmon Nigiri (2pc: New Zealand)

$12.00

Suzuki (2pc; Mediterranean Sea)

$12.00

Seabass

Kanpachi Nigiri (2pc; Hawaii)

$12.00

Amberjack

Cold Smoked Hamachi Nigiri (2pc; w/ Truffle Oil)

$12.00

Zuke Salmon Toro Nigiri (2pc; Chardonnay)

$12.00

Oden

$18.00

Izakaya Tapas (Appetizers)

Miso Soup

$3.50

Seaweed, Tofu, and Green Onions Add Clam...+$2.5

Edamame

Edamame

$8.00
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Marinated Seaweed served with Seasoned Nori

Sunomono

$8.00

Cucumber & Seaweed w/ Yuzu Ponzu Sauce

Brussels Sprout

Brussels Sprout

$10.00

Dressed with Garlic Truffle Soy Sauce & Shichimi Powder

Shishito Pepper

$10.00

Dressed with Garlic Truffle Soy Sauce & Shichimi Powder

Agedashi

Agedashi

$10.00

Deep Fried Tofu with Konbu Dashi Broth & Green Onion

Kaki Fry (3pc)

$10.00

3pc of Fried Breaded Oyster Served w/ Grated Daikon Radish & yuzu Ponzu

Gyoza

$8.00

Pork & Chicken

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$15.00
Shrimp Shumai

Shrimp Shumai

$12.00

Steamed Shrimp Shumai

Spicy Tuna Tartar

Spicy Tuna Tartar

$15.00

Spicy Tuna, Shiso, Curry Salt, served with Sushi Rice Cracker (4pc)

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$12.00
Tempura Appetizer

Tempura Appetizer

$16.00+

Small: 1pc Shrimp & 5pc Vegetables Large: 3pc Shrimp & 10pc Vegetables Shrimp Only: 5pc

Beef Tataki

$27.00

Sushi Rice

$3.50

From Sushi Bar

Sashimi Appetizer

Sashimi Appetizer

$28.00+
Carpaccio

Carpaccio

$18.00

Choice of Hamachi, Salmon, Albacore, or Scallop Served with Yuzu Soy Sauce Vinaigrette

Ama Ebi (1pc; Sweet Spot Shrimp)

$9.00

Spot Shrimp

Gyoku (Egg Cake with Shrimp and Scallop)

Gyoku (Egg Cake with Shrimp and Scallop)

$7.00Out of stock

Egg Omelet with Shrimp

Hamachi (Yellowtail)

$7.00

Yellowtail

Hotate (Scallop)

$9.00

Scallop

Ikura (Salmon Roe)

$8.00

Salmon Roe

Kani (Snow Crab)

$8.00

Snow Crab Legs

Maguro (Big Eye)

$7.00

Tuna

Sake (Salmon)

$7.00

Salmon

Unagi (Fresh Water Eel)

$8.00

Eel

Omakase Nigiri (10pc)

Omakase Nigiri (10pc)

$72.00

10pc Chef's Choice

Hand Rolls

California HR

$6.00

Crab Mix, Avocado, Cucumber

Negihama HR

$7.50

Real California HR

$9.00

Real Crab, Avocado, Cucumber

Salmon & Avocado HR

$7.50

Salmon Skin HR

$6.00

Soft Shell Crab HR

$9.00

Spicy Scallop HR

$9.00

Spicy Tuna HR

$7.50

Tempura Shrimp HR

$7.50

Tuna & Avocado HR

$7.50

Unagi & Cucumber HR

$7.50

Veggie HR

$6.00

Shiso, Seaweed Salad, Avocado & Cucumber

Signature Rolls

Healdsburg Roll

$25.00

Base: Tempura Shrimp Roll Top: Five Kinds of Fish and Avocado, Sliced White Onion, Green Onion, Yuzu Aioli, Truffle Oil

Surf N Turf Roll

$25.00

Inside: Tempura Shrimp, Crab Mix, Cucumber, Avocado Top: Seared A5 Wagyu Beef, Unagi Sauce, Orange Spicy Sauce, Green Onion

Godzilla Roll

Godzilla Roll

$21.00

Inside: Soft Shell Crab, Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Avocado Top: Crab Mix, Tuna, Red Spicy Sauce, Orange Spicy Sauce, Tempura Flake, Aonori Powder

Tiger Roll

$21.00

Inside: Fried Shrimp, Cucumber Top: Unagi (2pc), Shrimp, Avocado, Unagi Sauce, Orange Spicy, Garlic Mayo

Crazy Ninja Roll

Crazy Ninja Roll

$18.00

Inside: Cucumber, Spicy Tuna Top: Hamachi, Red spicy Sauce, Orange Spicy Sauce, Jalapeno

3S Roll (Spicy Shrimp Salmon)

$18.00

Inside: Fried Shrimp, Crab Mix, Cucumber Top: Salmon, Avocado, Unagi Sauce, Spicy Sauce

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$18.00

Assorted Fish (5pc) on California Roll

Lion King Roll (Baked)

Lion King Roll (Baked)

$18.00

Inside: Fried Shrimp, Crab Mix, Cucumber Top: Salmon, Unagi Sauce, Garlic Mayo, Orange Spicy Sauce, Green Onion

Classic Rolls

Alaska Roll

Alaska Roll

$12.00

Salmon & Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Avocado

AvoQ Roll

$8.00

Avocado & Cucumber Roll

California Roll

$8.00+

Hawaiian Roll

$12.00

Tuna & Avocado Roll

Napa Roll

Napa Roll

$12.00

Inside: Avocado, Cucumber Top: Seaweed Salad

Sonoma Roll

Sonoma Roll

$12.00

5 kinds of Tempura Vegetables, Unagi Sauce

Spicy Tuna Roll

$12.00

Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Shiso

Tekka

$7.00

Tuna Roll

Tempura Shrimp Roll

$12.00

Inside: Your Choice of Tempura , Avocado, Cucumber, Crab Mix Top: Tempura Flake, Unagi Sauce, Aonori Powder

Sides

Fresh Wasabi

$2.50

Shiso (2pc)

$0.75

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Uzura (Quail Egg)

$0.75

Tempura Shrimp (1pc)

$3.00

Bottle

Sapporo Reserve

Sapporo Reserve

$7.00

300ml (Bottle)

Suijin (Junmai)

$24.00
Jozen Aqua (Junmai)

Jozen Aqua (Junmai)

$21.00
Dassai 45 (Junmai Dai Ginjo)

Dassai 45 (Junmai Dai Ginjo)

$32.00

Dassai 23 (Junmai Dai Ginjo) Limited

$78.00
Mu (Junmai Dai Ginjo)

Mu (Junmai Dai Ginjo)

$32.00
Kurosawa (Unfiltered)

Kurosawa (Unfiltered)

$18.00
Sayuri (Unfiltered)

Sayuri (Unfiltered)

$18.00
Sawa Sawa (Nigori Sparkling) (250ml)

Sawa Sawa (Nigori Sparkling) (250ml)

$16.00

720ml (Bottle)

Denshin Yuki (Junmai Ginjo)

$64.00
Makiri (Junmai Ginjo)

Makiri (Junmai Ginjo)

$68.00

Kirakucho (Jumai Ginjo)

$60.00
Denshin Rin (Junmai Dai Ginjo)

Denshin Rin (Junmai Dai Ginjo)

$78.00

Katana (Junmai Dai Ginjo)

$78.00Out of stock
Dassai 39 (Junmai Dai Ginjo)

Dassai 39 (Junmai Dai Ginjo)

$100.00
Homare Black (Junmai Dai Ginjo)

Homare Black (Junmai Dai Ginjo)

$120.00
Ken (Daiginjo)

Ken (Daiginjo)

$150.00
Denshin First Class (Junmai Dai Ginjo)

Denshin First Class (Junmai Dai Ginjo)

$180.00
Dassai 23 (Junmai Dai Ginjo)

Dassai 23 (Junmai Dai Ginjo)

$180.00
Kyokusen (Junmai Dai Ginjo)

Kyokusen (Junmai Dai Ginjo)

$270.00

1800ml (Bottle)

Shoun (Junmai Dai Ginjo)

$180.00

House Wine

La Crema (Chardonnay)

$12.00+

Matanzas Creek (Sauvignon Blanc)

$12.00+

La Crema (Pinot Noir)

$14.00+

Arrowood (Cabernet Sauvignon)

$14.00+

Sparkling & Champagne

Valdo Prosecco Marca Oro (White)

$10.00+

Valdo Prosecco Brut Marca Oro (Rosé)

$10.00+

Angels and Cowboys (White)

$15.00+

Delamotte (Champagne)

$58.00

White

J Vineyards (Pinot Gris)

$12.00+

Saracina (Sauvignon Blanc)

$15.00+

Trefethen (Riesling)

$15.00+

Selin Cellars (Chardonnay)

$16.00+

Harris (Chenin Blanc)

$16.00+

Hartford Court (Chardonnay)

$18.00+

Twomey (Sauvignon Blanc)

$60.00

Aeris (Bianco)

$70.00

Paradise Ridge Nagasawa (Chardonnay)

$80.00

Red

Carpenter (Pinot Noir)

$18.00+

Jackson Estate Appellation (Cabernet Sauvignon)

$20.00+

Taddei (Pinot Noir)

$22.00+

Hartford Court (Pinot Noir)

$80.00

Siduri Van Der Kamp (Pinot Noir)

$90.00

Copain Edmeades (Pinot Noir)

$120.00

Silver Oak (Carbernet Sauvignon)

$180.00

Anakota Helena Dakota (Carbernet Sauvignon)

$240.00

Rosé

Kendall-Jackson (Vintner's Reserve)

$12.00+

Pedroncelli (Zinfandel)

$14.00+

Copain Tous Ensemble (Pinot Noir)

$16.00+

Bottled

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Ginger Beer (Non Alcohol)

$3.50
Ramune

Ramune

$3.50

Canned

Sprite

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Suntory All Free (Non Alcohol Beer)

$6.00

Tea

Iced Green Tea (Carafe)

$4.50

Hot Tea (Pot)

$4.50

Hot Tea Decaf (Pot)

$4.50

Desserts

Cake of The Day

$12.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!

335 Healdsburg Avenue, Healdsburg, CA 95448

Asahi Sushi and Kitchen image

