Asahi sushi & sake 1149 old fannin rd suite 29
1149 old fannin rd suite 29
Brandon, MS 39047
Coffee / Hot Chocolate
Hot Green Tea
Soda/Tea/Lemonade
SUSHI BAR APPETIZER
NIGIRI / SASHIMI
CRABMEAT STICK (KANI)
EEL (UNAGI)
FATTY SALMON
FLYING FISH ROE (TOBIKO)
MACKERAL (SABA)
OCTOPUS (TAKO)
RED SNAPPER (IZUMI-DAI)
SALMON (SAKE)
SALMON ROE (IKURA)
SCALLOP (HOTATE)
SEA URCHIN (UNI)
SHRIMP (EBI)
SMELT ROE (MASAGO)
2pcs Sashimi
SMOKE SALMON
SQUID (IKA)
SUPER WHITE TUNA (ESCOLAR)
SURF CLAM (HOKKIGAI)
SWEET EGG (TOMAGO)
SWEET SHRIMP (AMAEBI)
TORO
TUNA (MAGURO)
WHITE TUNA (ALBACORE)
YELLOWTAIL (HAMACHI)
TRIO TACOS
KITCHEN APPETIZER
SIZZLERS
CHICKEN SIZZLER
Served with teriyaki sauce and steamed rice on a bed of onions, bell peppers, seasoning, and broccoli
SALMON SIZZLER
SCALLOP SIZZLER
Served with house special sauce, fried rice, zucchini, carrot, onions, and broccoli
SHRIMP SIZZLER
Served with teriyaki sauce and steamed rice on a bed of onions, bell peppers, seasoning, and broccoli
TUNA SIZZLER
FILET SIZZLER
STEAK SIZZLER
Pork Bulgogi
FRIED RICE
NOODLES
SIDE PROTEINS/VEGGIES
COMBOS AND DELUXE
CHIRASHI
Assorted fresh fish over rice, chef’s selection
COMBO A
7pcs sashimi, 5pcs of sushi nigiri and 1 tuna roll, chef’s selection
COMBO B
10pcs sashimi, 8pcs of sushi nigiri, and 1 tuna roll, California, cucumber, chef’s selection
COMBO C
12pcs sashimi, 10pcs of sushi nigiri, and 1 tuna roll, California, pick any one special roll
SASHIMI DELUXE
24pcs sashimi
SASHIMI REGULAR
16pcs sashimi
SUSHI AND SASHIMI
SUSHI DELUXE
9pcs sushi w. spicy tuna roll
SUSHI REGULAR
7pcs sushi w. tuna roll
TUNA POKE OR SALMON POKE
UNI SHOT
SAUCES/SIDES
SMALL SUSHI ROLLS
ALASKA
ASPARAGUS
AVOCADO
CALIFORNIA ROLL
CHICKEN TEMPURA ROLL
CRUNCH
CUCUMBER
CUCUMBER AVOCADO
EEL CUCUMBER AVOCADO
FUTO MAKI
PHILLY ROLL
SALMON
SALMON AVOCADO
SALMON MANGO
SALMON SKIN
SALMON TEMPURA ROLL
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL
SPICY CRAB ROLL
SPICY CRAWFISH ROLL
SPICY SALMON ROLL
SPICY TUNA ROLL
SPICY YELLOWTAIL
SPIDER ROLL
SWEET POTATO
TUNA
TUNA AVOCADO
TUNA MANGO
YELLOWTAIL
SPECIALITY ROLLS
ALASKA KING
Spicy salmon, avocado w. cream cheese wrapped, w. fresh salmon and sliced lemon on top
AMAZING TUNA
Spicy tuna and avocado wrapped, w. pepper tuna, scallion and masago w.eel sauce and honey wasabi sauce
ANGRY DRAGON
Spicy tuna with shrimp tempura and mango wrapped, w. soy paper, spicy crab on top eel sauce and spicy mayo
BLACK ANGEL
Shrimp tempura and mango wrapped, spicy crabmeat on topped w. black tobiko and sweet miso sauce
BLACK WIDOW
CHILI THAI
Spicy tuna with avocado tempura flakes wrapped, sliced red snapper on top sweet chili sauce
CRAB RANGOON
Spicy crab with cream cheese, deep fried w. spicy mayo and sweet chili sauce
CRUNCH MUNCH
Spicy crab and tempura flakes wrapped, w. shrimp on top eel sauce
DRAGON
Baked eel with cucumber wrapped, sliced avocado on top w. eel sauce
DYNAMITE
Salmon, white fish, crabmeat, cream cheese and avocado deep fried w. eel sauce and spicy mango sauce
GODZILLA
Spicy tuna wrapped, w. avocado and red tobiko in spicy mayo sauce
HOKKAIDO
Spicy crab with asparagus roll, broiled fresh scallop on top, torched w. eel sauce
LOBSTER
Broiled fresh lobster with crabmeat stick, asparagus, avocado, smelt roe, finished with baked creamy sauce
MAN ON FIRE
Spicy salmon w. cucumber wrapped, spicy tuna on top
NARUTO
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, crabmeat stick, and avocado wrapped in cucumber, w. ponzu sauce
OUT OF CONTROL
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail jalapeno wrapped, w. tuna, salmon on top, torched with chef’s special sauce
PINK LADY
Tempura lobster salad, spicy crab w. fresh mango, wrapped in soy paper, in sweet chili sauce
PLAYBOY
Shrimp tempura and avocado wrapped, fresh tuna and tempura flakes, on top w. masago, eel sauce
RAINBOW
Crabmeat, avocado with cucumber wrapped, tuna, salmon, and white fish on top
RED BLOSSOM
Shrimp tempura with spicy crab wrapped, spicy tuna on top w. spicy mayo and wasabi sauce
RED BULL
Spicy crab and cucumber wrapped, steak on top, torched w. special sauce
ROCK’N
Shrimp tempura, crabmeat, baked eel and avocado, cucumber wrapped eel sauce
SMOKY BEAR
Deep fried salmon with cream cheese, wrapped w. smoke salmon and avocado, on top w. eel sauce, spicy mayo & wasabi sauce
SNOW WHITE
Snow crab and avocado with tempura flakes wrapped, super white tuna, on top w. coconut flakes & wasabi sauce
SUMMER
Spicy salmon and avocado wrapped w. fresh salmon on top w. special kimchi sauce
TJS
Shrimp tempura with tempura flakes wrapped, spicy crab on top w. eel sauce
TORNADO
Lobster salad and crabmeat, avocado wrapped, tempura white fish on top and special kimchi sauce
VOLCANO
Spicy crab and avocado roll, w. baked spicy crawfish and tempura flakes, on top eel sauce
KETO ROLL (SIMILAR TO LILRAYRAY)
SUSHI SAUCES
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:59 am
We not only offer traditional favorites like hibachi, udon, bento boxes and a variety of sushi; but we create unique flavors that explore the boundaries of new and fresh flavors and will take you on a Japanese culinary adventure.
