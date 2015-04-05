  • Home
Asahi sushi & sake 1149 old fannin rd suite 29

No reviews yet

1149 old fannin rd suite 29

Brandon, MS 39047

Coffee / Hot Chocolate

Coffee

$1.95

Vanilla Latte

$2.15

Hot Chocolate

$1.95

Hot Green Tea

CUP

$1.95

Small POT

$3.50

Large POT

$4.50

Juices

Orange Juice

$1.95

Cranberry

$1.95

Pineapple

$1.95

Soda/Tea/Lemonade

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Sunsist ORANGE

$2.95

Mtn Dew

$2.95

SWT Tea

$2.95

UNSWT Tea

$1.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Rasp Jap Sprite

$2.95

SUSHI BAR APPETIZER

***************

BEEF TATAKI

$12.95

DRAGON BALL

$12.50

Shrimp, crab, cucumber, mango mix, wrapped in avocado

FIRECRACKER

$10.95

Crab, jalapeno, cream cheese, deep fried

TUNA TATAKI

$11.95

WASABI TUNA

$12.95

1 tuna roll, 6pcs seared tuna with miso wasabi sauce

SUSHI SALADS

SEAWEED SALAD

$5.95

KANI SALAD

$5.95

CUCUMBER SALAD

$3.95

SQUID SALAD

$5.95

NIGIRI / SASHIMI

***************

CRABMEAT STICK (KANI)

$5.55

EEL (UNAGI)

$5.95

FATTY SALMON

$13.87

FLYING FISH ROE (TOBIKO)

$5.55

MACKERAL (SABA)

$5.97

OCTOPUS (TAKO)

$5.97

RED SNAPPER (IZUMI-DAI)

$6.50

SALMON (SAKE)

$6.50

SALMON ROE (IKURA)

$6.50

SCALLOP (HOTATE)

$6.50

SEA URCHIN (UNI)

$19.00

SHRIMP (EBI)

$5.55

SMELT ROE (MASAGO)

$5.55

2pcs Sashimi

SMOKE SALMON

$5.95

SQUID (IKA)

$5.55

SUPER WHITE TUNA (ESCOLAR)

$6.50

SURF CLAM (HOKKIGAI)

$5.55

SWEET EGG (TOMAGO)

$6.50

SWEET SHRIMP (AMAEBI)

$7.95

TORO

$18.00

TUNA (MAGURO)

$6.50

WHITE TUNA (ALBACORE)

$6.50

YELLOWTAIL (HAMACHI)

$6.50

TRIO TACOS

CHEFS CHOICE

$14.00

KITCHEN APPETIZER

3 SPRING ROLLS

$5.95

4 CHEESE WONTON

$5.50

CHICKEN TEMPURA APP

$7.50

Steamed or Fried

CRAB TEMPURA APP

$6.50

Steamed or Fried

EDAMAME

$5.50

FRIED GYOZA

$7.95

KOREAN PANCAKES

$4.50

SAUCEY EDAMAME

$6.95

SHRIMP DUMPLING

$6.95

SHRIMP TEMPURA APP

$6.50

STEAMED GYOZA

$7.95

SALAD

SEAWEED SALAD

$5.95

KANI SALAD

$5.95

CUCUMBER SALAD

$3.95

SQUID SALAD

$5.95

SOUP

CLEAR SOUP

$3.75

CLEAR SOUP 32 0Z

$6.50

MISO SOUP

$3.75

MISO SOUP 32 OZ

$6.50

SIZZLERS

CHICKEN SIZZLER

$14.50

Served with teriyaki sauce and steamed rice on a bed of onions, bell peppers, seasoning, and broccoli

SALMON SIZZLER

$16.50

SCALLOP SIZZLER

$16.50

Served with house special sauce, fried rice, zucchini, carrot, onions, and broccoli

SHRIMP SIZZLER

$16.50

Served with teriyaki sauce and steamed rice on a bed of onions, bell peppers, seasoning, and broccoli

TUNA SIZZLER

$16.50

FILET SIZZLER

$20.50

STEAK SIZZLER

$15.50

Pork Bulgogi

$17.95

FRIED RICE

Side Fried Rice

$5.00

Side Steamed Rice

$3.00

EGG FRIED RICE

$10.50

FILET FRIED RICE

$19.50

CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$16.50

SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$17.50

STEAK FRIED RICE

$17.50

COMBO FRIED RICE

$22.50

NOODLES

BEEF UDON

$13.50

CHIKEN UDON

$12.50

SEAFOOD UDON

$14.95

SHRIMP UDON

$13.50

YAKI UDON

$13.00

sauteed udon noodles with chicken or shrimp w/ veggies

YAKISOBA

$12.50

pan fried yellow noodles with chicken or shrimp and veggies

KITCHEN SAUCE

yum yum

$1.00

ginger Salad dressing

$1.00

pepper paste

$0.50

teriyaki

$0.50

SALAD

SEAWEED SALAD

$5.95

KANI SALAD

$5.95

CUCUMBER SALAD

$3.95

SQUID SALAD

$5.95

GREEN SALAD

$3.95

SOUP

CLEAR SOUP

$3.75

CLEAR SOUP 32 0Z

$6.50

MISO SOUP

$3.75

MISO SOUP 32 OZ

$6.50

SIDE PROTEINS/VEGGIES

FILET

$12.00

STEAK

$9.00

SHRIMP

$10.00

BROCCOLI

$5.00

PEPPERS

$3.00

ONIONS

$2.00

CHICKEN

$10.00

Dishes

Pork Bulgogi

$17.95

Beef Bulgogi

$18.95Out of stock

HOMEMADE KIMCHI

$4.50

KOREAN PANCAKES

$4.50

COMBOS AND DELUXE

***************

CHIRASHI

$15.95

Assorted fresh fish over rice, chef’s selection

COMBO A

$22.95

7pcs sashimi, 5pcs of sushi nigiri and 1 tuna roll, chef’s selection

COMBO B

$41.95

10pcs sashimi, 8pcs of sushi nigiri, and 1 tuna roll, California, cucumber, chef’s selection

COMBO C

$61.95

12pcs sashimi, 10pcs of sushi nigiri, and 1 tuna roll, California, pick any one special roll

SASHIMI DELUXE

$45.00

24pcs sashimi

SASHIMI REGULAR

$32.00

16pcs sashimi

SUSHI AND SASHIMI

$22.95

SUSHI DELUXE

$23.95

9pcs sushi w. spicy tuna roll

SUSHI REGULAR

$20.95

7pcs sushi w. tuna roll

TUNA POKE OR SALMON POKE

$15.95

NIGIRI / SASHIMI

***************

CRABMEAT STICK (KANI)

$5.55

EEL (UNAGI)

$5.95

FATTY SALMON

$13.87

FLYING FISH ROE (TOBIKO)

$5.55

MACKERAL (SABA)

$5.97

OCTOPUS (TAKO)

$5.97

RED SNAPPER (IZUMI-DAI)

$6.50

SALMON (SAKE)

$6.50

SALMON ROE (IKURA)

$6.50

SCALLOP (HOTATE)

$6.50

SEA URCHIN (UNI)

$19.00

SHRIMP (EBI)

$5.55

SMELT ROE (MASAGO)

$5.55

2pcs Sashimi

SMOKE SALMON

$5.95

SQUID (IKA)

$5.55

SUPER WHITE TUNA (ESCOLAR)

$6.50

SURF CLAM (HOKKIGAI)

$5.55

SWEET EGG (TOMAGO)

$6.50

SWEET SHRIMP (AMAEBI)

$7.95

TORO

$18.00

TUNA (MAGURO)

$6.50

WHITE TUNA (ALBACORE)

$6.50

YELLOWTAIL (HAMACHI)

$6.50

UNI SHOT

$15.00

SAUCES/SIDES

CREAM CHEESE

$1.00

AVOCADO

$1.00

YUMYUM (PINK SAUCE)

$0.50

SPICY MAYO

$0.50

PONZU

$0.50

EEL SAUCE

$0.50

TERIYAKI SAUCE

$0.50

WASABI MAYO

$0.50

SWEET CHILI SAUCE

$0.50

KIMCHI SAUCE

$0.50

HONEY WASABI SAUCE

$0.50

SWEET MISO SAUCE

$0.50

SPICY MANGO SAUCE

$0.50

SMALL SUSHI ROLLS

***************

ALASKA

$6.95

ASPARAGUS

$4.95

AVOCADO

$4.95

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$4.50

CHICKEN TEMPURA ROLL

$7.95

CRUNCH

$5.95

CUCUMBER

$4.95

CUCUMBER AVOCADO

$5.95

EEL CUCUMBER AVOCADO

$5.95

FUTO MAKI

$5.95

PHILLY ROLL

$6.95

SALMON

$5.95

SALMON AVOCADO

$6.95

SALMON MANGO

$6.95

SALMON SKIN

$5.95

SALMON TEMPURA ROLL

$7.95

SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

$7.95

SPICY CRAB ROLL

$6.95

SPICY CRAWFISH ROLL

$6.95

SPICY SALMON ROLL

$6.95

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$6.95

SPICY YELLOWTAIL

$6.95

SPIDER ROLL

$11.95

SWEET POTATO

$5.95

TUNA

$5.95

TUNA AVOCADO

$6.95

TUNA MANGO

$6.95

YELLOWTAIL

$5.95

SPECIAL ITEMS

FATTY SALMON

$13.87

SEA URCHIN (UNI)

$19.00

TORO

$18.00

UNI SHOT

$15.00

SPECIALITY ROLLS

***************

ALASKA KING

$13.50

Spicy salmon, avocado w. cream cheese wrapped, w. fresh salmon and sliced lemon on top

AMAZING TUNA

$14.54

Spicy tuna and avocado wrapped, w. pepper tuna, scallion and masago w.eel sauce and honey wasabi sauce

ANGRY DRAGON

$12.97

Spicy tuna with shrimp tempura and mango wrapped, w. soy paper, spicy crab on top eel sauce and spicy mayo

BLACK ANGEL

$13.87

Shrimp tempura and mango wrapped, spicy crabmeat on topped w. black tobiko and sweet miso sauce

BLACK WIDOW

$14.54

CHILI THAI

$12.97

Spicy tuna with avocado tempura flakes wrapped, sliced red snapper on top sweet chili sauce

CRAB RANGOON

$12.95

Spicy crab with cream cheese, deep fried w. spicy mayo and sweet chili sauce

CRUNCH MUNCH

$12.87

Spicy crab and tempura flakes wrapped, w. shrimp on top eel sauce

DRAGON

$12.87

Baked eel with cucumber wrapped, sliced avocado on top w. eel sauce

DYNAMITE

$13.87

Salmon, white fish, crabmeat, cream cheese and avocado deep fried w. eel sauce and spicy mango sauce

GODZILLA

$12.50

Spicy tuna wrapped, w. avocado and red tobiko in spicy mayo sauce

HOKKAIDO

$14.54

Spicy crab with asparagus roll, broiled fresh scallop on top, torched w. eel sauce

LOBSTER

$12.97

Broiled fresh lobster with crabmeat stick, asparagus, avocado, smelt roe, finished with baked creamy sauce

MAN ON FIRE

$12.87

Spicy salmon w. cucumber wrapped, spicy tuna on top

NARUTO

$13.87

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, crabmeat stick, and avocado wrapped in cucumber, w. ponzu sauce

OUT OF CONTROL

$14.57

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail jalapeno wrapped, w. tuna, salmon on top, torched with chef’s special sauce

PINK LADY

$13.50

Tempura lobster salad, spicy crab w. fresh mango, wrapped in soy paper, in sweet chili sauce

PLAYBOY

$12.97

Shrimp tempura and avocado wrapped, fresh tuna and tempura flakes, on top w. masago, eel sauce

RAINBOW

$13.87

Crabmeat, avocado with cucumber wrapped, tuna, salmon, and white fish on top

RED BLOSSOM

$12.97

Shrimp tempura with spicy crab wrapped, spicy tuna on top w. spicy mayo and wasabi sauce

RED BULL

$14.54

Spicy crab and cucumber wrapped, steak on top, torched w. special sauce

ROCK’N

$11.87

Shrimp tempura, crabmeat, baked eel and avocado, cucumber wrapped eel sauce

SMOKY BEAR

$13.50

Deep fried salmon with cream cheese, wrapped w. smoke salmon and avocado, on top w. eel sauce, spicy mayo & wasabi sauce

SNOW WHITE

$12.87

Snow crab and avocado with tempura flakes wrapped, super white tuna, on top w. coconut flakes & wasabi sauce

SUMMER

$12.87

Spicy salmon and avocado wrapped w. fresh salmon on top w. special kimchi sauce

TJS

$12.87

Shrimp tempura with tempura flakes wrapped, spicy crab on top w. eel sauce

TORNADO

$12.97

Lobster salad and crabmeat, avocado wrapped, tempura white fish on top and special kimchi sauce

VOLCANO

$12.97

Spicy crab and avocado roll, w. baked spicy crawfish and tempura flakes, on top eel sauce

KETO ROLL (SIMILAR TO LILRAYRAY)

$14.95

KITCHEN SAUCE

yum yum

$1.00

ginger Salad dressing

$1.00

pepper paste

$0.50

teriyaki

$0.50

SUSHI SAUCES

AVOCADO

$1.00

CREAM CHEESE

$1.00

EEL SAUCE

$0.50

HONEY WASABI SAUCE

$0.50

KIMCHI SAUCE

$0.50

PONZU

$0.50

SPICY MANGO SAUCE

$0.50

SPICY MAYO

$0.50

SWEET CHILI SAUCE

$0.50

SWEET MISO SAUCE

$0.50

TERIYAKI SAUCE

$0.50

WASABI MAYO

$0.50

EXTRA GINGER

$0.50

Dessert

Frank's Aha Donut pudding

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:59 am
We not only offer traditional favorites like hibachi, udon, bento boxes and a variety of sushi; but we create unique flavors that explore the boundaries of new and fresh flavors and will take you on a Japanese culinary adventure.

