American
Italian

ASA Restaurant - Los Gatos

review star

No reviews yet

57 Los Gatos-Saratoga Rd

Los Gatos, CA 95032

Popular Items

BLEU ROMAINE
PETITE BAGUETTE
REGULAR FRIES

STARTER

Small - New Brunswick - wonderful briny start, then transforms on the palate into sweet, buttery goodness down the throat
OYSTERS (half dozen)

OYSTERS (half dozen)

$28.00

Beau Soleil - Briny bite, a clean, sweet flavor with a hint of cucumber and melon finish - New Brunswick - Small Granita cocktail sauce

GOLDEN OSETRA CAVIAR - HALF OZ

GOLDEN OSETRA CAVIAR - HALF OZ

$55.00

Served with blini, creme fraiche, chive

SOUP BOWL

SOUP BOWL

$12.00

Chick Pea Pureé - Soups are subject to change

BURRATA

BURRATA

$18.00

House stretched mozzarella, ricotta filled, EVOO, basil, crostini

BLEU ROMAINE

BLEU ROMAINE

$14.00

Crispy pancetta, creamy bleu cheese, crumbles, chive

WINTER KALE CAESAR

WINTER KALE CAESAR

$13.00

Local heirloom kale, Parmigiano, garlic croutons, Italian anchovy dressing

BEET SALAD

BEET SALAD

$13.00

Organic beets, local apple, orange segments, toasted caraway seed dressing

PATA NEGRA

PATA NEGRA

$35.00

Thin sliced, baguette, olive oil with Parmigiano Reggiano

GARLIC SHRIMP

GARLIC SHRIMP

$26.00

Wild caught, white wine, cream, arbol chili, garlic

ANCHOVY BREAD

ANCHOVY BREAD

$12.00

lemon aioli, white and Italian brown anchovies over toasted French bread

ALBACORE TUNA APP

ALBACORE TUNA APP

$24.00

Seared rare, coriander crusted, pistachio, carrot beure blanc, arugula, truffle salt

PORK BELLY

PORK BELLY

$20.00

White wine & molasses braised pork belly, roasted sweet potato & red onion, spicy avocado/tomatillo salsa

BEEF BITES

BEEF BITES

$21.00

Tenderized, marinated sirloin, sweet smoked paprika herb vinaigrette, arugula

SPANISH POTATOES

SPANISH POTATOES

$12.00

Roasted Yukon Gold herb potatoes, smokey paprika oil, lemon aioli

TRUFFLE FRIES

TRUFFLE FRIES

$12.00

Thin cut with Périgord black truffle salt, house ketchup

REGULAR FRIES

REGULAR FRIES

$7.00
PETITE BAGUETTE

PETITE BAGUETTE

$3.50

Served with whipped butter and sea salt

CHICKEN LIVER & ONIONS

CHICKEN LIVER & ONIONS

$19.00

ENTREE

Crispy-skin, PINK rainbow trout, roasted cauliflower and Yukon gold potato, herb olive oil, cured lemon
ARRABIATA

ARRABIATA

$24.00

“Angry Pasta” EVOO, tomatoes, garlic & arbol chili Penne pasta noodle

MUSHROOM PASTA

MUSHROOM PASTA

$32.00

An array of exotic & wild ‘shrooms. garlic, marsala, cream, porcini stock (This dish can not be made completely dairy free or without garlic, there will always be a tiny bit of butter)

CARBONARA

CARBONARA

$32.00

Pancetta, Parmigiano Reggiano, egg yolk, black pepper, spaghetti

MAC AND CHEESE

MAC AND CHEESE

$25.00

Parmigiano Reggiano, cream, penne

PAELLA ENTREE

PAELLA ENTREE

$38.00

Sautéed Gulf Shrimp, chorizo, crispy edged La Bomba arroz, shrimp-vegetable stock, saffron, smoked paprika, olives, 4 large shrimp (this dish is made with shrimp stock and may not be omitted)

BOWL OF SOUL

BOWL OF SOUL

$45.00

Stew of sustainable white fish, wild shrimp, paprika, tomato, farro, parmigiano reggiano, cilantro, arbol chili

SUSTAINABLE FISH

SUSTAINABLE FISH

$45.00

HALIBUT - White wine spinach risotto, cauliflower creme fraiche, mint oil, micro green celery and kale

MCFARLAND TROUT

MCFARLAND TROUT

$38.00

Crispy-skin, PINK rainbow trout, roasted cauliflower and Yukon gold potato, herb olive oil, cured lemon

COQ AU VIN

COQ AU VIN

$38.00

Petaluma Chicken, pancetta, exotic mushrooms, savory red wine & veal reduction, mashed potatoes

PORK & BEANS

PORK & BEANS

$36.00

Herb and white wine marinated, slow braised pork shoulder, Peruvian beans, bell pepper, balsamic red onion

PAPA PORK CHOP

PAPA PORK CHOP

$48.00

Brined, grilled, bone in, mashed potato, sautéed kale, roasted apple, whole mustard beurre blanc

CHEF'S GRILLED RIBEYE

CHEF'S GRILLED RIBEYE

$75.00

Beer & guajillo bathed, sautéed broccoli rabe, rosemary, grilled lemon

PETITE NEW YORK (12OZ)

PETITE NEW YORK (12OZ)

$55.00

Thick, hand cut, grilled, oven finished, roasted fingerling potatoes, organic broccoli, Manchego herb compound butter, balsamic reduction

GRAND NEW YORK (24OZ)

GRAND NEW YORK (24OZ)

$85.00

Thick, hand cut, grilled, oven finished, roasted fingerling potatoes, organic broccoli, Manchego herb compound butter, balsamic reduction

GARDEN ENTREE

GARDEN ENTREE

$26.00

Grilled local zucchini, white wine spinach risotto, cauliflower creme fraiche, mint oil, micro green celery and kale (vegetable feature is subject to seasonal availability)

VEGGIE LOVE

$21.00

Please choose three options

SIDES

SIDE SPINACH

SIDE SPINACH

$7.00
SIDE BROCCOLI

SIDE BROCCOLI

$7.00Out of stock
SIDE KALE

SIDE KALE

$7.00

SIDE BROCCOLI RABE

$7.00

SIDE MUSHROOMS

$12.00

SIDE YUKON GOLD POTATO

$7.00
SIDE MASHED POTATOES

SIDE MASHED POTATOES

$7.00

SIDE FARRO

$6.00

SIDE BROWN ANCHOVIES

$6.00

SIDE WHITE ANCHOVIES

$6.00

DESSERT

BREAD PUDDING

BREAD PUDDING

$12.00

Banana, rum, caramel brandy, whip cream (contains eggs)

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

$12.00
CHOCOLATE BOMB

CHOCOLATE BOMB

$12.00

Dark chocolate cake, molten chocolate center, raspberry coulis

Carrot Cake

$12.00
BLACK TEA PANNA COTTA TAKEOUT

BLACK TEA PANNA COTTA TAKEOUT

$12.00Out of stock

lemon curd, vanilla cream, shortbread crumble

COCKTAILS TOGO

BLOOD ORANGE COSMO TAKEOUT

BLOOD ORANGE COSMO TAKEOUT

$24.00

Vodka, blood orange puree, Vedrenne mandarin liqueur, lime (2 drinks per order)

PURIST MARGARITA TAKEOUT

PURIST MARGARITA TAKEOUT

$24.00

Reposado tequila, fresh lime, agave

CHINGON STYLE TAKEOUT

CHINGON STYLE TAKEOUT

$24.00

Blanco tequila, pamplemousse (grapefruit liqueur), Aperol, fresh lemon - two servings, 8oz

SIGNATURE OLD FASHIONED TAKEOUT

SIGNATURE OLD FASHIONED TAKEOUT

$24.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Small Hands Gum Syrup, Angostura Bitters

TAKEOUT SPARKLING BOTTLE

Exquisite BdN from a small grower/producer that specializes in Pinot Meunier.
J Lasselle Brut

J Lasselle Brut

$69.00
Roederer Estate

Roederer Estate

$56.00

TAKEOUT WHITE WINE BOTTLE

2018 Lloyd Chardonnay, Carneros

2018 Lloyd Chardonnay, Carneros

$72.00

2018 Testarossa Chardonnay, Santa Rita Hills

$68.00

2019 Domain Cailbourdin, Pouilly–Fume, Loire

$62.00

2018 Carl Loewen Riesling, Mosel, Germany

$54.00

TAKEOUT RED WINE BOTTLE

2017 SMALL VINES PINOT NOIR

2017 SMALL VINES PINOT NOIR

$74.00
2018 STEVEN KENT CABERNET SAUVIGNON

2018 STEVEN KENT CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$85.00
2015 DONATI CABERNET SAUVIGNON

2015 DONATI CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$45.00
2017 RIDGE VINEYARDS "3 VALLEYS"

2017 RIDGE VINEYARDS "3 VALLEYS"

$58.00

2017 ALTO MONCAYO GRENACHA

$56.00

TEE SHIRTS

LADIES small

LADIES small

$28.00

Ladies black short sleeve tee. Super soft. Runs small.

LADIES medium

LADIES medium

$28.00

Ladies black short sleeve tee. Super soft. Runs small.

LADIES large

LADIES large

$28.00

Ladies black short sleeve tee. Super soft. Runs small.

UNISEX SHORT SLEEVE small

UNISEX SHORT SLEEVE small

$32.00

Super soft, thin material, short sleeve, "Vintage Black" - (dark grey)

UNISEX SHORT SLEEVE medium

UNISEX SHORT SLEEVE medium

$32.00

Super soft, thin material, short sleeve, "Vintage Black" - (dark grey)

UNISEX SHORT SLEEVE large

UNISEX SHORT SLEEVE large

$32.00

Super soft, thin material, short sleeve, "Vintage Black" - (dark grey)

UNISEX LONG SLEEVE small

UNISEX LONG SLEEVE small

$36.00

Medium grey, cozy long sleeve tee

UNISEX LONG SLEEVE medium

UNISEX LONG SLEEVE medium

$36.00

Medium grey, cozy long sleeve tee

UNISEX LONG SLEEVE large

UNISEX LONG SLEEVE large

$36.00

Medium grey, cozy long sleeve tee

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Northern California restaurant committed to sourcing fresh organic ingredients with a flair of Spanish and Italian influence.

Website

Location

57 Los Gatos-Saratoga Rd, Los Gatos, CA 95032

Directions

Gallery
ASA Restaurant image
ASA Restaurant image
ASA Restaurant image
ASA Restaurant image

