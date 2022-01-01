Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Asbury Festhalle & Biergarten

1,587 Reviews

$$

527 Lake Avenue

Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Curd
Side Fries
Potato Pancake

FOOD

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, Brussels, Crouton, Parmigiano

Cheese Curd

$14.50

Pretzel Breaded served with Cherry Pepper Aioli

Chopped Salad

$12.00

Cucumbers, Tomato, Onion, Sunflower Seed, Feta Cheese

Flammekuchen

$11.25

flatbread, creme fraiche, caramelized onions, specks

Hot Chicken Strip

$10.50

Pear Salad

$13.00

Potato Pancake

$13.00

Pretzel

$17.00

Rosenkohl

$11.00

Soup of the Day

$7.00

BBQ RIBS

$24.50+

Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Pickled Onion, Carolina Gold Sauce, French Fries

Prime Rib Sand

$20.50

Wings

$13.75

Season Dry Rub and Slow Smoked with Buttermilk

Adult Finger

$16.00

Beef Goulash

$23.50

Bison Sausage

$18.75

Saurekraut, Potato Salad, Mustard

Bratwurst

$17.00

Saurekraut, Potato Salad, Mustard

Burger

$14.00

Butternut Spaetzle

$17.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$18.50

Fish and Chips

$16.00

Curry Malt Aioli

Halle Burger

$17.00

Tomato Jam, Red Onion Slaw, American Cheese, French Fries

Kaesespaetzle

$18.25

Kielbasa

$18.00

Saurekraut, Potato Salad, Mustard

Paprikash Chicken

$21.00

Pilz Burger

$15.00

Pork Chop

$26.00

Salmon

$28.00

Venison Sausage

$18.00

Wagyu Wurst

$19.75

Weiner Schnitzel

$20.00

Cucumber Salad, Potato Salad, Lingonberry

Choco Cake

$7.00

Dessert Fee

$3.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Kids Ice Cream

Cheesecake

$8.00

Season Veg

$7.00

Side Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Kraut

$4.00

Side Lip Cheese

$1.50

Side Mashed Potato

$5.00

Side Potato Salad

$5.00

Side Spatz

$10.00

Side Jaeger

$3.50

Kids Frank

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kids grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Fish and Chips

$7.00
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Asbury Festhalle & Biergarten brings an authentic biergarten experience to Asbury Park. We welcome you to join us in the centuries-old European tradition - communal tables where friends & soon-to-be-new-friends mingle in a lively, friendly atmosphere energized by live & local music. Our expert bartenders pour 41 draft & over 100 bottled including American craft and rare import biers. The menu is classic biergarten fare, flavorful, perfectly executed and cooked to order. The delicious choices include traditional wursts, schnitzels and of course, our famous Belgian bretzel. The word "Fest-halle" literally means "Feast-Hall," but is best translated as "Festival Hall." Festhalles are commonplace in Germany and can be found in many towns and cities, they range in size and use from small neighborhood activity centers, to large-capacity stadiums able to seat thousands of spectators. The Festhalle is a place to gather and experience incredible food, music and our incredible AP community.

527 Lake Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Directions

