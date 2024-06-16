Ascendo Coffee - Los Osos
1230 Los Osos Valley Rd
Los Osos, CA 93402
Cafe Menu
Espresso
- Hot Latte
Double shot of esspresso with choice of dairy
- Cappuccino
Double shot of esspresso with 4oz choice of dairy$4.50
- Hot Mocha
Double shot of Espresso with house blend of dark & milk chocolate with choice of dairy
- Flat White
Double shot of espresso with 3oz with Choise of dairy$4.50
- Gibraltar/Cortado
Double shot of espresso with 2oz with choice od dairy$4.00
- Espresso
Double shot espresso$3.75
- Macchiato
Double shot espresso with 2oz with choice of dairy$4.00
- Hot Americano
Double shot espresso with water
- Iced Latte
Double shot of esspresso with choice of dairy$5.65
- Iced Americano
Double shot espresso with water$3.75
- Iced Mocha
Double shot of Espresso with house blend of dark & milk chocolate with choice of dairy$6.25
Drip Coffee
Milk
Pastries
PASTERIES
- Blackberry Scone$5.50
- Croissant$5.99
- Morning Bun$4.99
- Coffee Cake$4.25
- Gluten Free Muffin$5.00
- Chocolate loaf$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Quiche$5.50OUT OF STOCK
- Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.99OUT OF STOCK
- Ham & Cheese Croissant$6.99
- Spinach Squares$4.50
- Chocolate Chip$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Bourbon Chocolate Walnut Cookies$3.25
- lemon blueberry loaf$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Oatmeal Cranberry Cookie$4.50
- strawberry muffin$4.50
- Italian egg bake$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Croissant$4.00
Retail
Head Gear
Shirt
Tea Selection
Tea
- Hot Matcha Latte
Lightly sweetened matcha powder with choice of dairy
- Hot Chai Latte
House made chai, not too sweet, not too spicy, with choice of dairy
- Hot Royal Jasmine
Iced Jasmine green tea, vanilla syrup and housemade almond milk$5.50
- Hot Lady Grey
Light and gentle citrus flavors$4.00
- Hot Naked Pu-erh
Deep red infusion with a sweet and woodsy aroma and mild earthy finish$4.00
- Hot Classic Black
Bright, brisk, and smooth$4.00
- Hot Thai Tea
Black tea with subtle notes of vanilla$4.00
- Hot Morroccan Mint
Bright and refreshing Morroccan Nana mint. 100% certified organic. Kosher & Halal$4.00
- Hot Gen Mai Cha
Organic japanese Sencha tossed with toasted rice kernels$4.00
- Hot Happy
Notes of strawberry and hibiscus flowers with a floral scent of jasmine$4.00
- Hot Yerba Mate
Strong in caffeine$4.00
- Hot Amore
Light floral essence with smooth minty finish$4.00
- Hot Ginger Twist
comforting blend of lemongrass, dried mint and tropical fruit with notes of citrus ginger and ginseng$4.00
- Hot Carmelized Pear
Sweet and flavorful with notes of honey, caramel, and pear$4.00
- Hot Jasmine$4.00
- Iced Chai Latte
House made chai, not too sweet, not too spicy, with choice of dairy
- Iced Matcha Latte
Lightly sweetened matcha powder with choice of dairy
- Iced Royal Jasmine
Iced Jasmine green tea, vanilla syrup and housemade almond milk$5.50
- Iced Lady Grey
Light and gentle citrus flavors$4.00
- Iced Naked Pu-erh
Deep red infusion with a sweet and woodsy aroma and mild earthy finish$4.00
- Iced Classic Black
Bright, brisk, and smooth$4.00
- Iced Thai Tea
Black tea with subtle notes of vanilla$4.00
- Iced Morroccan Mint
Bright and refreshing Morroccan Nana mint. 100% certified organic. Kosher & Halal$4.00
- Iced Gen Mai Cha
Organic japanese Sencha tossed with toasted rice kernels$4.00
- Iced Happy
Notes of strawberry and hibiscus flowers with a floral scent of jasmine$4.00
- Iced Yerba Mate
Strong in caffeine$4.00
- Iced Amore
Light floral essence with smooth minty finish$4.00
- Iced Ginger Twist
comforting blend of lemongrass, dried mint and tropical fruit with notes of citrus ginger and ginseng$4.00
- Iced Carmelized Pear
Sweet and flavorful with notes of honey, caramel, and pear$4.00
- Iced Jasmine$4.00
- Hot Big Sur
This loose leaf black tea blend transports consumers to California's majestic stretch of coastline with each sip. Big Sur is an organic bulk black tea blend that combines the flavors of citrus and french vanilla together with refreshing sweet notes of pristine organic mint for the ultimate morning cup. Experience the refreshing taste of our black tea.$4.00
- Iced Big Sur
This loose leaf black tea blend transports consumers to California's majestic stretch of coastline with each sip. Big Sur is an organic bulk black tea blend that combines the flavors of citrus and french vanilla together with refreshing sweet notes of pristine organic mint for the ultimate morning cup. Experience the refreshing taste of our black tea.$4.00
- Hot Gun Powder$4.00
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Our mission is to create a warm and welcoming environment for all walks of life. Community always comes first, but coffee is a close second!
