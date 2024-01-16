- Home
Ascendo Coffee SLO
311 Higuera St
San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
Cafe Menu
Espresso
- Hot Latte
Double shot of esspresso with choice of dairy
- Cappuccino
Double shot of esspresso with 4oz choice of dairy$4.50
- Hot Mocha
Double shot of Espresso with house blend of dark & milk chocolate with choice of dairy
- Flat White
Double shot of espresso with 3oz with Choise of dairy$4.50
- Gibraltar/Cortado
Double shot of espresso with 2oz with choice od dairy$4.00
- Espresso
Double shot espresso$3.75
- Macchiato
Double shot espresso with 2oz with choice of dairy$4.00
- Hot Americano
Double shot espresso with water
- Iced Latte
Double shot of esspresso with choice of dairy$5.65
- Iced Americano
Double shot espresso with water$3.75
- Iced Mocha
Double shot of Espresso with house blend of dark & milk chocolate with choice of dairy$6.25
- Espresso Tonic$5.50
Drip Coffee
Milk
Pastries
PASTERIES
- Blackberry Scone$5.50
- Croissant$5.99
- Morning Bun$5.99
- Coffee Cake$4.25
- Gluten Free Muffin$5.00
- strawberry lemon muffin$5.00
- Quiche$5.50
- Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.99
- Ham & Cheese Croissant$6.99
- Danish$5.50
- Orange Cardamom Rolls$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate muffin$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- strawberry lemon$4.75
- spinach square$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Bourbon Vanilla Cookie$3.25OUT OF STOCK
- cupcakes$4.00
- Mochi Donut$3.95
Retail
Head Gear
Shirt
Tea Selection
Tea
- Hot Matcha Latte
Lightly sweetened matcha powder with choice of dairy
- Hot Chai Latte
House made chai, not too sweet, not too spicy, with choice of dairy
- Hot Royal Jasmine
Iced Jasmine green tea, vanilla syrup and housemade almond milk$5.50
- Hot Lady Grey
Light and gentle citrus flavors$4.00
- Hot Naked Pu-erh
Deep red infusion with a sweet and woodsy aroma and mild earthy finish$4.00
- Hot Classic Black
Bright, brisk, and smooth$4.00
- Hot Thai Tea
Black tea with subtle notes of vanilla$4.00
- Hot Morroccan Mint
Bright and refreshing Morroccan Nana mint. 100% certified organic. Kosher & Halal$4.00
- Hot Gen Mai Cha
Organic japanese Sencha tossed with toasted rice kernels$4.00
- Hot Happy
Notes of strawberry and hibiscus flowers with a floral scent of jasmine$4.00
- Hot Yerba Mate
Strong in caffeine$4.00
- Hot Amore
Light floral essence with smooth minty finish$4.00
- Hot Ginger Twist
comforting blend of lemongrass, dried mint and tropical fruit with notes of citrus ginger and ginseng$4.00
- Hot Carmelized Pear
Sweet and flavorful with notes of honey, caramel, and pear$4.00
- Hot Jasmine$4.00
- Iced Chai Latte
House made chai, not too sweet, not too spicy, with choice of dairy$5.65
- Iced Matcha Latte
Lightly sweetened matcha powder with choice of dairy$6.00
- Iced Royal Jasmine
Iced Jasmine green tea, vanilla syrup and housemade almond milk$5.50
- Iced Lady Grey
Light and gentle citrus flavors$4.00
- Iced Naked Pu-erh
Deep red infusion with a sweet and woodsy aroma and mild earthy finish$4.00
- Iced Classic Black
Bright, brisk, and smooth$4.00
- Iced Thai Tea
Black tea with subtle notes of vanilla$4.00
- Iced Morroccan Mint
Bright and refreshing Morroccan Nana mint. 100% certified organic. Kosher & Halal$4.00
- Iced Gen Mai Cha
Organic japanese Sencha tossed with toasted rice kernels$4.00
- Iced Happy
Notes of strawberry and hibiscus flowers with a floral scent of jasmine$4.00
- Iced Yerba Mate
Strong in caffeine$4.00
- Iced Amore
Light floral essence with smooth minty finish$4.00
- Iced Ginger Twist
comforting blend of lemongrass, dried mint and tropical fruit with notes of citrus ginger and ginseng$4.00
- Iced Carmelized Pear
Sweet and flavorful with notes of honey, caramel, and pear$4.00
- Iced Jasmine$4.00
- Hot Rose Black Tea
TASTING NOTES: BRIGHT, FLORAL, SMOOTH A delectable medley with an enticing floral aroma. Rose Black combines loose leaf black tea with smooth notes of rose and a bright finish. Rose Black is delicious hot or cold brewed and poured over ice. The perfect sip for any time of day$4.00
- Iced Rose Black Tea
TASTING NOTES: BRIGHT, FLORAL, SMOOTH A delectable medley with an enticing floral aroma. Rose Black combines loose leaf black tea with smooth notes of rose and a bright finish. Rose Black is delicious hot or cold brewed and poured over ice. The perfect sip for any time of day$4.00
Retail Drinks
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Blood Orange & Black Raspberry Pellegrino$3.00
- Coconut Water$3.75
- Fiji Water$3.50
- Kombucha$4.50
- Lemonade Pellegrino$3.00
- Olipop - Rootbeer$3.75
- Olipop - Strawberry Vanilla$3.75
- Orange Juice$2.75
- San Pellegrino$3.00
- Tonic Water$3.50
- Dark Morello Cherry & Pomegranate Pellegrino$3.00
- Tangerine & Wild Strawberry Pellegrino$3.00
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Our mission is to create a warm and welcoming environment for all walks of life. Community always comes first, but coffee is a close second!
311 Higuera St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401