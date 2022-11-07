Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ascension Coffee Aimbridge

review star

No reviews yet

5301 Headquarters Dr

Suite 100

Plano, TX 75024

This + That Beverages

Tropical Iced Tea

Tropical Iced Tea

$2.50+

Pastries

Chocolate Croissant

$3.00

Specials

Breakfast Special

$6.00

Lunch Special 7

$7.00

Lunch Special 8

$8.00

All-day Brekky

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Taco

$6.00

two tacos, flour tortilla, salsa.

Craft Sammies

Ham & Swiss Melt

$8.50

mustard, mayo

Double Cheeseburger

$10.00

American, lettuce, tomato

Reuben

$9.00

pastrami, swiss, house pickles + sourkraut, special sauce, marble rye.

Turkey & Bacon Wrap

$7.00

flour tortilla, avocado, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, spicy ranch.

BLT

$8.00

sliced brioche, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo.

Chicken Caprese Sammie

$9.00

grilled chicken, mozzarella, tomato, basil, balsamic drizzle.

Pulled Pork Sammie

$9.00

dr pepper bbq sauce, red onion, house hot pickle.

The Rachel Sammie

$9.00

turkey, swiss, tomato, cole slaw, tomato aioli, marble rye.

Lunch Favorites

Quesadilla

$6.00

flour tortilla, jack cheese, peppers + onions, salsa, sour cream.

Chef's Daily Taco

$7.00

ask your barista.

Lunch Pair

$8.50

half sandwich with choice of caesar salad, mixed greens or soup.

Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese

$7.50

sliced brioche, cheddar.

Daily Soup

$5.00

(bowl) chef's choice, ask your barista.

Salads + Bowls

Panzanella Salad

$8.00

croissantons, cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion, arugula, feta, oregano vinaigrette.

Chicken Avocado Salad

$9.00

mixed greens, jack cheese, corn, tomato, red onion, spicy ranch, tortilla strips.

Sides

Side of Frites

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
