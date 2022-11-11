- Home
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Ascension Coffee Crescent Court
638 Reviews
$$
200 Crescent Ct
#40
Dallas, TX 75201
Order Again
Craft Coffee
Pour Overs
Lattes
WC Pep Mocha Latte
$5.00+
crushed peppermint
Holiday Cookie Latte
$5.00+
Pumpkin Spice Latte
$5.00+
Pear Matcha Latte
$5.00+
pear, caramel
Bhakti Chai Latte
$5.00+
Cardamom Bee
$5.00+
espresso, milk, cardamom syrup
Golden Milk Latte
$5.00+
spiced turmeric, vanilla, hemp milk
Horchata Latte
$5.50+
oat milk, cinnamon
Latte
$4.50+
Lavender Latte
$5.50+
Matcha Latte
$5.00+
Mocha Latte
$5.50+
Salted Caramel Mocha Latte
$5.00+
Vanilla Latte
$5.25+