Ascension Coffee imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Ascension Coffee Crescent Court

638 Reviews

$$

200 Crescent Ct

#40

Dallas, TX 75201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Craft Coffee

Americano

Americano

$3.50+
Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$3.00+
Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.75+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00
Cortado

Cortado

$4.00
Espresso Tonic

Espresso Tonic

$4.50
Flat White

Flat White

$4.25
Keto

Keto

$5.00
Long Black

Long Black

$3.50
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.50

Pour Overs

Ardi, Ethiopia

$6.00

blueberry, melon, chocolate

Las Trincheras, Mexico

$6.00

honey, custard, floral

Finca La Colina, Ecuador

$8.00

vanilla, pomegranate, agave

Lattes

WC Pep Mocha Latte

WC Pep Mocha Latte

$5.00+

crushed peppermint

Holiday Cookie Latte

Holiday Cookie Latte

$5.00+
Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00+
Pear Matcha Latte

Pear Matcha Latte

$5.00+

pear, caramel

Bhakti Chai Latte

Bhakti Chai Latte

$5.00+
Cardamom Bee

Cardamom Bee

$5.00+

espresso, milk, cardamom syrup

Golden Milk Latte

Golden Milk Latte

$5.00+

spiced turmeric, vanilla, hemp milk

Horchata Latte

Horchata Latte

$5.50+

oat milk, cinnamon

Latte

Latte

$4.50+
Lavender Latte

Lavender Latte

$5.50+
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.00+
Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$5.50+
Salted Caramel Mocha Latte

Salted Caramel Mocha Latte

$5.00+

Vanilla Latte

$5.25+

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.50+
Doki Doki

Doki Doki

$4.50

Doki-doki comes from the Japanese word that refers to the sound of a beating heart. This Kyoto-style cold brew is the earliest known process for producing cold brew coffee, dating back to the 1600's.

Salted Vanilla Cream Cold Brew

Salted Vanilla Cream Cold Brew

$5.00+

Teas

Chamomile Tea

$2.50+

calming lemon verbena + spearmint

Earl Grey Tea

$2.50+

Calabrian bergamot, floral

English Breakfast Tea

$2.50+

currant, caramel, malty

Jade Cloud Tea

$2.50+

fresh, lively

Jasmine Tea

$2.50+

delicate blossom, enchanting

London Fog

London Fog

$3.50