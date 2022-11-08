Ascension Coffee imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Ascension Coffee The Sound (Cypress Waters)

No reviews yet

3121 Olympus Blvd

Ste 170

Coppell, TX 75019

Craft Coffee

Americano

$3.50+
Brewed Coffee

$3.00+
Cafe Au Lait

$3.75+
Cappuccino

$4.00
Cortado

$4.00
Espresso Tonic

$4.50
Flat White

$4.25
Keto

$5.00
Long Black

$3.50
Macchiato

$3.50

Pour Overs

Ardi, Ethiopia

$6.00Out of stock

blueberry, melon, chocolate

Las Trincheras, Mexico

$6.00Out of stock

honey, custard, floral

Finca La Colina, Ecuador

$8.00Out of stock

vanilla, pomegranate, agave

Lattes

WC Pep Mocha Latte

$5.00+

crushed peppermint

Holiday Cookie Latte

$5.00+
Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00+Out of stock
Pear Matcha Latte

$5.00+

pear, caramel

Bhakti Chai Latte

$5.00+
Cardamom Bee

$5.00+

espresso, milk, cardamom syrup

Golden Milk Latte

$5.00+

spiced turmeric, vanilla, hemp milk

Horchata Latte

$5.50+

oat milk, cinnamon

Latte

$4.50+
Lavender Latte

$5.50+
Matcha Latte

$5.00+
Mocha Latte

$5.50+
Salted Caramel Mocha Latte

$5.00+

Vanilla Latte

$5.25+

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00+
Doki Doki

$4.50

Doki-doki comes from the Japanese word that refers to the sound of a beating heart. This Kyoto-style cold brew is the earliest known process for producing cold brew coffee, dating back to the 1600's.

Salted Vanilla Cream Cold Brew

$5.00+

Teas

Chamomile Tea

$2.50+

calming lemon verbena + spearmint

Earl Grey Tea

$2.50+

Calabrian bergamot, floral

English Breakfast Tea

$2.50+

currant, caramel, malty

Jade Cloud Tea