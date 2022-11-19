- Home
- /
- Dallas
- /
- Design District
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- Ascension Coffee - Design District
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Ascension Coffee Design District
No reviews yet
1621 Oak Lawn Ave
Dallas, TX 75207
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Craft Coffee
Pour Overs
Lattes
WC Pep Mocha Latte
$5.00+
crushed peppermint
Holiday Cookie Latte
$5.00+
Pumpkin Spice Latte
$5.00+Out of stock
Pear Matcha Latte
$5.00+
pear, caramel
Bhakti Chai Latte
$5.00+
Cardamom Bee
$5.00+
espresso, milk, cardamom syrup
Golden Milk Latte
$5.00+
spiced turmeric, vanilla, hemp milk
Horchata Latte
$5.50+
oat milk, cinnamon
Latte
$4.50+
Lavender Latte
$5.50+
Matcha Latte
$5.00+
Mocha Latte
$5.50+
Salted Caramel Mocha Latte
$5.00+
Vanilla Latte
$5.25+
Cold Brew
Teas
Chamomile Tea
$2.50+
calming lemon verbena + spearmint
Children's Tea
$18.00
Earl Grey Tea
$2.50+
Calabrian bergamot, floral
English Breakfast Tea
$2.50+
currant, caramel, malty
Jade Cloud Tea
$2.50+
fresh, lively
Jasmine Tea
$2.50+
delicate blossom, enchanting
London Fog
$3.50
Peppermint Tea
$2.50+
aromatic, soothing
Sweet Iced Tea
$3.00+
Options: simply sweet or lemon-hibiscus
Tropical Iced Tea
$2.50+