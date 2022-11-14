Ascension Coffee Star
409 Reviews
$$
3625 The Star Blvd
Ste 300
Frisco, TX 75034
Craft Coffee
Pour Overs
Lattes
WC Pep Mocha Latte
$5.00+
crushed peppermint
Holiday Cookie Latte
$5.00+
Pumpkin Spice Latte
$5.00+Out of stock
Pear Matcha Latte
$5.00+
pear, caramel
Bhakti Chai Latte
$5.00+
Cardamom Bee
$5.00+
espresso, milk, cardamom syrup
Golden Milk Latte
$5.00+
spiced turmeric, vanilla, hemp milk
Horchata Latte
$5.50+
oat milk, cinnamon
Latte
$4.50+
Lavender Latte
$5.50+
Matcha Latte
$5.00+
Mocha Latte
$5.50+
Salted Caramel Mocha Latte
$5.00+
Vanilla Latte
$5.25+
$2 Mom Latte
$2.00Out of stock
Cold Brew
Teas
Chamomile Tea
$2.50+
calming lemon verbena + spearmint
Earl Grey Tea
$2.50+
Calabrian bergamot, floral
English Breakfast Tea
$2.50+
currant, caramel, malty
Jade Cloud Tea
$2.50+
fresh, lively
Jasmine Tea
$2.50+
delicate blossom, enchanting
London Fog
$3.50
Peppermint Tea
$2.50+
aromatic, soothing
Sweet Iced Tea
$3.00+
Options: simply sweet or lemon-hibiscus
Tropical Iced Tea
$2.50+
Frozen Concoctions
This + That Beverages
Winter Spice Cocoa
$4.00
rich cocoa, warming spices
Aquafina
$2.00Out of stock
Coca-Cola
$2.50Out of stock
Diet Coke
$2.50Out of stock
Grapefruit Juice
$3.00+
Hot Chocolate
$3.50
traditional milk chocolate
Immunity Shot
$4.00Out of stock
Lemonade
$3.00+
Orange Juice
$3.00+
Richard’s Rain Water Sparkling
$2.50
Steamer
$2.00
Topo Chico
$2.50Out of stock
Bottled Beverage
$2.50
Pastries
Cranberry Orange Muffin
$3.50Out of stock
Cranberry Apple Croissant Square
$3.50Out of stock
Pop Tart
$4.00
strawberry guava
Almond Croissant
$4.50
Banana Bread Muffin
$3.50
Blueberry Lemon Scone
$4.00
Blueberry Muffin
$3.50Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.50Out of stock
Chocolate Croissant
$4.50
Chocolate Espresso Cookie
$3.50Out of stock
Chocolate Muffin Gluten-Free
$3.00Out of stock
Craft Coffee Cake
$4.00Out of stock
Espresso Cruffin
$5.00Out of stock