Ascension Coffee imageView gallery

Ascension Coffee Star

409 Reviews

$$

3625 The Star Blvd

Ste 300

Frisco, TX 75034

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Craft Coffee

Americano

Americano

$3.50+
Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$3.00+
Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.75+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00
Cortado

Cortado

$4.00
Espresso Tonic

Espresso Tonic

$4.50
Flat White

Flat White

$4.25
Keto

Keto

$5.00
Long Black

Long Black

$3.50
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.50

Pour Overs

Ardi, Ethiopia

$6.00

blueberry, melon, chocolate

Las Trincheras, Mexico

$6.00

honey, custard, floral

Finca La Colina, Ecuador

$8.00

vanilla, pomegranate, agave

Lattes

WC Pep Mocha Latte

WC Pep Mocha Latte

$5.00+

crushed peppermint

Holiday Cookie Latte

Holiday Cookie Latte

$5.00+
Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00+Out of stock
Pear Matcha Latte

Pear Matcha Latte

$5.00+

pear, caramel

Bhakti Chai Latte

Bhakti Chai Latte

$5.00+
Cardamom Bee

Cardamom Bee

$5.00+

espresso, milk, cardamom syrup

Golden Milk Latte

Golden Milk Latte

$5.00+

spiced turmeric, vanilla, hemp milk

Horchata Latte

Horchata Latte

$5.50+

oat milk, cinnamon

Latte

Latte

$4.50+
Lavender Latte

Lavender Latte

$5.50+
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.00+
Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$5.50+
Salted Caramel Mocha Latte

Salted Caramel Mocha Latte

$5.00+

Vanilla Latte

$5.25+

$2 Mom Latte

$2.00Out of stock

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00+
Doki Doki

Doki Doki

$4.50

Doki-doki comes from the Japanese word that refers to the sound of a beating heart. This Kyoto-style cold brew is the earliest known process for producing cold brew coffee, dating back to the 1600's.

Salted Vanilla Cream Cold Brew

Salted Vanilla Cream Cold Brew

$5.00+

Teas

Chamomile Tea

$2.50+

calming lemon verbena + spearmint

Earl Grey Tea

$2.50+

Calabrian bergamot, floral

English Breakfast Tea

$2.50+

currant, caramel, malty

Jade Cloud Tea

$2.50+

fresh, lively

Jasmine Tea

$2.50+

delicate blossom, enchanting

London Fog

London Fog

$3.50

Peppermint Tea

$2.50+

aromatic, soothing

Sweet Iced Tea

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.00+

Options: simply sweet or lemon-hibiscus

Tropical Iced Tea

Tropical Iced Tea

$2.50+

Frozen Concoctions

Caramel Frappe

Caramel Frappe

$5.00

Chocolate Frappe

$5.00
Coffee Frappe

Coffee Frappe

$5.00

Lavender Frappe

$5.00
Matcha Frappe

Matcha Frappe

$5.00
Vanilla Frappe

Vanilla Frappe

$5.00
White Mocha Frappe

White Mocha Frappe

$5.00

This + That Beverages

Winter Spice Cocoa

Winter Spice Cocoa

$4.00

rich cocoa, warming spices

Aquafina

$2.00Out of stock

Coca-Cola

$2.50Out of stock

Diet Coke

$2.50Out of stock

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00+
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

traditional milk chocolate

Immunity Shot

$4.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$3.00+

Orange Juice

$3.00+

Richard’s Rain Water Sparkling

$2.50
Steamer

Steamer

$2.00

Topo Chico

$2.50Out of stock

Bottled Beverage

$2.50

Pastries

Cranberry Orange Muffin

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$3.50Out of stock
Cranberry Apple Croissant Square

Cranberry Apple Croissant Square

$3.50Out of stock
Pop Tart

Pop Tart

$4.00

strawberry guava

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.50
Banana Bread Muffin

Banana Bread Muffin

$3.50
Blueberry Lemon Scone

Blueberry Lemon Scone

$4.00
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50Out of stock
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50
Chocolate Espresso Cookie

Chocolate Espresso Cookie

$3.50Out of stock
Chocolate Muffin Gluten-Free

Chocolate Muffin Gluten-Free

$3.00Out of stock
Craft Coffee Cake

Craft Coffee Cake

$4.00Out of stock
Espresso Cruffin

Espresso Cruffin

$5.00Out of stock