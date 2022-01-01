Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ascent Kitchen - Downtown

49 E Gallivan Avenue

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Located 4,300 feet above sea level, Salt Lake City is the elevated and adventurous home to Ascent Kitchen. Our craveable recipes were designed with Utah in mind, incorporating the exciting energy of our cityscape and adventurous mountain skyline. Home is where the heart is, which is central to everything we do. From brunch to bowls, we strive to create an elevated quick service experience for our guests, always.

49 E Gallivan Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT 84111

