Asere Q Bola 2001 midway rd

review star

No reviews yet

2001 midway rd

Carrollton, TX 75006

Aperitivos

Tostones rellenos

$10.00

Empanada de carne

$3.00

Croquetas

$4.00

Tamales

$3.50

Picadera mediana

$11.99

Picadera grande

$14.99

Food

Ropa vieja

$14.00

Pierna asada

$14.00

Masas fritas

$13.00

Chuletas fritas

$13.99

Carne con papas

$13.99

Pollo a la criolla

$13.00

Vaca frita

$14.00

Palomilla steak

$15.99

Lomo ahumado

$15.99

Camaron

$15.99

Caldoza

$6.99

Arroz blanco

Congris

Frijoles

Arroz amarillo

Yuca frita

Platano maduro

Chicharritas

Tostones

Ensalada

Yuca con mojo

Acompanantes/sides

Arroz blanco

$2.75

Congris

$3.00

Arroz amarillo

$3.00

Frijoles

$3.00

Platanos maduros

$3.00

Tostones

$3.00

Chicharritas

$3.00

Yuca con mojo

$3.00

Yuca frita

$3.50

Ensalada mixta

$5.00

Papas fritas

$3.00

Bebidas no alcohol

Batidos

$4.50

Jugos

$4.00

Refresco

$1.50

Malta

$2.50

Limonada

$3.00

Jugo de naranja

$3.00

Cafe expresso

$2.00

Cortadito

$3.00

Capuccino

$4.00

Agua

$1.00

Red bull

$3.00

Picaderas

Masa fritas/tostones

$13.99

Alitas bon in

$10.99

Pan con lechon

$9.00

Asere Q Bola

$25.99

Drinks

Margarita

$10.00

Mojitos

$10.00

Daiquiri natural

$6.00

Daiquiri sabores

$7.00

Caipirina

$10.00

Caipiroska

$10.00

Cuba libre

$9.00

Old fashioned

$11.99

Martini

$10.00

Pina colada

$10.00

Sangria

$10.00

Michelada

$10.00

Bye bye mother fucker

$11.99

Mary picford

$11.99

Cerveza botellas

Corona

$5.59

Modelo

$5.59

Heineken

$5.59

Palma

$6.00

Coor light

$5.59

Miller light

$5.59

Ultra michelob

$5.59

Cerveza barril

Jarra

$4.59

Torre de cerveza 100 oz

$34.99

Torre de cerveza 60 oz

$21.99

Postres

Brownie con helado

$6.99

Copa Lolita

$6.99

Pudin

$4.00

Flan

$5.00

Empanada de guayaba con queso

$3.00

Pastelitos de guayaba

$3.00

Empanada de guayaba

$3.00

Especiales

Cerveza de jarra

$3.50

Torre de serveza

$24.99

PIZZA

PIZZA CUBANA

$6.99

Billar

1 hora

$20.00

30 mnts

$10.00

Bufett

Buffet

$13.99

Buffet para llevar

$15.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2001 midway rd, Carrollton, TX 75006

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

