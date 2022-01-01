Restaurant header imageView gallery

Asgard Axe & Tap

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

714 Oak Street

Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Order Again

Pizza

Loki's Revenge

$16.00+

Pizza with Ham, Pinneaple and jalepenos

Odin's Choice

$16.00+

Sausage, Pepperoni, bacon and ham

Balder's BBQ

$16.00+

BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, and red onions

Thor's Deluxe

$16.00+

Sausage, Pepperoni, green pepper, red onion, mushrooms, and black olives

Garden of Asgard

$16.00+

Green Peppers, mushrooms,onions, tomatoes, black olives fresh basil

Caprese

$16.00+

marinara, parmesan, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil

Chicken Mushroom Club

$16.00+

Creamy garlic and mushroom sauce, mozzeralla, chicken, bacon, tomatoes, and green onions

One topping pizza

$14.00+

Ragnorok

$16.00+

Beer cheese sauce, sauerkraut, bratwurst, pickles, onions, and chedder-jack cheese blend

Specialty Pizza

$16.00+

Viking Bob Deluxe

$18.00+

Appetizer

Frigga's Freaking Huge Pretzel

$13.00

Jumbo Bavarian styel pretzel hand crafted in Milwaukee, WI served with your choice of nacho cheese, yellow mustard, or add beer cheese for a 1.50

Ball Park Nachos

$7.00

Chips cheese, salsa jalepenos available open request

Chilli cheese Nachos

$8.50

Chips cheese and a heaping scoup of chilli

Garlic Breadsticks

$7.00

Fresh Baked soft and buttery served with marinara

Cheesy Garlic Breadsticks

$9.00

A genrous layer of special blend cheese on top of fresh baked breadsticks

Pizza Fries

$9.00

Flatbread , garlic butter and mozzarella, Baked to perfection served with marinara

Mini corn dogs kids meal

$9.00

Your favorite mini dogs in a golded corn batter

Chippers and Dip

$4.00+

Classic Crispy kettle chippers with house made french oinion dip or add beer cheese for 1.50

Bone-in Chicken Wings

$14.00

8 crispy-cooked, tender wings drenched in your favorite sauce. Served with a side of ranch or blue cheese, and celery

Viking Wings

$15.00

3 fall of the bone pork shanks. Drenched in your favorite sauce.

Stuffed Mushroons

$13.00

Two Monster Portabella mushrooms lightly seasoned and stuffed with garlic cream cheese blend topped with mozzarella and bacon. Baked to perfection

Kabobs

$10.00

You choice of juicy tenderloin or chicken or veggie only. skewered with fresh mushrooms, red oinons, and colorfull peppers. Cooked to perfection brushed with you favorite sauce.

Beef Stick

$1.00

Chips

$2.00

Candy Bar

$2.00

potato skins

$10.00

kraft mac and cheese

$8.00

Xtra sauce

Soup & Sandwiches & Salads

Asgard Italian Sandwich

$11.00

Toasted french baguette topped with ham, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella our signature olive tapenade and smoked tomoato aioli on the side. Served with chippers and pickles on side

Berserkr Bratwurst

$11.00

Toasted sandwich with the perfect combo of bourbon pulled pork, caramelized onions and blue cheese. Served with chippers and pickles

Hot Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$11.00

What you'd expect, but better! Made with Real swiss cheese, ham and pesto aioli on the side. Served with pickles and chippers

The Million Dollar Sandwich

$11.00

French baguette topped with sweet, saucy pulled pork, our very own cheese blend, ham, pickles and honey mustard on the side. Toasted to perfection with pickles and chippers on the side

Soup

$3.50+

Choice of soup of the day or chilli

Longhouse Salad

$11.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Shipwreck Sandwich

$11.00

Margherita Grilled Cheese

$11.00

n/a bevs

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Monster white

$3.00

powerade blue

$2.50

powerade Red

$2.50

redbull

$3.00

redbull sugar free

$3.00

redbull blueberry

$3.00

sprite

$2.75

Dee's Nuts

Small Bag Popcorn

$2.50

Cinnamon Almonds

$11.00

Peanuts

$7.00

Bucket of Popcorn

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Asgards offers ten spacious throwing lanes, plenty of space to feel comfortable and safe while throwing axes! 27 craft beers on tap, also a great selection of soft drinks! We now have a full menu with the best specialty pizzas around!

Location

714 Oak Street, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Directions

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

