Asgard Axe & Tap
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Asgards offers ten spacious throwing lanes, plenty of space to feel comfortable and safe while throwing axes! 27 craft beers on tap, also a great selection of soft drinks! We now have a full menu with the best specialty pizzas around!
Location
714 Oak Street, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Latte Stone Brewing Company - 514 Broadway
No Reviews
514 Broadway Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurant
Monk's Bar and Grill - Wisconsin Dells
No Reviews
220 Broadway Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Wisconsin Dells
Spring Brook Resort - Wisconsin Dells
4.3 • 612
242 LAKE SHORE DR Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurant
Lake City Social - Wisconsin Dells
4.0 • 508
644 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurant
Ravina Bay Bar and Grill - Ravina Bay
4.0 • 150
231 E Durkee St Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurant
More near Wisconsin Dells