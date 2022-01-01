  • Home
  • Baltimore
  • Ash Bar Baltimore - Hotel Ulysses - 2 East Read Street
Ash Bar Baltimore - Hotel Ulysses 2 East Read Street

2 East Read Street

Baltimore, MD 21202

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
The consummate host for a meeting of the mind or a bookish date, Ash-Bar fosters atmospheres where ideas can spark and afternoons can linger into night. Buoyed by coffee, delectable all-day provisions, fresh contemporary fare, and classic cocktails, Ash-Bar is an all-day bistro & market inspired by the languid communion of old-world cafes, but operating at the pace of contemporary life. This is salon society for daily consumption.

2 East Read Street, Baltimore, MD 21202

