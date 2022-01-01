Ash Bar Baltimore - Hotel Ulysses 2 East Read Street

Restaurant info

The consummate host for a meeting of the mind or a bookish date, Ash-Bar fosters atmospheres where ideas can spark and afternoons can linger into night. Buoyed by coffee, delectable all-day provisions, fresh contemporary fare, and classic cocktails, Ash-Bar is an all-day bistro & market inspired by the languid communion of old-world cafes, but operating at the pace of contemporary life. This is salon society for daily consumption.