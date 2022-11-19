Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ash & Elm Cider Co. 1301 E Washington St

review star

No reviews yet

1301 East Washington Street

Indianapolis, IN 46202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bodega Sandwich
Fleeting Youth 4pk
Carmelized Apple 4pk

Starters

Charcuterie Board

$20.00

Elote Fritters

$12.00

corn, cilantro crema, cotija (vegetarian)

Deviled Eggs

$9.00

calabrian pepper, pickles (vegetarian, gf)

Chicharrones

$7.00

BBQ seasoning (gf)

Basket of Fries

$12.00

pick 3 sauces: ketchup, garlic aioli, pesto, spicy ranch, lime crema, atomic mustard (vegetarian, gf)

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Sunset cider gastrique (vegan, gf)

Smoked Salmon Dip

$13.00

crostini, pickles

Pork Tortilla Tortilla

$15.00

mojo pork, cheddar, potato tortilla wrapped in a toasted flour tortilla

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

spinach, artichoke, garlic dip served in a mini cast iron skillet with fresh tortilla chips (gf)

Kitchen Love

$5.00+

Entrees

Pan Fried Walleye

$24.00

braised pork belly, shaved fennel, potato with lemongrass bechamel, pickled carrot ribbons, herb salad

Salmon Cassoulet

$24.00

salmon filet with rich, buttery cannellini beans, onion, carrot, and red bell pepper (gf)

Steak Frites

$28.00

ribeye steak, herb compound butter, fries, and choice of sauce (gf)

16 oz Brasserie Steak Frites

$45.00

ribeye, herb compound butter, parmesan herb fries, choice of sauce

Duck Gnocchi

$24.00

house-made ricotta gnocchi, duck leg confit, creamy mustard and leek soubise sauce

Squash Risotto

$22.00

creamy kabocha squash puree, parmesan (gf)

Sandwiches

Bodega Sandwich

$13.00

shredded chicken, cheddar, bonnet aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, giardiniera served on a Hawaiian roll.

Brie + Prosciutto Sandwich

$15.00

prosciutto, brie, pear, greens on house made focaccia

Burger of the Moment

$16.00Out of stock

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$15.00

herbed chevre, arugula, strawberry habenero ketchup

Mojo Pork Torta

$16.00

mojo pork, queso Oaxaca, avocado aioli, lettuce, pickled jalapeño and onion

Really Good Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Amelia's bread, cheddar, fontina, gouda (vegetarian)

Bowls & Salads

Bulgogi Noodle Bowl

$17.00

soba noodles, house kim chi, broccolini, mushrooms, fried duck egg

Mac + Cheese

$12.00

big bowl of housemade mac and cheese (vegetarian)

Roasted Fall Vegetables

$9.00+

carrots, fennel, potato, squash, chickpeas with harissa and vegan mint yogurt (gf)

Chopped Salad

$9.00+

gem lettuce, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, bacon, toasted walnut, house herb ranch (gf)

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Simple Side Salad

$5.00

Chili Cup

$5.00

with chives (vegan)

Chili BOWL

$8.00

with chives (vegan)

Chili Toppings

Soup du jour Cup

$5.00

Soup du jour BOWL

$8.00

Extra Toast

$2.00

2 Slices Toasted Amelias Loaf

Chicken

$5.00

Salmon

$7.00

Steak

$10.00Out of stock

Dessert

Cider Donut Holes

$9.00

Kiwi Tart

$8.00

with fresh berries

Oatmeal Rasin Cookie

$8.00Out of stock

Pumkin Spice Cake

$8.00

Kids

Buttery Noodles

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kid Salmon

$14.00

Kids Dog

$9.00

N/A Drinks

Coke - Bottle

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Beer - Bottle

$4.00

Root Beer - Bottle

$3.50

Topo Chico - Bottle

$4.00

Small San Pell - Bottle

$4.00

Sprite - Can

$3.00

Cold Sweet Tea

$4.00

Cold Unsweetened Tea

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Kombucha Ginger Lemon

$4.00Out of stock

Kombucha Pomegranate

$4.00Out of stock

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$4.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Canned / Bottled Cider

Crab Apple 750 mL

$20.00Out of stock

Cider Sauv Blanc 750 mL

$20.00

Calvados Gold Rush 750 mL

$20.00

Kingston Storm 750 mL

$20.00Out of stock

Fickle Flame 750 mL

$20.00

Dry 4pk

$10.99

Semi-Sweet 4pk

$10.99

Sunset 4pk

$11.99

Fleeting Youth 4pk

$11.99

Autumntide 4 pk

$11.99

Tea & Lemonade 4pk

$12.99

Apricot Honeysuckle 4pk

$12.99

Carmelized Apple 4pk

$12.99

Dry Case

$65.94

Semi-Sweet Case

$65.94

Headlong Case

$71.94

Sunset Tart Cherry Case

$71.94

Fleeting Youth Case

$71.94

Rotating Seasonal Case

$71.94

Cider of the Month Case

$77.94
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ash & Elm Cider Co. makes complex and balanced ciders that are never from concentrate and are naturally gluten-free. Using regionally-sourced, all-natural ingredients, our award-winning ciders showcase a wide range of modern styles. There's something for everyone!

Website

Location

1301 East Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202

Directions

Gallery
Ash & Elm Cider Co. image
Ash & Elm Cider Co. image
Ash & Elm Cider Co. image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tinker Coffee at The AMP - The AMP at 16 Tech
orange star5.0 • 9
1220 Waterway Boulevard Indianapolis, IN 46202
View restaurantnext
Park’s Place Pub
orange starNo Reviews
8594 East 116th Street Fishers, IN 46038
View restaurantnext
Diamond Dough & Co.
orange starNo Reviews
21502 Shore Acres Road Cassopolis, MI 49031
View restaurantnext
Queen Eggroll
orange starNo Reviews
773 East Main Street Brownsburg, IN 46112
View restaurantnext
The Sweet Spot - 301 West Lincoln Trail Boulevard Radcliff, KY 40160
orange starNo Reviews
301 West Lincoln Trail Boulevard Radcliff, KY 40160
View restaurantnext
G&L Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
1705 Holton Road Muskegon, MI 49445
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Indianapolis

Union Jack Pub
orange star4.5 • 4,474
921 Broad Ripple Ave Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Indianapolis IN
orange star4.4 • 4,171
5650 E 86th Street Indianapolis, IN 46250
View restaurantnext
Diavola - 1134 E 54 STE I
orange star4.7 • 3,122
1134 E 54 STE I Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
El Arado Mexican Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,957
1063 Virginia Ave Indianapolis, IN 46203
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Indy
orange star4.7 • 2,730
2721 E 86TH STREET Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurantnext
317 Burger
orange star4.5 • 2,675
915 E Westfield Blvd Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Indianapolis
Greenwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Avon
review star
No reviews yet
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Brownsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Zionsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Fishers
review star
Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Fortville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston