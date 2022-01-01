  • Home
  • Ashar's Kitchen - Hillcroft 6580 A Southwest Fwy - 6580 Southwest Fwy suite A
Ashar's Kitchen - Hillcroft 6580 A Southwest Fwy 6580 Southwest Fwy suite A

No reviews yet

6580 Southwest Fwy suite A

Houston, TX 77074

Order Again

Appetizer

Chana Chat

$6.99

Beef Samosa

$1.99

Dhai Bharay

$6.99

Mix Chat

$5.99

Mix Pakora

$5.99

Fruit Chat

$6.99

Chicken And Veg Spring Rolls

$1.99

Punjabi Aaloo Samosa

$1.99

BBQ

Balochi Boti

$11.99

Beef Bihari Boti

$12.99

Beef Seikh Kabab (2pc)

$12.99

Charsi Tikka Leg 2

$9.99

Chicken Bihari Boti

$11.99

Chicken Boti

$11.99

Chicken Kabab

$7.99

Chicken Malai Boti

$11.99

Chicken Malai Tikka Leg

$8.99

Chicken Seikh Kabab (2pc)

$11.99

Chicken Tandoori (5pc)

$11.99

Chicken Tikka Bihari Leg

$8.99

Chicken Tikka Breast (1)

$9.99

chicken tikka leg(1)

$8.99

Dhaga Fry

$11.99

Dhaga Kabab ( Mutton)

$13.99

Dhaga Kabab Beef

$12.99

Dhaga Kabab Chicken

$11.99

Goat Chops

$19.99

Kata Kat

$15.99

Lahori Chargah Full

$24.99

Lahori Chargha Half

$12.99

Lamb Boti

$14.99

Lamb Chops

$14.99

Mix Grill Platers

$24.99

Seekh Kabab (Beef) (2)

$12.99

Seekh Kabab (Chicken) (2)

$11.99

Shami Kabab

$3.99

Tanday Kabab

$9.99

Tawa Chicken

$12.99

Tunday Kabab

$12.99

Beef Bihari Chops

$19.99

Chicken Reshmi Kabab

$13.99

Bread

Aloo Keema Paratha

$9.99

Butter Naan

$1.75

Chappati

$2.50

Garlic Naan

$2.50

Kulcha Naan

$2.50

Naan

$1.50

Puri Paratha

$2.50

Tawa Paratha

$2.50

Puri

$1.50

Breakfast

Cholay

$5.99

Choly Chaat

$5.99

Egg

$7.99

Egg Paratha Platter

$10.99

Halwa Puri Combo W Dhaga

$7.99

Omlet

$5.99

Puri

$1.50

Aloo Tarkari

$5.99

Buffet

Buffets Kids

$10.99

Sunday Brunch Buffett Adult

$18.99

Catering

Full Tray Mix Nihari

$190.00

Full Tray Lamb Shank Nihari

$225.00

Full Tray Bong Nihari

$150.00

Full Tray Magaz Nihari

$160.00

Full Tray Chicken Tikka Masala ( Boneless)

$140.00

Half Tray Goat Karahi

$60.00

Half Tray Ck Boti 40pc

$65.00

Half Tray Chicken Tikka Boti

$80.00

Full Tray Ck Biryani

$120.00

Half Tray Ck Biryani

$70.00

Full Tray Beef Nihari

$140.00

Half Tray Nihaari

$75.00

Half Tray Goat Qorma

$70.00

Tray Ck Qorma

$120.00

Half Tray Goat Biryani

$120.00

Full Tray Ck. Boti

$120.00

Full Tray Ck Tikka

$140.00

Half Tray Ck Tikka

$75.00

Half Tray Ck Biryani(leg Quater)

$55.00

Full Tray Dhaga Kabab

$140.00

Full Tray Tandoori Ck

$100.00

Half Tray Tandoori Ck

$55.00

Full Tray Behari Kabab (Chicken)

$150.00

Half Tray Behari Kabab (Chicken)

$85.00

Full Tray Ck Haleem

$90.00

Half Tray Ck Haleem

$45.00

Full Tray Goat Biryani

$220.00

Full Tray G Pilao

$220.00

Half Tray G Pilao

$75.00

Full Tray Paya Nihari

$180.00

Half Tray Paya Nihari

$90.00

Full Tray Goat Karahi

$150.00

Full Tray Ck Karahi

$135.00

Half Tray Ck Karahi

$65.00

Full Tray Mix Grill

$140.00

Half Tray Mix Grill

$75.00

Full Tray Beef Haleem

$120.00

Half Tray Beef Haleem

$65.00

Half Tray Beef Seekh

$55.00

Full Tray Nihari Nalli

$160.00

Half Tray Kheer

$35.00

Half Tray Dhaga Kabab

$70.00

Half Tray White Chicken Karahi

$45.00

Full Tray Chicken Kabab

$80.00

Full Tray Keema Rice

$65.00

Full Tray Daal

$55.00

Full Tray Nihari

$120.00

Half Tray Beef Biryani

$70.00

Half Tray Chicken Seekh Kabab

$80.00

Half Tray Aloo Ghosht

$60.00

Full Tray Chicken Nihari

$120.00

Half Tray Magaz Nihiri

$85.00

Half Tray Chicken Fried Rice

$70.00

Full Tray Chicken Fried Rice

$120.00

Half Tray Veg Fried Rice

$45.00

Full Tray Veg Fried Rice

$80.00

Half Tray Beef Pilau

$70.00

Full Tray Beef Pilau

$160.00

Half Tray Chicken Pilau

$70.00

Full Tray Chicken Pilau

$120.00

Half Tray Mix Nihari

$95.00

Lamb Shank Half Tray Nihari

$80.00

Half Tray Magaz Nihari

$75.00

Half Tray Nihari (Nalli)

$85.00

Half Tray Nihari

$60.00

Full Tray Beef Paya

$160.00

Half Tray Beef Paya

$90.00

Half Tray Chicken Tikka Masala ( Boneless)

$80.00

Half Tray Palak Paneer

$35.00

Full Tray Palak Paneer

$70.00

Half Tray Mutton Kunna

$105.00

Full Tray Mutton Kunna

$190.00

Half Tray Beef Seekh Kabab

$75.00

Full Tray Beef Seekh Kabab

$140.00

Half Tray Beef Bihari Kabab

$75.00

Full Tray Beef Bihari Kabab

$140.00

Half Tray Beef Bihari Boti

$75.00

Full Tray Beef Bihari Boti

$140.00

Full Tray Chicken Tikka Boti

$140.00

Half Tray Chicken Tikka Bihari

$75.00

Full Tray Chicken Tikka Bihari

$140.00

Half Tray Chicken Seikh Kabab

$75.00

Full Tray Chicken Seikh Kabab

$140.00

Half Tray Pakora

$35.00

Full Tray Pakora

$60.00

Half Tray Dhai Bara

$35.00

Full Tray Dhai Bara

$50.00

Full Tray Kheer Rabri

$120.00

Full Tray Dhaga Kabab Fry

$140.00

Half Tray Dhaga Kabab Fry

$75.00

Half Tray Noorani Magaz

$100.00

Full Tray Noorani Magaz

$200.00

Half Tray Katakat

$120.00

Full Tray Katakat

$240.00

Full Tray Tawa Chicken

$80.00

Full Tray Chicken Bihari Boti

$120.00

Quarter Tray Beef Nihari

$34.99

Half Tray Tawa Ck

$50.00

Full Tray Of Chicken Malai Boti

$140.00

Quater Tray Beef Nihari

$29.99

Quarter Tray Chicken Nihari

$29.99

Quater Tray Chicken Nihari

$24.99

Half Tray Mutton Koyla Karahi

$70.00

Full Tray Mutton Koyla Karahi

$140.00

Half Tray Chicken Malai Boti

$75.00

Full Tray Beef Nalli Biryani

$220.00

Full Tray Flan

$105.00

Half Tray Flan

$85.00

Half Tray Fish Biryani

$65.00

Half Tray Daal

$35.00

Full Tray Lahori Fish (120pcs)

$150.00

Full Tray Chicken Keema

$80.00

Half Tray Aloo

$29.99

Half Tray Chana

$35.00

Full Tray Fried Chicken

$60.00

Half Tray Fried Chicken

$35.00

Half Tray Chicken Nihari

$65.00

Full Tray Goat Paya Nihari

$170.00

Half Tray Goat Paya Nihari

$90.00

Full Tray Goat Qorma

$180.00

Full Tray Chana

$70.00

Full Tray Aloo Salan

$60.00

Full Tray Halwa

$70.00

Full Tray Cholay

$75.00

Full Tray Chk Qeema

$90.00

Full Tray Aloo Tarkari

$70.00

Half Tray Nali Only

$350.00

Only Nali , Without Meat/Nihari Suace.

Full Tray Maghaz

$500.00

Only Maghaza without Meat/Nihari or Sauce.

Half tray Maghaz

$250.00

Half Tray Mattar Pulao

$45.00

Chk Qorma

$120.00

Half Tray Chk Boti

$65.00

Full Tray Chk Seekh Kabab

$140.00

Full Tray Chk Dhaga

$120.00

Half Tray Chk Dhaga

$65.00

Full Tray Mattar Pulao

$80.00

Halwa Half Tray

$40.00

Full Tray Beef Qorma

$140.00

Half tray Beef Qorma

$75.00

AK Special Halwa Half Tray

$65.00

AK Special Halwa Full Tray

$120.00

Lab-e-Shireen Half Tray

$75.00

Lab-e-Shireen Full Tray

$140.00

Chicken Qorma Half Tray

$65.00

Butter Chicken Full Tray

$120.00

Half Tray Butter Chicken

$65.00

Half Tray Chicken Kaleji

$55.00

Full Tray Chicken Kaleji

$100.00

Half Tray Bhindi

$40.00

Half Tray Mix Vegetable

$40.00

Full Tray Bhindi

$70.00

Full Tray Mix Vegetable

$70.00

Delivery Beaumont

$180.00

Half Tray Shrimp Biryani

$110.00

Full Tray Shrimp Biryani

$220.00

Full Tray Chicken Alfredo

$100.00

Daal

Daal

$7.99

Drinks

Botteled Water

$1.25

Chai

$2.00

Coke Soda

$1.50

Coke Zero Soda

$1.50

230

Kashmiri chai

$2.99

Pakola

$2.00

23

Soda Bottle

$2.50

Soda Canada Dry Ginger

$1.50

56

Soda Diet Coke

$1.50

Soda Sprite

$1.50

Soda Sunkist

$1.50

Vimto , Pakola Lime , Apple Sidra,

$1.99

Mini Water Bottle

$0.50

Fanta

$1.50

Entrée

Goat Paya

$13.99

Butter Chicken

$12.99

Methi Keema

$12.99

Chicken Kofta

$14.99

Kunna Gosht

$16.99

Beef Pasanda

$12.99

Chicken Hara Masala

$10.99

Aaloo Kheemah

$8.99

Mutton Kunna

$16.99

Daal Gosht

$12.99

Chicken Kaleji

$11.99

Chicken Neck Grill

$11.99

Mutton Qorma

$14.99

Chicken Qorma

$13.99

Chicken Kofta

$14.99

Palak Gosht

$13.99

Kerala Keema

$16.99

Shami Kabab

$9.99

3 Pcs

Mix vegetable

$10.99

Beef Chili w Egg Fried Rice

$14.99

Haleem

Haleem (Beef)

$11.99

Haleem {Chicken)

$7.99

Haleem {Goat}

$10.99

Karahi

Full Chicken Karahi

$19.99

Full Goat Karahi

$49.99

Half Chicken Karahi (Single Serving)

$15.99

Half Goat Karahi (Single)

$24.99

Kids

Fries

$5.99

Ck Nuggets

$5.99

Ck Nuggets W/fries

$8.99

Ck Tender

$6.99

Ck Tender W/fries

$10.99

Season Fries

$3.99

Maaza Mango Juice

$2.99

Zinger Burger

$11.99

Lassi

Lassi {sweet}

$4.99

Lassi ( Salt)

$4.99

Plain Lassi No Sugar No Salt

$4.99

Mango Lassi

$5.99

Nihari

Nihari Night

$13.99

Nihari Night Kids

$6.99

Nihari W/1 Naan

$11.99

Lamb Shank Mix Nihari

$25.99

Paya Mix Nihari

$19.99

Mix Nihari

$19.99

Lamb Shank Nali Nihari

$17.99

Lamb Shank Maghaz Nihari

$17.99

Magaz Nihari

$17.99

Nali Nihari

$17.99

Goat Paya Nihari

$15.99

Lamb Shank Nihari

$19.99

Beef Paya Nihari

$19.99

Nihari Sehri

$12.99

Nihari Reg Beef

$12.99

Chicken Nihari

$11.99

Nihari Sauce

$7.99

Paya Nali Nihari

$21.99

Extra Nali

$3.99

Extra Maghaz

$3.99

Lamb Shank Maghaz Nihari

$23.99

Lamb Shank Nali Nihari

$23.99

Lamb Shank Mix Nihari

$25.99

Paya Maghaz Nihari

$23.99

Paya Nali Nihari

$23.99

Paya Mix Nihari

$25.99

Patties

Beef Patties

$3.00

Chicken Patties

$3.00

Other

Advance Deposits

$100.00

Advance Deposit

$500.00

Ramadan Specials

Iftar Buffet kids

$12.99

Iftar Buffet Adult

$24.99

Iftar Togo Box

$11.99

BBQ Platter

$36.99

Ramadan Dinner Special

$36.99

Ramadan Nihari Special

$29.99

Lassi Special Togo

$9.99

Rice

Chicken Biryani

$12.99

Degi Mutton Biryani

$19.99

Goat Pulao

$13.99

Plain Rice

$5.99

Yakhni Pulao

$12.99

kabuli pulao with Kofta

$17.99

kabuli pulao

$14.99

1/2 Goat Pulao

$60.00

Beef Pulao

$14.99

Beef Nalli Biryani Single

$21.99

Small Chicken Biryani

$7.99

Chicken Pulao

$11.99

Beef Nalli Biryani Double

$34.99

Lunch Special Biryani

$8.99

Rolls

Reg Silver Spoon Kabab Roll (Beef)

$6.49

Reg Silver Spoon Kabab Roll (chicken)

$6.49

Reg Chicken Garlic Mayo Roll

$6.49

Reg Zinger Roll

$8.99

Veg Spring Roll

$1.00

Monday - 1 Silver Spoon Roll - Chicken

$4.99

Monday- 1 Silver Spoon Roll - Beef

$4.99

Monday 2 Silver Spoon Roll - Chicken

$9.99

Monday - 2 Silver Spoon Roll - Beef

$9.99

Monday - 2 Silver Spoon Roll - 1 Chk/1Beef

$9.99

Monday 2 Garlic Mayo Chk

$9.99

Seafood

Seafood Kat A Kat

$14.99

Tawa Fish Full

$39.99

Tawa Fish Half

$29.99

Fish Charga

$12.99

Lahori Fish

$13.99

Shrimp Biryani

$15.99

Fish Karahi

$14.99

shrimp masala

$12.99

Fish & Rice

$12.99

Plain Rice w Fish

Soup

Hot N Sour Soup

$4.99

Special

Ramadan Iftar Buffet

$18.99

Ramadan Iftar Buffet Kids

$9.99

Ramadan Sehri Mela

$14.99

Ramadan Daily Iftar Special

$9.99

Ramadan BBQ Platter

$34.99

Ramadan Dinner Special

$34.99

Eid Brunch Buffet

$18.99

Eid Brunch Buffet Kids

$9.99

Eid Dinner Buffet

$21.99

Eid Dinner Buffet Kids

$9.99

Qeema Karahi

$14.99

Namkeen Gosht

$17.99

Lunch Box Special

$12.99

Father’s Day Special

$24.99

Eid Ul Adha Kids

$12.99

Chicken Stew

$14.99

Balochi Tikka

$9.99

Chant Raat Special Dhaga Kabab Paratha

$9.99

Eid Ul Adha Brunch

$24.99

Sweets

Matki Kheer

$4.99

Custard

$4.99

Gulab Jamun

$4.99

Sheer Khorma

$5.99

flan

$5.99

Mango Delight

$4.99

Mango trifle

$4.99

Coffee Mousse Cup

$4.99

Shahi Tukra Rabri Cups

$4.99

Fruit Custard Cup

$4.99

Nutella Mousse

$4.99

Halwa

$4.99

Shahi Tukra

$4.99

Mango Tree Leches

$4.99

Sticky Candy

$4.99

AK Special Halwa Single

$6.99

Rabri kheer

$6.99

Akh'rot Ka Halwa

$6.99

Vegetables

aalo methi

$6.99

COMBO DEALS

Deal 1 (2 Rolls + 1 Drink)

$9.99

Silver Spoon Rolls Deal Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. 2 Rolls + 1 Drink

Deal 2

$8.99

Dagi Biryani Every Day 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Deal 3 (Dhaga Kabab + 2 Puri + Suji Halwa)

$12.99

Dhaga Kabab 2 Puri Suji Halwa Every Thursday

Deal 4 (Chicken Karahi + 2 Naan)

$13.99

Chicken Karahi + 2 Naan Every Friday

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6580 Southwest Fwy suite A, Houston, TX 77074

Directions

Gallery
Ashar's Kitchen - Hillcroft 6580 A Southwest Fwy image
Ashar's Kitchen - Hillcroft 6580 A Southwest Fwy image
Ashar's Kitchen - Hillcroft 6580 A Southwest Fwy image

