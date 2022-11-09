Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Southern

Ash Bar and Grill

review star

No reviews yet

705 Oak Grove Rd

Birmingham, AL 35209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wood fired American kitchen with southern roots and international flavors.

Location

705 Oak Grove Rd, Birmingham, AL 35209

Directions

Gallery
Ash Neighborhood Bar and Grill image
Ash Neighborhood Bar and Grill image
Ash Neighborhood Bar and Grill image
Ash Neighborhood Bar and Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mugshots Grill & Bar - Vestavia Hills, AL
orange star4.4 • 2,311
1919 Kentucky Ave Vestavia Hills, AL 35216
View restaurantnext
Urban Cookhouse - Homewood
orange star4.6 • 2,026
1920 29th Ave S Birmingham, AL 35209
View restaurantnext
The Electric
orange starNo Reviews
2146 Tyler Rd. Suite 212 Hoover, AL 35226
View restaurantnext
Roots & Revelry - Birmingham - TJ Tower
orange star4.1 • 778
1623 2nd Ave N Suite B Birmingham, AL 35203
View restaurantnext
Daniel George - 2837 Culver Road
orange starNo Reviews
2837 Culver Road Birmingham, AL 35223
View restaurantnext
Carrigan's Beer Garden - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 374
2910 6TH AVE S BIRMINGHAM, AL 35233
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Birmingham

Bottega
orange star4.9 • 4,228
2240 Highland Ave S Birmingham, AL 35205
View restaurantnext
Hot and Hot Fish Club
orange star4.8 • 4,138
2901 2nd Ave S #110 Birmingham, AL 35233
View restaurantnext
Automatic Seafood and Oysters
orange star4.9 • 4,036
2824 5th Ave South Birmingham, AL 35233
View restaurantnext
Helen
orange star5.0 • 2,973
2013 2nd Ave North Birmingham, AL 35203
View restaurantnext
Post Office Pies
orange star4.5 • 2,832
209 41st St Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ - RS Avondale
orange star4.4 • 2,462
3719 3rd Ave S Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Birmingham
Trussville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Jasper
review star
No reviews yet
Cullman
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Oxford
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Wetumpka
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston