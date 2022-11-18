  • Home
  • /
  • Buffalo
  • /
  • Ashker's Fresh Express Market - Sheridan - 4 - 4: 1290 Sheridan
A map showing the location of Ashker's Fresh Express Market - Sheridan - 4 4: 1290 SheridanView gallery

Ashker's Fresh Express Market - Sheridan - 4 4: 1290 Sheridan

review star

No reviews yet

1290 Sheridan Drive

Kenmore, NY 14217

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Cold Press Juice: Express-Uber menu

Golden Child

$7.00

Golden Beet, Turmeric, Pineapple, Carrot, Ginger, Apple

Zinger

$7.00

Citrusy-carrot juice of orange, lemon, ginger, carrot and apple - 16 oz

Green Squeeze

$7.00

Sweet greens juice of spinach, kale, pineapple and apple - 16 oz

Electric Lime

$7.00

Light + Crisp

$7.00

Celery Detox

$5.00

Heated Heart

$7.00

Bold and full-bodied juice with a slight kick . Red beet, ginger, cayenne, carrot, apple and lemon - 16 oz

Watermelon Splash

$7.00

Watermelon, Cucumber, Pineapple, Red Beet, Lemon, Apple

Purple Pineapple Lemonade

$7.00

Naturally sweetened lemonade of lemon, pineapple, apple and blue butterfly tea - 16 oz

Blue Lightning Limeaid

$7.00

Lime, Pineapple, Apple, Lemon, Blue Spirulina, Alkalized Kangen Water

Cold Press Juice

$7.00

Mango Lemonade

$7.00

A sweet and tasty naturally sweetened mango lemonade made with only fresh apple, pineapple , mango and lemon.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1290 Sheridan Drive, Kenmore, NY 14217

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

High Violet - 710 Elmwood Ave
orange starNo Reviews
710 Elmwood Avenue Buffalo, NY 14222
View restaurantnext
My Tomato Pie
orange star4.3 • 750
3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard Amherst, NY 14228
View restaurantnext
Seva - Niagara Falls
orange starNo Reviews
200 Rainbow Boulevard Niagara Falls, NY 14303
View restaurantnext
The Lodge at Twisted Vine - 5770 W Irlo Bronson memorial hwy
orange starNo Reviews
117 North Fraley Street Kane, PA 16735
View restaurantnext
Ashker's Fresh Express Market - Wurlitzer - 3: 521 Division Street
orange starNo Reviews
521 Division Street North Tonawanda, NY 14120
View restaurantnext
Penny Lane Clarence
orange star4.3 • 547
10255 Main Street Clarence, NY 14031
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kenmore

Mister Pizza - Elmwood
orange star4.4 • 13,416
1065 Elmwood Ave Buffalo, NY 14222
View restaurantnext
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
orange star4.5 • 10,988
301 Franklin Street Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext
Alibaba Kebab
orange star4.6 • 9,095
900 William st Buffalo, NY 14206
View restaurantnext
Jim's SteakOut - Main
orange star4.2 • 9,036
3094 Main Street Buffalo, NY 14214
View restaurantnext
Jim's SteakOut - Delaware
orange star4.2 • 6,935
2611 Delaware Ave Buffalo, NY 14216
View restaurantnext
Jim's SteakOut - Elmwood Ave
orange star4.2 • 6,065
938 Elmwood Ave Buffalo, NY 14222
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kenmore
Depew
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
No reviews yet
Orchard Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Getzville
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
North Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Hamburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
East Amherst
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Clarence
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston