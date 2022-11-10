  • Home
Ashker's Fresh Express Market - North Tonawanda - 6 6: 321 Oliver Street

321 Oliver Street

North Tonawanda, NY 14120

Cold Press Juice: Express-Uber menu

Golden Child

$7.00

Golden Beet, Turmeric, Pineapple, Carrot, Ginger, Apple

Zinger

$7.00

Citrusy-carrot juice of orange, lemon, ginger, carrot and apple - 16 oz

Green Squeeze

$7.00

Sweet greens juice of spinach, kale, pineapple and apple - 16 oz

Electric Lime

$7.00

Light + Crisp

$7.00

Celery Detox

$5.00

Heated Heart

$7.00

Bold and full-bodied juice with a slight kick . Red beet, ginger, cayenne, carrot, apple and lemon - 16 oz

Watermelon Splash

$7.00

Watermelon, Cucumber, Pineapple, Red Beet, Lemon, Apple

Purple Pineapple Lemonade

$7.00

Naturally sweetened lemonade of lemon, pineapple, apple and blue butterfly tea - 16 oz

Blue Lightning Limeaid

$7.00

Lime, Pineapple, Apple, Lemon, Blue Spirulina, Alkalized Kangen Water

Cold Press Juice

$7.00

Mango Lemonade

$7.00

A sweet and tasty naturally sweetened mango lemonade made with only fresh apple, pineapple , mango and lemon.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

321 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda, NY 14120

