Food

Tapas

Charcuterie For 2

$14.00

Asstr meat,cheese,olives,fruit,croutons

Calamari

$16.00

Flash fried served with marinara

Chicken Tenders And Fries

$14.00

4 hand breaded tenders with fries

Mozzarella Triangles

$14.00

Breaded mozzarella with marinara

Pretzel Bites

$11.00

Served with beer cheese and mustard

Fried Zucchini

$12.00

Breaded zucchini served with ranch

Hummus

$13.00

Roasted garlic hummus with pita

Burrata

$15.00

Arugula,heirloom tomatoes,crostini

Chicken Parm Sliders

$16.00

3 sliders,mozzarella,marinara,fries

Bourbon Shrimp

$16.00

Fried shrimp,fries,bourbon bang bang

Summerseat Street Tacos

$18.00

3 tacos chicken or beef with pico

Classic Burger

$13.00

8oz burger with fries, pickle

Ashlynn Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula, tomato and garlic aioli served on a ciabatta roll with fries and a pickle.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine,croutons,parmesan

House Salad

$12.00

Romaine,cucumber,red onion,tomato,crouton

Pear Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, Fresh Pears, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Toasted Almonds, and Balsamic Vinaigrette

Flatbreads

Traditional Flatbread

$11.00

Mozzarella,tomato sauce, garlic aioli

Margherita Flatbread

$11.00

Fresh mozzarella,tomato, basil

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$13.00

Grilled chicken,buffalo sauce,mozzarella,blue cheese

CBR Flatbread

$13.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch,mozzarella

Fig + Arugula Flatbread

$13.00

Fig jam, prosciutto,arrugula,red onion,goat cheese, balsamic glaze

Kids

Kids Tenders

$7.00

2 tenders with fries

Kids Mozzarella

$7.00

Breaded mozzarella with marinara

Sides

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Desserts

Peanut Butter Explosion

$6.75

Chocolate candy bar bottom,peanut butter ganache,chocolate mousse, chocolate ganache,peanuts

Bourbon Toffee Cake

$6.75

Vanilla toffee cake soaked in bourbon,filled with toffee mousse,crushed toffee,graham cracker crumbs

NY Style Cheesecake

$8.75

Rich cheesecake exploding with vanilla flavour on a buttery graham cracker crust

Yappy Hour

Rice Bowl

$6.00

Retail

Ashlynn Glass

$10.00

Summerseat Shirt

$25.00

Distill & Chill

$25.00