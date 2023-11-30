Restaurant info

The Ashore Resort and Beach Club, welcomes you to indulge in their award-winning, oceanfront restaurant, Tide Room. Situated on the terrace level of the hotel, Tide Room boasts stunning views of the beach and the ocean. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, Tide Room offers a wide-range of dining options for your vacation in Ocean City, Maryland. The staff at the restaurant maintains a sincere commitment to top notch service. At the Ashore Resort and Tide Room Oceanfront, we aim to share our home with you, allowing you to relax and enjoy the beach life and our famous Eastern Shore hospitality.