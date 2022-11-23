Kamboi #2 imageView gallery

Kamboi #2

4901 Bonny Oaks Drive

Chattanooga, TN 37416

Lunch Sandwich

All American

$7.59

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Fully Loaded with Provolone Cheese

BLT

$4.99

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

Bologna

$5.49

Beef Bologna, Fully Loaded

Cajun Turkey

$7.59

Cajun Turkey, Fully Loaded with 3-Pepper Cheese

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$5.99

Deluxe Roast Beef

$7.59

Deluxe Roast Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Horseradish Sauce

Five Alarm Sandwich

$7.59

Spicy Ham, Cajun Turkey, Fully Loaded with 3-Pepper Cheese

Ham

$6.99

Ham, Fully Loaded with Provolone

Philly Cheese Steak

$7.99

Deluxe Roast Beef, Sauteed Bell Peppers, Sauteed Mushroom and Sauteed Onion with Provolone Cheese

Reuben

$7.59

Patrami, Kraut, Swiss Cheese and 1000 Island Dressing

Spicy Ham

$7.59

Spicy Ham, Fully Loaded with 3-Pepper Cheese

Turkey Club

$7.59

Turkey, Bacon, Fully Loaded with Provolone Cheese

Turkey Bacon Ranch

$7.99

Turkey Fully Loaded with Provolone

Grill Cheese

$2.99

Turkey

$7.59

Grilled Chicken

$6.99

Hamburger

Hamburger

$5.99

Cheese Burger

$6.29

Bacon Cheese Burger

$6.99

Fresh Ground Chuck Beef, Fully Loaded

Hot Dogs

Loaded Hot Dog

$6.59

Beef & Pork Frank, Relish, Kraut, Fully Loaded

Plain Hot Dog

$3.99

Beef & Pork Frank

Chilly Dog

$4.99

Beef & Pork Frank with Chilly

Combos

Fries & Drink

$3.99

Tots & Drink

$3.99

Onion Ring & Drink

$4.99

Chips & Drink

$3.09

Breakfast Burrito

Amigo

$3.99

Sausage, Egg, Cheese & Veggies

Senor

$3.99

Bacon, Egg, Cheese & Veggies

Patron

$5.49

Ham, Egg, Cheese & Veggies

Presidente

$5.99

Bacon, Ham, Egg, Cheese & Veggies

Breakfast Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$2.99

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$3.99

Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$3.99

Bologna & Egg Sandwich

$4.99

Ham Sandwich

$4.99

Breakfast Biscuit

Sausage Biscuit

$1.69

Egg Biscuit

$1.99

Bacon & Egg Biscuit

$2.69

Bologna Biscuit

$3.29

Steak Biscuit

$3.29

Chicken Biscuit

$3.29

Tenderloin Biscuit

$3.29

Ham Biscuit

$3.59

Sausage Egg Biscuit

$2.69

Egg Biscuit

$1.99

Sides/Drink

Chips

$1.59

Chilli Small

$2.49

Tator Tots

$2.49

French Fries

$2.49

Onion Ring

$3.49

Large Drink

$1.99

Small Drink

$1.49

Soup Regular Size

$2.99

Soup Large Size

$3.99

Slaw

$0.99

Chilli Large

$2.99

French Fries & Cheese

$3.59

Tots & Cheese

$3.59

Single Pack Meat Add On

$1.99

Double Pack Meat Add On

$3.49

Balogna Add On

$2.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Salads

Chef Salad

$6.99

Chicken Salad

$5.59

Garden Salad

$4.59

Corn Chip Salad

$5.59

Fried Chicken Salad

$5.59

Breakfast Others

Biscuit & Gravy

$2.59

Bacon

$0.99

Toast

$0.99

Gravy

$1.29

Egg

$0.79

Hashbrown

$0.79

Grit

$1.29

Sausage

$1.19

Biscuit

$0.99

Breakfast Griller

Ham Griller

$4.99

Sausage Griller

$4.99

Bacon Griller

$4.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 1:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 1:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Top Quality Meat Sliced Everyday. Breakfast with Fresh Eggs.

Location

4901 Bonny Oaks Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416

Directions

Gallery
Kamboi #2 image

