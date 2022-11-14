Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese
Korean

Asia Kitchen

No reviews yet

5405 Lake Howell Rd

Winter Park, FL 32792

Popular Items

General Tso
Egg Roll 2
Lomein Noodle

Lunch Bento All Day

Pick the meat you like and All Bento box comes with Jasmine White rice, Lomein Noodle, Veggie and Egg Roll. Serve Yummy sauce on the side.

Choice My Bento

$6.50

Pick the meat you like and All Bento box comes with Jasmine White rice, Lomein Noodle, Veggie and Vegetable spring. Serve Yummy sauce on the side

New Spot

You can find new items/special dish under creation!
Twin ManTou ( 2 little bun)

Twin ManTou ( 2 little bun)

$4.50Out of stock

handcrafted Soft and puffy buns, lightly fried and steamed served as a set along with creamy condensed milk like sauce.

Kare Kare

$13.00Out of stock

Pho Egg Noodle

$8.00Out of stock

Milk Tea and Smoothie

a traditionally cold-served tea base drink, a milk or fruit flavor, and varieties fun and delicious topping go along with different flavor.
Milk Tea

Milk Tea

$4.50
Fruity Tutti Tea

Fruity Tutti Tea

$4.50
Cream Puff Smoothie

Cream Puff Smoothie

$5.75
Boba Lady's Special Edition

Boba Lady's Special Edition

Starter/Small plate

Chicken Bao

Chicken Bao

$4.00+

Our giant handcrafted chicken Bao. Burger size, big enough to fill your up. Chinese traditional finger food. Chicken veggie wrapped in the pot pie, steamed, puffy, soft and delicious. Chicken Bao Pair with our refreshing Super fruit tea is one of the best options for a lunch plan.

Steamed Handmade Bun (2)

Steamed Handmade Bun (2)

$4.00+Out of stock

Handcrafted handmade bun, soft, one of the most authentic Asian steamed bread. Made with love and passion. Good to pair with any dishes you prefer.

Asia Kitchen Wings (6)

Asia Kitchen Wings (6)

$8.00

Enjoy the Fantastic, awesome Asia Kitchen wings that you can see and taste different from mild spicy to deliciously barbecue, and tender or golden crispy at the same time.

Crab Rangoon (6)

Crab Rangoon (6)

$10.00

Delicious Real Crab Meat, cream cheese and fresh chopped veggie mixed,

Dumpling 8 (Chicken & Veg)

Dumpling 8 (Chicken & Veg)

$8.00

You cannot go wrong with Steamed or Fried Dumplings. Garlic sauce on the side is to delight you.

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

Sea salt flavored Steamed Edmame

Egg Roll 2

Egg Roll 2

$4.00

Try our pork veggie Egg Roll with sweet chilli sauce. One of the most popular starter.

Fresh Fruit Cups

Fresh Fruit Cups

$4.00
Summer Roll w. Peanut Sauce

Summer Roll w. Peanut Sauce

$6.00

Basil, Rice Noodle, Basil, Carrots, Lettuce are wrapped in clear rice spring roll wrap and served with delicious peanuts sauce on the side. Your choice of Shrimp Or Steamed Tofu. ( please note there is nationwide shortage on rice paper. There is no bigger size rice paper we can find so our summer roll is much smaller than before)

Veggie Spring Rolls (3)

Veggie Spring Rolls (3)

$5.00

minced veggie in the rice wrapper, crispy and golden fried; served with sweet chilli sauce on the side.

Asia Donuts

Asia Donuts

$6.00

Classic Asia Donuts, soft, puffy and deliciously melt into your mouth right away.

Soup N Salad

Egg Drop Soup

Egg Drop Soup

$6.00

One of classic Trio soup that you always love to get.

Hot Sour Soup

Hot Sour Soup

$6.00

Savory, Spicy and Tangy. Wood ear (fungus), mushroom, tofu, egg and your choice of Shrimp or Tofu addition.

Pork Wonton Soup (6)

Pork Wonton Soup (6)

$6.00

Each beautiful wonton are carefully handcrafted with our love. Try out.

Kim-Chee

Kim-Chee

$4.00

The most popular Korean fermented vegetable served as side or salad.

House Salad w. Ginger Dressing

House Salad w. Ginger Dressing

$4.00

house salad with ginger dressing.

Entree

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$11.00

wok fried Jasmine fried rice with house seasoning mixed with premium soy sauce, veggies and your choice of the meat; atop a fried egg.

Lomein Noodle

Lomein Noodle

$11.00

Wok stir-fried Egg Noodle with veggies and your choice of the meat from white meat chicken, Jumbo shrimp, steak or etc; house brown sauce.

Mei Fun Noodle (Rice Noodle)

Mei Fun Noodle (Rice Noodle)

$11.00

The signature rice noodle dish at AK. Comes with veggie, egg. You can chose the flavor of house or Curry.

Hibachi Grilled

Hibachi Grilled

$14.00

Hibachi grilled veggie with your choice of the meat: White Meat Chicken, Top Sirloin Steak, Jumbo Shrimp or mixed. Yummy sauce served on the side.

Asia Garlic

Asia Garlic

$11.00

Fresh garden veggie Stir-fried with your Choice of the meat; served in five spice sauce. Mild spicy.

Mandarin Brown

Mandarin Brown

$11.00

Handpicked Veggie, daily cut. Stir-fried with house brown sauce. The most traditional Veggie Stir-fried dish: Chicken Broccoli, Steak Broccoli or etc.

Mongolian

Mongolian

$11.00

Mild spicy Plum savvy sauce, your choice of the meat, stir-fried with fresh garden veggie.

Szechuan

Szechuan

$11.00
Asia Kitchen Classic

Sisig Pork

Sisig Pork

$13.00

One of the most popular Filipino dish. Minced pork, chopped onions, very well balanced in flavor. Garnished with Lime and cilantro on the side. Good with Steamed Bun, Jasmine white rice, fried rice, lomein noodle

Grilled Drunken

Grilled Drunken

$11.00

Upgraded version of Bourbon Chicken. Grilled marinated chicken with onions, carrots and finished with rice wine and bourbon alike sauce.

General Tso

General Tso

$10.00
Sesame

Sesame

$10.00
Orange

Orange

$10.00
Sweet & Sour

Sweet & Sour

$10.00
Side Order/Extra Sauce

Fried Noodles

Fried Noodles

$1.00
Lomein (side)

Lomein (side)

$4.00

Fried Rice (Side)

$4.00
Jasmine White Rice (side)

Jasmine White Rice (side)

$3.50
Saute Mixed Veggie (side)

Saute Mixed Veggie (side)

$4.00
Steamed Veggie (side)

Steamed Veggie (side)

$4.00

Yum White Sauce

$0.75

Sweet Chilli Sauce

$0.75

Dumpling Sauce (Garlic Soy sauce)

$0.75

Shiracha

$0.75

Peanut Sauce

$0.75

Beverage

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke Cola

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Strawberry Tea

$4.00

Lychee Lime Tea

$4.00

Passionfruit Tea

$4.00

Kids Menu

Children meal comes with white rice, noodle, mixed veggie and seasonal fruit.
Hibachi Grilled Chicken (kid)

Hibachi Grilled Chicken (kid)

$9.00

Kids meal comes with white rice, noodle, mixed veggie and seasonal fruit.

Hibachi Grilled Steak (kid)

$12.00

Children meal comes with white rice, noodle, mixed veggie and seasonal fruit.

Orange Chicken (kid)

Orange Chicken (kid)

$8.00

Children meal comes with white rice, noodle, mixed veggie and seasonal fruit.

Sweet and Sour Chicken (kid)

Sweet and Sour Chicken (kid)

$8.00

Children meal comes with white rice, noodle, mixed veggie and seasonal fruit.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
From hibachi Grilled, Pan Asian stir-fried to handcrafted Bao and Bun. We are using the most freshest, simple and yet delicious ingredients to delight your taste.

