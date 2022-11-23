Restaurant header imageView gallery

Asia Tea House 4230 Forbes Ave

Oakland, PA 15213

Oakland, PA 15213

One Entree & Two Side
Pork Dumpling (10 pcs) 猪肉饺子

Daily Specials

One Entree & Two Side

One Entree & Two Side

$10.95
Two Entrees & One Side

Two Entrees & One Side

$12.95

Popular Entrees

Design Your Own (自创菜式）

$13.95

A La Carte

White Rice (白饭)

$2.95

Fried Rice (炒饭)

$4.95

Lo Mein Noodle (捞面)

$5.95

Steam Vegetable (蒸蔬菜)

$4.95

Appetizer

Vegetable Spring Roll

Vegetable Spring Roll

$2.75

Chicken Egg Roll (鸡蛋卷)

$3.50

Shrimp Egg Roll (虾蛋卷)

$3.95

Shrimp Dumpling (6 pcs) 虾饺

$7.95

Pork Dumpling (10 pcs) 猪肉饺子

$8.75

Crab Rangoon (6 pcs) 炸奶酪小馄饨

$8.75

French Fries (炸薯条）

$3.75

Chicken Strip (4 pcs) 鸡条

$6.50

Chicken Wing (6 pcs) 鸡翅

$7.50

Noodles & Rice

Chicken Fried Rice (鸡肉炒饭)

$12.50

Beef Fried Rice (牛肉炒饭)

$13.50

Shrimp Fried Rice (虾仁炒饭)

$13.50

Combo Fried Rice (混合炒饭)

$13.95

Chicken Lo Mein Noodle (鸡肉捞面)

$12.95

Beef Lo Mein Noodle (牛肉捞面)

$13.95

Shrimp Lo Mein Noodle (虾捞面)

$13.95

Combo Lo Mein Noodle (混合捞面)

$14.50

Chicken Rice Noodle (鸡肉炒米粉)

$12.50

Beef Rice Noodle (牛肉炒米粉)

$13.95

Shrimp Rice Noodle (虾肉炒米粉)

$13.95

Singapore Rice Noodle (新加坡炒米粉)

$13.95

Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki (铁板鸡)

$12.95

Beef Teriyaki (铁板牛)

$13.95

Shrimp Teriyaki (铁板虾)

$13.95

Soups

Seafood Soup (海鲜汤)

$13.50

Chicken Rice Noodle Soup (鸡肉米粉汤)

$12.50

Beef Rice Noodle Soup (牛肉米粉汤)

$13.50

Shrimp Rice Noodle Soup (虾米粉汤)

$13.50

Seafood Rice Noodle Soup (海鲜米粉汤)

$13.95

Beverages

Bottle Pepsi (百事可乐)

$2.95

Bottle Mountain Dew (百事的激浪)

$2.95

Bottle Arizona Green Tea (亚利桑那绿茶)

$2.95

Bottle Snapple (斯奈普)

$2.95

Mango Bubble Drink

$4.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

4230 Forbes Ave, Oakland, PA 15213

Directions

