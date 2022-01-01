Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Asiago's

2,419 Reviews

$$

1002 W Main St

Boise, ID 83702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Caesar
Chicken Asiago
Tiramisu Toscana

Starters*

Arancini Carbonara

Arancini Carbonara

$11.95

risotto balls with smokey bacon and egg in crisp panko crust, stuffed with aged sharp white cheddar and finished with tomato jam (quantity 3)

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$9.95

bread from the grill drizzled with olive oil and served with Mediterranean tomato-caper salsa

Polpetta Toscana

Polpetta Toscana

$10.95

Tuscan herbed beef and sausage meatballs finished with spiced tomato jam

Salmon Cakes

Salmon Cakes

$11.95

house smoked salmon with herbed wild honey and orange-sriracha, sweet pepper, shallot, and a hint of jalapeno finished with lemon-garlic aioli

Champagne Mushrooms

Champagne Mushrooms

$10.95

fresh mushrooms sauteed in champagne and butter finished with gremolata

Adriatica

Adriatica

$12.95

citrus-ginger marinated calamari steak strips served with lemon and spicy aioli dipping sauces

Salads*

Caesar

Caesar

$4.50

hearts of romaine, croutons, and asiago with the house caesar dressing (made with pasteurized egg)

House

House

$4.50

mixed greens, red onion, tomato, cucumber, and asiago with our creamy Italian dressing

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$6.95

mixed greens, artichoke hearts, roasted sweet pepper, tomato, crumbled feta, and kalamata olives with our sundried tomato vinaigrette

Caesar (entree)

Caesar (entree)

$9.95

hearts of romaine, croutons, and asiago with the house caesar dressing (made with pasteurized egg) (entree size)

House (entree)

House (entree)

$9.95

mixed greens, red onion, tomato, cucumber, and asiago with our creamy Italian dressing (entree size)

Mediterranean (entree)

Mediterranean (entree)

$11.95

mixed greens, artichoke hearts, roasted sweet pepper, tomato, crumbled feta, and kalamata olives with our sundried tomato vinaigrette (entree size)

Pasta/Risotto*

Piacere!

Piacere!

$21.95

Large prawns and clams sauteed with garlic in a spicy white wine-clam sauce or white wine-lemon thyme tomato sauce, tossed with fresh linguine and scallions. Spicy - mild upon request

Bolzano

Bolzano

$12.95

Zucchini, broccoli, sweet pepper, and red onion sautéed with garlic and red chile in olive oil, tossed with fresh basil, tomato, and linguine. Spicy - mild upon request. Also available with our tomato pesto marinara or creamy garlic sauce

Smoked Salmon Fettuccine

Smoked Salmon Fettuccine

$18.95

house-smoked salmon cream sauce with asiago and dijon-dill accents over our fresh fettuccine

Cinque Formaggi

Cinque Formaggi

$12.95

a cream sauce with a blend of romano, fontina, gorgonzola, asiago, and aged provolone over fettuccine

Chicken Asiago

Chicken Asiago

$19.95

herb brined chicken tenderloin in crispy asiago-lemon zested crust finished with our slow simmered Tuscan ragu and served over fettuccine in asiago-garlic cream sauce

Bolognese Toscana

Bolognese Toscana

$17.95

slow simmered red wine-herb Tuscan beef ragu with house made fettuccine (or with wild boar bolognese)

Asiago Piccata 'Agrodolce'

Asiago Piccata 'Agrodolce'

$19.95

herb marinated chicken served over fresh fettuccine in a lemon-vodka caper butter sauce with grape tomato

Genoa

Genoa

$12.95

basil cream sauce with fresh tomato, toasted pine nuts, and a hint of garlic over spinach fettuccine

Mediterraneo

Mediterraneo

$13.95

house-made spinach fettuccine with fresh tomato, artichoke hearts, capers, garlic, red chile, and basil tossed in olive tapenade, finished with crumbled feta. Spicy - mild upon request

Lasagne Bolognese

Lasagne Bolognese

$16.95

herbed ground beef and italian sausage bolognese layered with fresh housemade spinach pasta and five Italian cheeses

Toscana Ragu

Toscana Ragu

$12.95

our Toscana tomato ragu-pesto sauce over fresh spaghettini (pictured with meatballs)

Glorioso

Glorioso

$12.95

mushrooms sautéed with lots of fresh garlic and red chile in olive oil tossed with shell pasta. Spicy - mild upon request

Liguria

Liguria

$12.95

spinach fettuccine with tomato in a fresh dill, white wine, and lemon cream sauce

Gorzegno

Gorzegno

$13.95

gnocchi pasta in a house smoked gorgonzola or sundried tomato-pesto cream sauce

Eggplant Asiago

Eggplant Asiago

$15.95

perfectly crisped eggplant filets in gremolata breading laid over fresh fettuccine with garlic cream and tomato pesto sauce

Vesuvio

Vesuvio

$12.95

lots of fresh minced garlic sautéed in olive oil and tossed with red chile, fresh tomato, basil, and house-made linguine. Spicy - mild upon request

Create Your Pasta

Create Your Pasta

$10.95

Create your own - choose your pasta, sauce & more.

Entrees*

Eggplant Caprese

Eggplant Caprese

$18.95

crisped gremolata eggplant filets finished with fresh burrata, tomato, and basil leaf served with fresh spaghettini pasta in Tuscan tomato ragu (note: picture is with polenta)

Chili Spice Honey Salmon

Chili Spice Honey Salmon

$19.95

chili spiced salmon fillet with herbed honey glaze, served with chef's vegetables and your choice of starch

Piccata

Piccata

$19.95

herb marinated chicken finished with lemon zested-garlic, served over fresh fettuccine in a lemon-vermouth caper butter sauce with grape tomato

Lasagne Bolognese

Lasagne Bolognese

$16.95

herbed ground beef and italian sausage bolognese layered with fresh housemade spinach pasta and five Italian cheeses

Specials*

Polenta With Mushroom Ragu

Polenta With Mushroom Ragu

$17.95

creamy gorgonzola polenta with fresh herb mushroom ragu

Bolognese Toscana

Bolognese Toscana

$17.95

slow simmered red wine-herb Tuscan beef ragu with house made fettuccine (or with wild boar bolognese)

Kids

Kids Alfredo

$5.95

shell pasta with creamy cheesy sauce

Kids Chicken Asiago

$9.95

Crispy Asiago chicken over creamy garlic pasta shells with tomato marinara

Kids Spaghetti Meatballs

$5.95

spaghettini (small spaghetti) with tomato ragu and sausage-beef meatballs

Dessert*

Cheese Cake

Cheese Cake

$6.95

our house cheesecake. your choice "Turtle style" with salted caramel rum and chocolate sauce, or naked

Chocolate Torte

Chocolate Torte

$6.95Out of stock

Chocolate-Espresso Flourless Torte with raspberry coulis

Rum Cake

Rum Cake

$6.95

Sour Cream-Rum Cake with spiced pecans, finished with salted caramel-rum sauce and pecan praline

Tiramisu Toscana

Tiramisu Toscana

$6.95

lady fingers infused with cold brew coffee layered with mascarpone cream, finished with espresso bean dust

Takeout Sides*

House Bread

$3.95

Asiago Cheese

$1.95

Olive Oil

$1.95

Balsamic Vinegar

$1.00

The Bread Pack

$6.95

The Works - foccacia, Asiago cheese, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

WE’VE BEEN MAKING ITALIAN FOOD FROM SCRATCH WITH THE FRESHEST INGREDIENTS FOR MORE THAN 20 YEARS.

Website

Location

1002 W Main St, Boise, ID 83702

Directions

Gallery
Asiago’s image
Asiago’s image
Asiago’s image
Asiago’s image

Similar restaurants in your area

ÀLAVITA
orange starNo Reviews
199 N 8th St Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Red Bench Pizza - Vista
orange star4.4 • 911
1204 S Vista Ave Boise, ID 83705
View restaurantnext
The Stuffed Olive
orange star4.5 • 491
404 S Eagle RdEagle, ID 83616 Eagle, ID 83616
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Boise

Even Stevens Sandwiches - Boise
orange star4.8 • 4,228
815 W Bannock St Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Dharma Sushi & Thai
orange star4.4 • 2,076
122 North 5th Street Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
The Matador - Boise
orange star4.4 • 1,577
215 N 8th St. Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Boise Entertainment - 0171-Boise Entertainment
orange star4.6 • 1,386
1666 S Entertainment Ave Boise, ID 83709
View restaurantnext
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - Boise
orange star4.7 • 1,381
610 W Grove St Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Juniper - 211 N. 8th street
orange star4.2 • 1,265
211 8th street Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boise
Meridian
review star
Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)
Eagle
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Nampa
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Caldwell
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Ketchum
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Hailey
review star
No reviews yet
Twin Falls
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Burley
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston