Italian
Asiago's
2,419 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
WE’VE BEEN MAKING ITALIAN FOOD FROM SCRATCH WITH THE FRESHEST INGREDIENTS FOR MORE THAN 20 YEARS.
Location
1002 W Main St, Boise, ID 83702
Gallery
Popular restaurants in Boise
Costa Vida - Boise Entertainment - 0171-Boise Entertainment
4.6 • 1,386
1666 S Entertainment Ave Boise, ID 83709
View restaurant