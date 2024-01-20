Asian BBQ & Dumpling Express 3355 North Clark Street
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Welcome to our Asian BBQ & Dumpling Takeout, where the tantalizing aromas of sizzling barbecue and freshly steamed dumplings await to elevate your at-home dining experience. Explore a menu crafted to bring the best of Asian flavors to your doorstep. From our perfectly grilled meats—tender beef, succulent pork, and flavorful chicken—to a variety of mouthwatering dumplings filled with traditional and innovative ingredients, every dish is prepared to satisfy your cravings. At our takeout service, we're dedicated to ensuring your meal is a memorable one. Our team is committed to providing efficient service and guidance to help you select the perfect combination of flavors for your take-home feast.
3355 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60657
