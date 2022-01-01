Restaurant header imageView gallery

Asian Joint

10919 Main Street

Fairfax, VA 22030

Popular Items

Spring Rolls
Fried Rice
Drunken Noodle

Entrees

Hot Chili Oil

$0.25
General Tso's Chicken (Spicy)

General Tso's Chicken (Spicy)

$12.00

Crispy chicken glazed in sweet and spicy garlic, ginger soy sauce. Served with broccoli, carrots, and white rice.

General Tso's Tofu - Special Prep (Spicy)

General Tso's Tofu - Special Prep (Spicy)

$14.00

Favorite Chinese food takeout choice with crispy tofu glazed in sweet and slightly spicy with a kick from garlic and ginger soy sauce. Served with broccoli, carrots and white rice.

Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$12.00

Crispy chicken glazed in orange sweet chili sauce. Served with broccoli, carrots, and white rice.

Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$12.00

Crispy chicken glazed in sweet garlic ginger soy sauce with a sprinkle of sesame. Served with broccoli, carrots, and white rice.

Sweet & Sour Chicken

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$12.00

Crispy chicken coated in sweet & sour sauce, stir-fried with pineapple, tomatoes, bell peppers, and onions. Served with white rice.

Stir Fry Broccoli

Stir Fry Broccoli

$11.00

Broccoli stir-fried in homemade garlic soy sauce. Served with white rice.

Stir Fry Mixed Veggies

$11.00

Broccoli, cabbage, Chinese broccoli, onion, carrot, scallion stir-fried in homemade garlic soy sauce. Served w/ white rice.

Pad Krapow (Basil)

Pad Krapow (Basil)

$11.00

Thai Basil, chili, green bean, carrot stir-fried in sweet garlic soy sauce. Served with white rice. Get it with a fried egg ($1). *Seafood option available ($5).

White Pepper Garlic

$11.00

Broccoli, carrot, white ground pepper stir-fried in garlic soy sauce. Served with white rice.

Pik Khing

$11.00

Thai chili paste, green beans, basil stir-fried in homemade soy sauce. Served with white rice

Pad Ginger

Pad Ginger

$11.00

Ginger, wood ear mushroom, onion, scallion stir-fried in light soy sauce. Served with white rice.

Green Curry

Green Curry

$13.00

Thai green curry, coconut milk, green pea, chickpea, bell pepper, & basil leaves. Served with white rice.

Red Curry

Red Curry

$13.00Out of stock

Thai red curry, coconut milk, green pea, chickpea, bell pepper, and basil leaves. Served with white rice.

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$13.00Out of stock

Thai Panang curry, coconut milk, green pea, chickpea, and bell pepper. Served with white rice.

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$10.00

White rice, Chinese broccoli, onion, tomato, carrot, scallion stir-fried in homemade soy sauce.

Combination Fried Rice

Combination Fried Rice

$12.00

Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, white rice, Chinese broccoli, onion, tomato, carrot, scallion stir-fried in homemade soy sauce.

Basil Fried Rice

$11.00

White rice, green bean, onion, bell pepper, basil stir-fried in spicy chili basil sauce.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.00

White rice, chicken, shrimps, pineapple, raisin, egg, scallions, peas, carrots stir-fried in homemade soy sauce.

Crab Meat Fried Rice

Crab Meat Fried Rice

$17.00

White rice, crab meat, egg, tomatoes, onion, scallion, cilantro stir-fried in homemade soy sauce.

Stir Fry Lo Mein

Stir Fry Lo Mein

$10.00

Lo Mein noodle, carrot, cabbage, scallion stir-fried in homemade soy sauce.

Combination Lo Mein

Combination Lo Mein

$12.00

Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, Lo Mein noodle, carrot, cabbage, scallion stir-fried in homemade soy sauce.

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$11.00

Rice noodle, tofu, bean sprouts, egg stir-fried in homemade tamarind soy sauce. Topped with peanuts.

Drunken Noodle

Drunken Noodle

$11.00

Wide rice noodle, green bean, onion, chili, basil, stir-fried in Thai garlic soy sauce.

Pad See-Ew

Pad See-Ew

$11.00

Wide rice noodle, egg, and broccoli, Chinese broccoli stir-fried in sweet dark soy sauce

Singapore Noodle

Singapore Noodle

$11.00

Thin rice noodle, egg, cabbage, celery, carrot, bell pepper, onion, scallion, string bean, cilantro stir-fried in homemade curry soy sauce.

Potak Fried Rice

$17.00Out of stock

White rice, shrimps, scallops, squids, mussels, green bean, onion, bell pepper, basil stir-fried in Thai chili basil sauce.

Thai Beef Noodle Soup

Thai Beef Noodle Soup

$15.00Out of stock

Thin rice noodle, beansprouts, Chinese broccoli, with top round beef in dark broth beef noodle soup.

Appetizers

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$3.00+

Crispy vegetable spring rolls. Served with Thai homemade sweet chili sauce.

Fried Wonton

Fried Wonton

$5.00

Deep fried wonton wrap with ground chicken. Served with Thai homemade crushed peanut sweet chili sauce.

Fried Tofu

Fried Tofu

$5.00

Fresh soft tofu deep fried to perfection. Served with Thai homemade crushed peanut sweet chili sauce.

Fried Shrimp Rolls

Fried Shrimp Rolls

$7.00

Fresh whole shrimp wrapped in rice paper deep fried to perfection. Served with Thai homemade sweet chili sauce. (5)

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken drumsticks and wings dipped in marinated battered deep fried to perfection.

Soups

Tom Yum Soup

$5.00+

Spicy lemongrass soup with mushrooms and cilantro.

TomKha Soup

$5.00+

Spicy lemongrass/coconut milk soup with mushrooms and cilantro.

Wonton Soup

$4.00+

Chicken wonton in light and soothing chicken broth. *No substitutions.

TomYum Seafood Soup (Lg)

$11.95

Shrimps, scallops, squids in spicy lemongrass soup with mushrooms and cilantro.

Desserts

Sticky Rice cooked in sweet coconut milk served with fresh sweet mango
Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango (seasonal)

Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango (seasonal)

$7.00

Drinks

Butterfly Tea Limeade

$3.00+

Sweet butterfly pea flower tea with lime juice

Thai Iced Tea

$3.00+

Sweet Thai iced tea with half & half

Thai Tea Limeade

$3.00+

Sweet Thai iced tea with lime juice

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.00+

Sweet Thai iced coffee with half & half

Bottle Water

$1.00

Coke Bottle

$2.25

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.25

Ginger Ale Bottle

$2.25

Iced Tea Bottle

$2.25

Minute maid peach bottle

$2.25

Fanta Grape bottle

$2.25

Side Orders

White Rice

$3.00

Steamed Veggies

$4.00

Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Steamed Carrots

$4.00

Fried Egg

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
An Authentic family owned restaurant with Halal Thai cuisine

Location

10919 Main Street, Fairfax, VA 22030

