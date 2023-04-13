  • Home
Asian Cajun - North 2841 West 120th Avenue #100

No reviews yet

2841 West 120th Avenue #100

Westminster, CO 80234

Food

Starters

Alligator

Alligator

$11.00
Appetizer Sampler

Appetizer Sampler

$20.00

Wings Cajun Fries Fried Shrimp

Cajun Mushroom

Cajun Mushroom

$8.00
Calamari

Calamari

$10.00
Cheese Wonton

Cheese Wonton

$7.00

Chicken Tenders

$9.00
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

Coconut Shrimp

$10.00
Crawfish Etouffee

Crawfish Etouffee

$11.00
Edamame

Edamame

$6.00
Veggie Eggrolls

Veggie Eggrolls

$6.00
Fried Jumbo Shrimp

Fried Jumbo Shrimp

$13.00
Fried Shrimp Basket

Fried Shrimp Basket

$10.00
Fries Cajun

Fries Cajun

$6.00
Fries Loaded

Fries Loaded

$11.00
Gumbo

Gumbo

$8.00

Hush Puppies

$8.00
Shrimp Cream Cheese Eggrolls

Shrimp Cream Cheese Eggrolls

$7.00
Korean Dumplings

Korean Dumplings

$8.00
Oysters grilled

Oysters grilled

$13.00+
Soft Shell Crab Basket

Soft Shell Crab Basket

$15.00

Boiled Seafood

Baby Clams

Baby Clams

$16.00

Per Pound

Blue Crab

Blue Crab

$20.00

Per pound

Crawfish

Crawfish

$16.00

Per Pound

Dungeness Crab

Dungeness Crab

$40.00

Per Pound

King Crab

King Crab

$70.00

Per Pound

Green Mussels

Green Mussels

$16.00

Per Pound

Scallops

Scallops

$26.00
Shrimp W/ Head

Shrimp W/ Head

$16.00

Per Pound

Peeled Shrimp

Peeled Shrimp

$20.00
Snow Crab

Snow Crab

$40.00

Per Pound

The Boil

The Boil

$95.00

Crawfish , Shrimp, Baby Clams, Mussels, Snow Crab and 2 orders of corn potatoes and sausage.

The Mega Boil

The Mega Boil

$150.00

Crawfish, Shrimp, Baby Clams, Mussels, Snow Crab, Dungeness Crab, Twin Lobster Tails and 2 orders of Corn Potatoes and Sausage.

The Mini Boil

$50.00
The Super Boil

The Super Boil

$240.00

Crawfish, Shrimp, Baby Clams, Mussels, Snow Crab, Tiger Shrimp, Dungeness Crab, King Crab, Twin Lobster Tails and 4 orders of C.P.S .

Snowcrab and Shrimp Boil

$35.00

1 lb of shrimp with one cluster of snowcrab and an order of corn potatoes and sausage.

Colossal Shrimp (No Head)

Colossal Shrimp (No Head)

$20.00

Per Pound

Twin Lobster Tail

Twin Lobster Tail

$30.00

3lb Shrimp Special

$40.00

3lb Dungeness Crab Special

$100.00

3lb Snow Crab Special

$100.00
3lb Crawfish Special

3lb Crawfish Special

$40.00

5lb Crawfish Special

$60.00

Frozen Crawfish

$15.00
AC BOIL COMBO

AC BOIL COMBO

$100.00

Appetizer Sampler And The Boil Combo Special

Pasta

Cajun Pasta

Cajun Pasta

$19.00
Crawfish Garlic Pasta

Crawfish Garlic Pasta

$17.00

Garlic Pasta

$12.00
Lobster & Shrimp Pasta

Lobster & Shrimp Pasta

$25.00
Scallop & Shrimp Pasta

Scallop & Shrimp Pasta

$24.00
Seafood Pasta

Seafood Pasta

$22.00
Shrimp Garlic Pasta

Shrimp Garlic Pasta

$17.00

Chicken Pasta

$15.00

Seafood Platter (served with Cajun fries)

Asian Cajun Platter

Asian Cajun Platter

$29.00
Catfish Antoja

Catfish Antoja

$25.00
Catfish Platter

Catfish Platter

$15.00
Jumbo Shrimp Platter

Jumbo Shrimp Platter

$18.00
Shrimp Platter

Shrimp Platter

$16.00
Soft-Shell Platter

Soft-Shell Platter

$19.00

Po Boys (served with Cajun fries)

Alligator Poboy

Alligator Poboy

$21.00

Calamari Po Boy

$18.00
Catfish Poboy

Catfish Poboy

$15.00
Chicken Poboy

Chicken Poboy

$15.00
Jumbo Shrimp Poboy

Jumbo Shrimp Poboy

$18.00
Shrimp Poboy

Shrimp Poboy

$16.00
Soft Shell Crab Poboy

Soft Shell Crab Poboy

$21.00

Pho

Cajun Pho

Cajun Pho

$16.95Out of stock

Chicken Pho

$12.95Out of stock

Combo Pho

$15.95Out of stock
Lobster & Shrimp Pho

Lobster & Shrimp Pho

$19.95Out of stock

Pork Belly & Shrimp Pho

$15.95Out of stock
Shrimp Pho

Shrimp Pho

$15.95Out of stock
Seafood Pho

Seafood Pho

$18.95Out of stock

Fried Rice

Cajun Fried Rice

Cajun Fried Rice

$18.00
Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$15.00
Combo Fried Rice

Combo Fried Rice

$15.00
Crawfish Fried Rice

Crawfish Fried Rice

$16.00
Lobster & Shrimp Fried Rice

Lobster & Shrimp Fried Rice

$24.00

Pork Belly Fried Rice

$15.00
Seafood Fried Rice

Seafood Fried Rice

$20.00
Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.00

Veggie Fried Rice

$12.00

Sides

Add Protein

CPS

$4.00

Lemons

$0.75

Rice Cup

$2.00

Seafood Side Sauce

$2.50

Small Slice of bread

$0.50

Side Sauce

$0.75

Loaf Of Bread

$2.00

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Desserts

Creampuffs

Creampuffs

$7.00

Macaroons

$7.00

Cheese Cake

$7.00

Drinks

Beverages

Water

Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00+

Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Juice

$3.00+

Mocktail

$5.00+

Ginger Beer

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Traditional cajun style seafood boils with an asian twist.

2841 West 120th Avenue #100, Westminster, CO 80234

