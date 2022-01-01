Restaurant header imageView gallery

Asian Curry Hut 534 9th Ave,SSTORE

review star

No reviews yet

534 9th Ave

Sstore

New York, NY 10018

RICE

Plain Rice

$3.99

Polao Rice

$5.99

BIRYANI

Chicken Biriyani

$14.99

Lamb Biriyani

$17.99

Vegetable Biriyani

$14.99

Chicken Dum Biryani Combo

$17.99

This Combo Item comes with Canned Soda and Beans or Vegetables as Extra

Lamb Dum Biryani Combo

$20.99

Vegetable Dum Biryani Combo

$17.99

Shrimp Dum Biryani Combo

$20.99

SIDE ORDER

Raita

$1.99

Tamarind Chatni

$1.99

Mint Chatni

$1.99

LUNCH SPECIAL

Lunch Special

$13.99

Rice/Chicken/Vegetable/Dal/Salad any three mix items made for Specisl of the day

APPETIZERS

Spring Roll(6pcs)

Spring Roll(6pcs)

$5.99
Somosa Chaat

Somosa Chaat

$5.99
Vegetable Somosa(2pcs)

Vegetable Somosa(2pcs)

$4.99
French Fries

French Fries

$3.99

Curry hut Special combo

$7.99
Chicken Samosa ( 2pcs )

Chicken Samosa ( 2pcs )

$4.99
Cheese Finger(5pcs)

Cheese Finger(5pcs)

$4.99

Chilli Chicken Appet

$6.00

Chow Mein Appet

$6.00

MEAT CURRY

Chicken Karahi

Chicken Karahi

$11.99
Chicken Curry

Chicken Curry

$11.99
Chicken Vindallo

Chicken Vindallo

$11.99
Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$11.99
Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$11.99
Lamb Dopiaza

Lamb Dopiaza

$15.99
Lamb Vindaloo

Lamb Vindaloo

$15.99
Lamb Curry

Lamb Curry

$15.99
Lamb Karahi

Lamb Karahi

$15.99

FISH CURRY

Fish Curry

Fish Curry

$13.99
Shrimp Curry

Shrimp Curry

$17.99
Goan Salmon Curry

Goan Salmon Curry

$17.99
Fish Dopiaza

Fish Dopiaza

$13.99

VEGETABLE CURRY

Dal Tadka/Tarka

Dal Tadka/Tarka

$11.99
Chana Masala /Chickpeas

Chana Masala /Chickpeas

$11.99
Paneer Tikka Masala

Paneer Tikka Masala

$11.99
Vegatable Vindaloo

Vegatable Vindaloo

$11.99
Mixed Vegetable / Aloo Gobi Matar

Mixed Vegetable / Aloo Gobi Matar

$11.99

Potato, Cabbage/Cauliflower, Peas

Palank /Saag Paneer

Palank /Saag Paneer

$11.99
Mix Beans / Peas

Mix Beans / Peas

$11.99

TANDOORI

Chicken Tikka (4pcs)

Chicken Tikka (4pcs)

$9.99

Chicken Leg (2pcs)

$9.99

Full size Chicken (6pcs)

$17.99

BREAD / NAAN

Plain paratha

$2.99

plain Nan

$3.49

Butter Naan

$3.99

Garlic Nan

$3.99

Drinks

Can soda

$1.80

Bottle Soda

$2.25

Water

$1.50

Tea/Coffee

$2.25

DESSERTS

mango lassi

$4.99

Rice pudding

$4.99

Dhoi /Sweet Yogurt

$3.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Place of Asian Cuisine, Specially for Indian, Chines and Thai Spicy Dishes. Come in and enjoy! Dine in or Take-Out.

Location

534 9th Ave, Sstore, New York, NY 10018

Directions

