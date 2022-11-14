Asian Fusion Cuisine imageView gallery
Chinese
Asian Fusion

Asian Fusion Cuisine 2555 Kilburn Ave

202 Reviews

$$

2555 Kilburn Ave

Napa, CA 94558

Order Again

Popular Items

Pot Stickers (6)
Chicken Chow Mein
🌶Mongolian Beef🌶

Utensils

🥢Chopsticks🥢

👀PLEASE READ👀 As of June 1st, 2022, CA Law Single-Use Plastics Ban prohibits the distribution of condiments and utensils unless requested by the customer. If desired, please include condiments and utensils to your order prior to payment as they are upon request only.

🍴Fork🍴

UTENSILS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST. In an effort to be green, we will only provide utensils when requested. So if you would like utensils included with your order, please add this item to your cart!

🥄Spoon🥄



Napkin



Condiments

Fortune Cookie

Soy Sauce

$0.10



🌶Sriracha🌶

$0.10



Pot Sticker Sauce

$0.25



Sweet and Sour Sauce

$0.25



Seafood Sauce

$0.25



🌶Garlic Sauce🌶

$0.25



🌶Hot Oil Sauce🌶

$0.25



🌶Hot Mustard🌶

$0.25



Side

Small Steamed Rice

$1.99

Large Steamed Rice

$2.95

Appetizers

Pot Stickers (6)

Pot Stickers (6)

$9.45
Veggie Rolls (4)

Veggie Rolls (4)

$9.49

Vegetable Spring Rolls, Filled with fresh cabbage, carrots, Crispy and tender. A cousin of the traditional egg roll.

Fried Wonton

$8.45

Crab Meat Cheese Puff (8)

$12.95

Imitation Crab and Cream Cheese Wontons Pinched into a little purse and Deep Fried. Served with a side of Sweet and Sour Sauce.

Silver Wrapped Chicken (8)

$11.45
🐔Fried Chicken Wings (8)🐔

🐔Fried Chicken Wings (8)🐔

$14.45

8 Piece Chicken Wings Your Choice of (Lemon Sauce, Sesame, Orange, Sweet & Sour, Spicy)

🐟Vietnamese Fish Rolls (3)🐟

🐟Vietnamese Fish Rolls (3)🐟

$12.95Out of stock

These spring rolls are a refreshing change from the traditional deep fried rolls. Great as a cool summer appetizer and are delicious when dipped in out house made sauce. A staple of the Vietnamese cuisine, with a Modern Vietnamese-American twist. Made of Fish and Vegetables, and rice noodles, wrapped in Protein rice paper.

Pupu Platter

Pupu Platter

$19.95

A combination of all your favorite. (4) Golden Fried Prawns, (4) Crab Meat Cheese Puffs, (2) Egg Rolls, (4) Silver Wrapped Chicken.

🍤Golden Fried Shrimp🍤

$15.99

Soup (For 2)

Won Ton Soup

$11.50

Egg Blossom Soup

$11.50

🌶Hot and Sour Soup🌶

$11.50

Wor Won Ton Soup

$11.50

SeaFood Soup

$13.50

(Served with Shrimp, Crab Meat, and Clamari, Clam)

🐔Chicken🐔

🐔Lemon Sauce Chicken🍗

$14.95

A classic of Chinese cuisine made of deep friend battered chicken breast and lightly coated in lemon sauce.

🐔Chicken with Vegetables car🥕🧅🥦

$14.95

🐔Kung Pao Chicken

$16.95

Crisp-tender, mouthwatering chicken pieces with delicious silky Chinese sauce. Served with sprinkled peanuts on top.

🐔Sweet and Sour Chicken

$14.95

🐔Chicken with String Beans

$14.95

🐔Orange Chicken🐔

$16.95

Chicken breast cut into bite-size pieces dredged with batter and deep fried until golden crispy, dredged Orange sauce.

🐔Sesame Chicken🐔

$16.95

🐔Tofu with Chicken🐔

$12.95

Beef

🌶Mongolian Beef🌶

🌶Mongolian Beef🌶

$15.95

Thin slices of flank steak, sautéed with minced garlic and ginger, Onions and Scallions. Tossed all together you'll be chowing down on a mouthwatering Dish. A staple of Taiwan, and signature dish of American Chinese Cuisine.

Beef with Mixed Vegetables

$15.95
Beef with Broccoli

Beef with Broccoli

$15.95

Mouthwatering stir-fried flank steak beef and broccoli. A classic Cantonese dish and a signature of the American Chinese Cuisine.

Beef with String Beans

$15.95

Tofu with Beef

$15.95

Seafood

🍤Kung Pao Shrimp🍤

$16.95

🍤Honey Walnut Prawns🍤

$16.99

Crispy battered shrimp tossed in creamy sauce topped with sugar coated walnuts.

🍤Shrimp With Vegetables🍤

$16.95

Pork

Sweet and Sour Pork

$14.95

Mixed Vegetables With Pork

$14.95

String Beans With Pork

$14.95

Vegetables

Mixed Vegetables

Mixed Vegetables

$11.95

Fresh never frozen mixed vegetables steamed and sautéed in house sauce, perfect for a low calorie dinner or lunch.

Dry Braised String Beans

$12.95

Tofu with Vegetables

$12.95

Chow Mein

Shrimp Chow Mein

$14.95

House Special Chow Mein

$14.95

Stir Fried Chow Mein noodles sautéed with cabbage, carrot, bean sprouts. Served with Chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, and Veggies.

Chicken Chow Mein

$12.95

Beef Chow Mein

$12.95

Pork Chow Mein

$12.95
Vegetable Chow Mein

Vegetable Chow Mein

$12.95

Chow Mein noodles sautéed with house sauce, and fresh daily cut veggies. Perfect for a healthy dinner or side dish.

Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.95

House Special Fried Rice

$14.95

Vegetable Fried Rice

$12.95

Beef Fried Rice

$12.95

Pork Fried Rice

$12.95

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.95

Chow Fun

House Special Chow Fun

$14.95

Served with Chicken, Beef, Pork, Shrimp and Vegetables

Chow Fun (Shrimp)

$14.95

Chow Fun (Chicken)

$12.95

Chow Fun (Beef)

$12.95

Chow Fun (Vegetables)

$12.95

Chow Fun (Pork)

$12.95

Tofu

Tofu with Vegetables

$10.95

Tofu with Sesame

$10.95

Tofu with Beef

$15.95

🐔Tofu with Chicken🐔

$12.95

Salads

Chicken Salad

$9.49
Shrimp & Crab Salad

Shrimp & Crab Salad

$11.99

Salad service with

Party Trays

House Special Chowmein 1/2 Tray

$55.96

House Special Fried Rice 1/2 Tray

$55.96

Orange Chicken

$45.80

Sesame Chicken

$45.80

Sweet and Sour Pork

$47.00

Bubble Tea

Taro Smoothie

$5.99

🍍Piña Colada🍍

$5.99

Tiramisu Delight

$5.99

🍈Honeydew🍈

$5.99

Matcha

$5.99

Milk Tea

$5.99

🍪 Oreo Crunch 🍪

$5.99

Mangoneada

$5.99

Mango 🥭

$5.99

Ube Taro

$5.99

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Sierra Mist

$1.99

Orange Crush

$1.99

Raspberry Ice Tea

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Bottled Drinks

Water

$1.75
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.99
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99
Manzanita

Manzanita

$2.99Out of stock

Orange Gatorade

$2.99

Frost Gatorade

$2.25

Orange Crush

$2.25
Dole Pink Lemonade

Dole Pink Lemonade

$2.25
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.25Out of stock
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.99
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.25
🍍Pineapple Ramune 🍓

🍍Pineapple Ramune 🍓

$2.99
🍓Strawberry Ramune🍓

🍓Strawberry Ramune🍓

$2.99
🍈Melon Ramune🍈

🍈Melon Ramune🍈

$2.99

🍉Watermelon Ramune🍉

$2.99

Coca-Cola

$2.99
Mountain Dew Energy Pomegranate Blue Burst

Mountain Dew Energy Pomegranate Blue Burst

$2.99

Mtn Dew exhilarates and quenches with its one of a kind, bold taste. Enjoy its intense refreshment.

🥭🍑Mtn Dew Energy Peach Mango Dawn 🥭🍑

🥭🍑Mtn Dew Energy Peach Mango Dawn 🥭🍑

$2.99

Mtn Dew exhilarates and quenches with its one of a kind, bold taste. Enjoy its intense refreshment.

Bottled Mocha Frappuccino®

Bottled Mocha Frappuccino®

$3.29

This delicious, lowfat blend of coffee, milk and rich, chocolaty taste is the perfect drink for chocoholics on the move.

Sprite Lemon-Lime

$2.99

After one sip of this Sprite, you will fall in love. It's perfect for enjoying with a meal or for quenching your thirst on a hot day. Details: Lemon-lime flavored 20 oz. No caffeine Carbonated water, high fructose corn syrup, citric acid, natural flavor

Rockstar Energy Drink Original Can - 16 FZ

$2.99

Infused Drinks

🥭Mango🥭

$3.49

🍓Strawberry🍓

$3.49

🍉Watermelon🍉

$3.49

Passion Fruit

$3.49

🍌Banana🍌

$3.49

🍊Orange🍊

$3.49

🍑Peach🍑

$3.49

Grapefruit

$3.49

Smoothies

🍊Orange🍊

$3.49

Passion Fruit

$3.49

🍑Peach🍑

$3.49

🍌Banana🍌

$3.49

🍓Strawberry🍓

$3.49

🍉Watermelon🍉

$3.49

Grapefruit

$3.49

🥭Mango🥭

$3.49

Coconut

$3.49

Slushes

🍊Orange🍊

Passion Fruit

🍑Peach🍑

🍌Banana🍌

🍓Strawberry🍓

🍉Watermelon🍉

Grapefruit

🥭Mango🥭

🍏Green Apple🍏

🫐Blueberry🫐

Small Family

Veggie Chowmein

$39.99

Veggie Fried Rice

$39.99

Large Family

Veggie Chowmein

$64.95

Fried Rice

$64.95

Combination Plate

Combo Vegetable Chow Mein

Combo Vegetable Chow Mein

$13.99

Chow Mein noodles sautéed with house sauce, and fresh daily cut veggies. Perfect for a healthy dinner or side dish.

Combo Vegetable Fried Rice

$13.99

Rice Bowl

Combo Vegetable Chow Mein

Combo Vegetable Chow Mein

$11.99

Chow Mein noodles sautéed with house sauce, and fresh daily cut veggies. Perfect for a healthy dinner or side dish.

Combo Fried Rice

$13.99

Boba Drinks

Taro

$5.99

Ube Taro

$5.99

Mango

$5.99

Honeydew

$5.99

Milk Tea

$5.99

Orange Crunch

$5.99

Tiramisu

$5.99

Matcha

$5.99

Creeme Brulee

$5.99

Horchata

$5.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Chinese Restaurant

Location

2555 Kilburn Ave, Napa, CA 94558

Directions

Gallery
Asian Fusion Cuisine image

