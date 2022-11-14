Asian Fusion Cuisine 2555 Kilburn Ave
202 Reviews
$$
2555 Kilburn Ave
Napa, CA 94558
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Utensils
🥢Chopsticks🥢
👀PLEASE READ👀 As of June 1st, 2022, CA Law Single-Use Plastics Ban prohibits the distribution of condiments and utensils unless requested by the customer. If desired, please include condiments and utensils to your order prior to payment as they are upon request only.
🍴Fork🍴
UTENSILS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST. In an effort to be green, we will only provide utensils when requested. So if you would like utensils included with your order, please add this item to your cart!
🥄Spoon🥄
👀PLEASE READ👀 As of June 1st, 2022, CA Law Single-Use Plastics Ban prohibits the distribution of condiments and utensils unless requested by the customer. If desired, please include condiments and utensils to your order prior to payment as they are upon request only.
Napkin
👀PLEASE READ👀 As of June 1st, 2022, CA Law Single-Use Plastics Ban prohibits the distribution of condiments and utensils unless requested by the customer. If desired, please include condiments and utensils to your order prior to payment as they are upon request only.
Condiments
Fortune Cookie
Soy Sauce
👀PLEASE READ👀 As of June 1st, 2022, CA Law Single-Use Plastics Ban prohibits the distribution of condiments and utensils unless requested by the customer. If desired, please include condiments and utensils to your order prior to payment as they are upon request only.
🌶Sriracha🌶
👀PLEASE READ👀 As of June 1st, 2022, CA Law Single-Use Plastics Ban prohibits the distribution of condiments and utensils unless requested by the customer. If desired, please include condiments and utensils to your order prior to payment as they are upon request only.
Pot Sticker Sauce
👀PLEASE READ👀 As of June 1st, 2022, CA Law Single-Use Plastics Ban prohibits the distribution of condiments and utensils unless requested by the customer. If desired, please include condiments and utensils to your order prior to payment as they are upon request only.
Sweet and Sour Sauce
👀PLEASE READ👀 As of June 1st, 2022, CA Law Single-Use Plastics Ban prohibits the distribution of condiments and utensils unless requested by the customer. If desired, please include condiments and utensils to your order prior to payment as they are upon request only.
Seafood Sauce
👀PLEASE READ👀 As of June 1st, 2022, CA Law Single-Use Plastics Ban prohibits the distribution of condiments and utensils unless requested by the customer. If desired, please include condiments and utensils to your order prior to payment as they are upon request only.
🌶Garlic Sauce🌶
👀PLEASE READ👀 As of June 1st, 2022, CA Law Single-Use Plastics Ban prohibits the distribution of condiments and utensils unless requested by the customer. If desired, please include condiments and utensils to your order prior to payment as they are upon request only.
🌶Hot Oil Sauce🌶
👀PLEASE READ👀 As of June 1st, 2022, CA Law Single-Use Plastics Ban prohibits the distribution of condiments and utensils unless requested by the customer. If desired, please include condiments and utensils to your order prior to payment as they are upon request only.
🌶Hot Mustard🌶
👀PLEASE READ👀 As of June 1st, 2022, CA Law Single-Use Plastics Ban prohibits the distribution of condiments and utensils unless requested by the customer. If desired, please include condiments and utensils to your order prior to payment as they are upon request only.
Appetizers
Pot Stickers (6)
Veggie Rolls (4)
Vegetable Spring Rolls, Filled with fresh cabbage, carrots, Crispy and tender. A cousin of the traditional egg roll.
Fried Wonton
Crab Meat Cheese Puff (8)
Imitation Crab and Cream Cheese Wontons Pinched into a little purse and Deep Fried. Served with a side of Sweet and Sour Sauce.
Silver Wrapped Chicken (8)
🐔Fried Chicken Wings (8)🐔
8 Piece Chicken Wings Your Choice of (Lemon Sauce, Sesame, Orange, Sweet & Sour, Spicy)
🐟Vietnamese Fish Rolls (3)🐟
These spring rolls are a refreshing change from the traditional deep fried rolls. Great as a cool summer appetizer and are delicious when dipped in out house made sauce. A staple of the Vietnamese cuisine, with a Modern Vietnamese-American twist. Made of Fish and Vegetables, and rice noodles, wrapped in Protein rice paper.
Pupu Platter
A combination of all your favorite. (4) Golden Fried Prawns, (4) Crab Meat Cheese Puffs, (2) Egg Rolls, (4) Silver Wrapped Chicken.
🍤Golden Fried Shrimp🍤
Soup (For 2)
🐔Chicken🐔
🐔Lemon Sauce Chicken🍗
A classic of Chinese cuisine made of deep friend battered chicken breast and lightly coated in lemon sauce.
🐔Chicken with Vegetables car🥕🧅🥦
🐔Kung Pao Chicken
Crisp-tender, mouthwatering chicken pieces with delicious silky Chinese sauce. Served with sprinkled peanuts on top.
🐔Sweet and Sour Chicken
🐔Chicken with String Beans
🐔Orange Chicken🐔
Chicken breast cut into bite-size pieces dredged with batter and deep fried until golden crispy, dredged Orange sauce.
🐔Sesame Chicken🐔
🐔Tofu with Chicken🐔
Beef
🌶Mongolian Beef🌶
Thin slices of flank steak, sautéed with minced garlic and ginger, Onions and Scallions. Tossed all together you'll be chowing down on a mouthwatering Dish. A staple of Taiwan, and signature dish of American Chinese Cuisine.
Beef with Mixed Vegetables
Beef with Broccoli
Mouthwatering stir-fried flank steak beef and broccoli. A classic Cantonese dish and a signature of the American Chinese Cuisine.
Beef with String Beans
Tofu with Beef
Seafood
Vegetables
Chow Mein
Shrimp Chow Mein
House Special Chow Mein
Stir Fried Chow Mein noodles sautéed with cabbage, carrot, bean sprouts. Served with Chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, and Veggies.
Chicken Chow Mein
Beef Chow Mein
Pork Chow Mein
Vegetable Chow Mein
Chow Mein noodles sautéed with house sauce, and fresh daily cut veggies. Perfect for a healthy dinner or side dish.
Fried Rice
Chow Fun
Party Trays
Bubble Tea
Fountain Drinks
Bottled Drinks
Water
Root Beer
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Manzanita
Orange Gatorade
Frost Gatorade
Orange Crush
Dole Pink Lemonade
Sierra Mist
Sweet Tea
Dr. Pepper
🍍Pineapple Ramune 🍓
🍓Strawberry Ramune🍓
🍈Melon Ramune🍈
🍉Watermelon Ramune🍉
Coca-Cola
Mountain Dew Energy Pomegranate Blue Burst
Mtn Dew exhilarates and quenches with its one of a kind, bold taste. Enjoy its intense refreshment.
🥭🍑Mtn Dew Energy Peach Mango Dawn 🥭🍑
Mtn Dew exhilarates and quenches with its one of a kind, bold taste. Enjoy its intense refreshment.
Bottled Mocha Frappuccino®
This delicious, lowfat blend of coffee, milk and rich, chocolaty taste is the perfect drink for chocoholics on the move.
Sprite Lemon-Lime
After one sip of this Sprite, you will fall in love. It's perfect for enjoying with a meal or for quenching your thirst on a hot day. Details: Lemon-lime flavored 20 oz. No caffeine Carbonated water, high fructose corn syrup, citric acid, natural flavor
Rockstar Energy Drink Original Can - 16 FZ
Infused Drinks
Smoothies
Slushes
Small Family
Large Family
Combination Plate
Rice Bowl
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Chinese Restaurant
2555 Kilburn Ave, Napa, CA 94558