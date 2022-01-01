Restaurant header imageView gallery

Asian Kitchen UT / Downtown

review star

No reviews yet

117 S Hyde Park Ave

Tampa, FL 33606

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

POT STICKER
BUILD A BOWL
POKE BOWL

APPETIZERS

Served with Mixed greens, Fried Shallots, Rice noodles an Wrapped with rice paper

EDAMAME

$3.00

SPICY EDMAME

$4.00

POT STICKER

$6.00

Made with Chicken, lemongrass, Corn W/ sesame ponzu

SEAWEED SALAD

$5.00

Made with Chicken, lemongrass, Corn W/ sesame ponzu

FRESH ROLL

$4.00

Served with Mixed greens, Fried Shallots, Rice noodles an Wrapped with rice paper

STEAM BUN

$4.00

Made with shredded Daikon Carrots, Sweet Cucumber, Teriyaki sauce

STEAM BUN COMBO

$11.00

Select 3 different proteins for combination.

SANDWICH

BAHN MI

$11.00

Made with Mayonnaise, Shredded Daiskon Carrots, Sweet Cucumber, Jalapeño, Cilantro

SAMURAI SAMMIE

$11.00

Teriyaki marinated choice of protein, 8” amoroso bread, white American cheese and grilled onion.

POKE

POKE BOWL

$13.00

Made with Rice, Seawed Sald, Pickled Cucumber, Avocado, Red Onion, Shredded Daikon Carrots, Edamame, (Furikake Rice Seasoning) W/Sweet soy sauce (GF)

VOLCANO BOWL

$13.00

Made with Rice, Mix Greens, Shelled Edamame, Volcano Mix,(Furikake Rice Seasoning) W/ Teriyaki Sauce

AK BURRITO

$11.00

Made with Rice ( Rice Seasoning ) Sweet cucumber, Avocado, Mix Greens,Fried shallots W/Spicy Mayo

NOODLE

PHO

$11.00

Made with Rice Noodles, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Soy Sprouts ,Scallions ,Basil And Served With Beef Broth (GF)

RAMEN

$11.00

Made with Wheat Ramen noodle Bok choy , Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Soy Egg Served with Vegetable Soy Broth

PAD THAI

$11.00

Made with Rice Noodle, Egg, Onion, Cilantro ,Lime, Peanut ,Sweet Soy (GF)

LOMEIN

$11.00

Made with Egg Noodles , Onion, Scallion, Bok Choy Sweet Soy

SINGAPORE NOODLE

$11.00

Make with Rice Noodle, Bok Choy, Egg, Bean Sprouts, Onion, Scallion,Curry Sauce (GF)

BOWLS

Kung POW!

$11.00

Made with Broccoli, Carrot, Peanuts, Scallions, Kung Pow Sauce

Gimme Sumo

$11.00

Made with Bok Choy, Carrot, Bean Sprouts, Pickled Cucumber, Teriyaki Sauce (GF)

Seoul Train

$11.00

Made with Bean Sprouts, Spicy Cucumber, Pickled Onion, Pickled Daikon and Carrots, Fried Egg, Gochujung Sauce

Thai One On

$11.00

Made with Cauliflower, Carrots, Scallions , Pickled Onion, Cilantro, Peanuts, Coconut Curry Sauce (V)(GF)

BUILD A BOWL

$11.00

RICE N' SHINE

$11.00

Made with Carrots, Onion, Egg, Sesame oil, Bean Sprouts Scallions, Butter, Soy Sauce (GF)

BUDDHA BOWL

$11.00

Made with Broccoli, Cauliflower, Carrot, Pickled Onion, Basil, Sweet Soy (V)(GF)

Don't Miss Saigon

$11.00

Made with Bok Choy, Pickled Daikon and Carrot, Bean Sprouts, Fried Shallots, Cilantro, Scallions Oil Sauce (GF)

KIDS MENU

KIDS BOWL

$7.00Out of stock

KIDS RAMEN

$7.00Out of stock

KID LOMEIN

$7.00Out of stock

KID PHO

$7.00Out of stock

ALLERGIES

******PEANUT ALLERGIES******

*****SESAME ALLERGIES*****

*****SOY ALLERGIES*****

*****DAIRY ALLERGY*****

*****GLUTEN ALLERGY****

*****SHELLFISH ALLERGY*****

FAMILY MEAL

BUILD YOUR FAMILY MEAL

$40.00

FAMILY MEAL ADD ONS

SIDE NOODLE

SIDE OF EGG NOODLES

$2.00

SIDE OF RICE NOODLES

$2.00

SIDE OF RAMEN NOODLES

$3.00

SIDE OF GLASS NOODLES

$2.00

RICE/ SOUP

SIDE RICE

$2.00

Side Of Beef Broth

$3.00

Side Of Veggie Broth

$3.00

VEGGIE

BROCCOLI

$2.00

CARROTS

$2.00

CAULIFLOWER

$2.00Out of stock

BOK CHOY

$2.00

AVOCADO

$2.00

KITCHEN PROTEIN

CHICKEN $ OTS

$3.50

TOFU $ OTS

$3.50

PORK BELLY $ OTS

$3.50Out of stock

SHRIMP $ OTS

$4.50

BRISKET $ OTS

$4.50

FRIED EGG $

$2.00

SOY EGG $

$2.00

POKE PROTEIN

SALMON $

$7.00

TUNA $

$7.00

KRAB $

$4.50

POKE SHRIMP $

$4.50

VOLCANO TOPPING $

$7.00

BEVERAGES

THAI TEA

$3.00

BASIL LEMONADE

$3.00

THAI-GER WOODS

$3.00

Half Thai tea and Half Lemonade mixed

JASMINE GREEN TEA(unsweeten)

$3.00

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

COKE

$1.50

DIET COKE

$1.50

SPRITE

$1.50

SPECIAL

TERIYAKI RIBS

$13.00Out of stock

SINGAPORE NOODLE

$13.00Out of stock

JAPANESE CURRY

$13.00Out of stock

KUNG POW UDON

$13.00

PULLED PORK BANH MI

$10.00Out of stock

BIBIMBAP BOWL

$13.00Out of stock

SALMON TERIYAKI

$15.00Out of stock

UDON SOUP

$13.00

JAPCHAE

$13.00

DOWNTOWN DONBURI

$13.00

Sautéed choice of protein, yellow onion, bokchoy tips in homemade bulgogi sauce, spicy cucumber and scallions on top.

MILK BOBA

STRAWBERRY MILK TEA

$5.00

TARO MILK TEA

$5.00

HONEYDEW MILK TEA

$5.00

MATCHA MILK TEA

$5.00

OKINAWA MILK TEA

$5.00

THAI MILK TEA BOBA

$5.00

BLACK MILK TEA

$5.00

COCONUT MILK TEA

$5.00

HONEY GREEN MILK TEA

$5.00

COFFEE BOBA

$5.00

LAVENDER MILK TEA

$5.00

SLUSHIE BOBA

STRAWBERRY SLUSHIE

$5.50

TARO SLUSHIE

$5.50

HONEYDEW SLUSHIE

$5.50

MATCHA SLUSHIE

$5.50

LYCHEE SLUSHIE

$5.50

COCONUT SLUSHIE

$5.50

PASSION FRUIT SLUSHIE

$5.50

MANGO SLUSHIE

$5.50

STRAWBERRY MANGO SLUSHIE

$5.50

COFFEE SLUSHIE

$5.50

PEACH SLUSHIE

$5.50

NAGASAKI SLUSHIE

$5.50

LAVENDER SLUSHIE

$5.50

OKINAWA SLUSHIE

$5.50

FRUIT TEA

BASIL LEMONADE BOBA

$5.00

LYCHEE FRUIT TEA

$5.00

MANGO FRUIT TEA

$5.00

PASSION FRUIT TEA

$5.00

STRAWBERRYFRUIT TEA

$5.00

THAI-GER WOODS BOBA

$5.00

PEACH FRUIT TEA

$5.00

JASMINE GREEN TEA(unsweeten)

$5.00

SAUCES

TERIYAKI $

$0.50

SPICY MAYO $

$0.50

GOCHUJUNG $

$0.50

SCALLION OIL $

$0.50

SWEET SOY $

$0.50

COCONUT CURRY $

$0.50

AK HOT $

$0.50

KUNG POW $

$0.50

YUMYUM $

$0.50

HOISON $

$0.50

SRIRACHA $

$0.50

PEANUT SAUCE $

$0.50

GF SOY SAUCE $

$0.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We're taking a fun approach to some Asian classics along with broadening the horizons into some new offerings!

Website

Location

117 S Hyde Park Ave, Tampa, FL 33606

Directions

Gallery
Asian Kitchen image
Asian Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bamboozle - Catering
orange star4.7 • 851
516 N Tampa St Tampa, FL 33602
View restaurantnext
Eddie and Sam's N.Y Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
203 E. Twiggs Street Tampa, FL 33602
View restaurantnext
The Pint and Brew
orange star4.5 • 480
200 N Tampa St. Tampa, FL 33602
View restaurantnext
DeVito's Italian Specialties
orange star4.6 • 121
200 North Tampa Street Tampa, FL 33602
View restaurantnext
Bamboozle Cafe
orange star4.7 • 851
516 N Tampa St Tampa, FL 33602
View restaurantnext
Buddy Brew Coffee - Park Tower
orange starNo Reviews
400 N. Tampa St. Suite 110 Tampa, FL 33602
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tampa

Oxford Exchange
orange star4.6 • 3,263
420 West Kennedy Boulevard Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
Forbici Modern Italian
orange star4.4 • 2,064
1633 West Snow Avenue Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Hyde Park
orange star4.6 • 205
1634 W. Snow Ave Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
The Cake Drip - 1625 W Snow Cir
orange star4.3 • 50
1625 W Snow Cir Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tampa
Seminole Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
International
review star
No reviews yet
Channelside
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
SoHo
review star
Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)
Harbour Island
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
South Tampa
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
USF
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Downtown Tampa
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Busch Gardens
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston