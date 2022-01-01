Asian Kitchen UT / Downtown
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
We're taking a fun approach to some Asian classics along with broadening the horizons into some new offerings!
Location
117 S Hyde Park Ave, Tampa, FL 33606
Gallery