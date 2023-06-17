Restaurant header imageView gallery

Asian Mix

690 Main St

Safety Harbor, FL 34695

Main Menu

Bulgolgi Beef

$14.00

Thinly sliced beef cooked in Bulgogi sauce. Served with rice, Kimchi and Cucumbers.

Bulgogi Shrimp

$16.00

Fresh Shrimp cooked in a Korean Bulgogi sauce. Served with rice, Kimchi and Cucumbers.

Vietnamese Crispy Egg Rolls

$6.00

Crispy Vietnamese Egg Rolls Made with Mushrooms, Carrots, Taro Root, Pork and Shrimp. Comes with a sweet Chili dipping sauce.

Banh Xeo (Huge Vietnamese Taco) - Pork and Shrimp

$13.00

Banh Xeo Is a crispy rice flower Crepe served with Pork, Shrimp, Mung Bean, diced Green onion and Bean Sprouts. It is also served with Mint, Lettuce, Asian Basil and comes with a delicious dipping sauce.

Banh Xeo (Huge Vietnamese Taco)- Chicken

$13.00

Banh Xeo Is a crispy rice flower Crepe served with Chicken, Mung Bean, diced Green onion and Bean Sprouts. It is also served with Mint, Lettuce, Asian Basil and comes with a delicious dipping sauce.

Banh Xeo (Huge Vietnamese Taco) Tofu

$13.00

Banh Xeo Is a crispy rice flower Crepe served with Tofu, Mung Bean, diced Green onion and Bean Sprouts. It is also served with Mint, Lettuce, Asian Basil and comes with a delicious dipping sauce.

Banh Xeo (Huge Vietnamese Taco) Pork

$13.00

Banh Xeo Is a crispy rice flower Crepe served with Pork, Mung Bean, diced Green onion and Bean Sprouts. It is also served with Mint, Lettuce, Asian Basil and comes with a delicious dipping sauce.

Banh Xeo (Huge Vietnamese Taco) Shrimp

$15.00

Banh Xeo Is a crispy rice flower Crepe served with Shrimp, Mung Bean, diced Green onion and Bean Sprouts. It is also served with Mint, Lettuce, Asian Basil and comes with a delicious dipping sauce.

Bun Thit Nuong

$14.00

Bun Thit Nuong Is Grilled pork marinated in honey and Vietnamese spices. Served with cold Vermicelli noodles, Egg Roll, fresh herbs and sauce for dressing.

Crab Rangoon

$5.00

Hand made Crab Rangoons are made with real Crab meat and Cream Cheese. Also comes with a Sweet Chili dipping sauce.

Water

$1.00

Side Rice

$1.00

Shrimp

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Vietnamese and Asian cuisine cooked to order

Location

