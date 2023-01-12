Restaurant header imageView gallery

Asian Pearl Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

18138 W 119th Street

Olathe, KS 66061

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Crab Rangoons (6)

$6.99

Twin Rolls (4)

$7.99

Crispy shrimp spring rolls infused with creamy crab rangoon cream cheese.

Egg Rolls (2)

$3.99

Shrimp Spring Rolls (2)

$3.99

Vegetable Springs Rolls (2)

$3.99

Vietnamese Spring Rolls (2)

$4.99

These refreshing light and healthy rolls are wrapped in rice paper. A fresh version from the usual fried variety.

Cho-Cho Chicken (4)

$6.99

Pan Fried Dumplings (6)

$7.99

Steamed Dumplings (6)

$7.99

Lettuce Wraps (3)

$7.99

Seasoned Chicken Wings (6)

$7.99

Flaming Chili Wontons (6)

$7.99

Edamame

$4.99

Calamari

$7.99

Salt & Pepper Tofu

$7.99

XO Turnip Cake

$7.99

Deep Fried Intestines

$6.99

Soup

Hot & Sour Soup (cup)

$1.99

Hot & Sour Soup (quart)

$6.99

Egg Drop Soup (cup)

$1.99

Egg Drop Soup (quart)

$6.99

Wonton Soup (cup)

$1.99

Wonton Soup (quart)

$6.99

Seafood Delight Soup

$8.99

Shrimp, scallops, crab meat, peas and carrots in clear egg drop broth.

Vegetable Tofu Soup

$8.99

Snow peas, carrots, broccoli, and bean sprouts combined with tofu in a light broth.

Seaweed Tofu Soup

$8.99

Crab Meat & Fish Maw Soup

$9.99

Specialties

Beijing Duck (Half)

$25.99

Served with Asian pancakes and house blended plum sauce.

Beijing Duck (Whole)

$43.99

Served with Asian pancakes and house blended plum sauce.

Roast Duck (Half)

$24.99

Roast Duck (Whole)

$41.99

General Tso's (Chicken or Shrimp)

$14.50

Popular dish of all time. Hand-breaded and served in our special sweet and spicy sauce.

Orange (Chicken, Beef, or Shrimp)

$14.50

Hand-battered and served in a spicy citrus glaze.

Sesame (Chicken, Beef, or Shrimp)

$14.50

Sauteed in sweet brown glaze.

Triple Delight

$14.50

Chicken & Shrimp Hunan Style

$14.50

Chicken and shrimp mixed with bell peppers, carrots, mushrooms, and zucchini in a spicy brown sauce.

Honey Walnut (Chicken or Shrimp)

$14.50

XO (Shrimp or Tofu)

$13.99

Shrimp stir-fried with celery, carrots, water chestnuts, mushrooms, bamboo, and bell peppers in spicy savory preserved seafood sauce.

Traditional Favorites

Sweet & Sour

$12.99

A traditional favorite garnished with onions, carrots, bell peppers, and pineapples.

Yu Xiang

$12.99

Onions, carrots, black mushrooms, zucchini, bell peppers, water chestnuts, and bamboo sauteed in lightly sweet and spicy garlic sauce.

Hunan

$12.99

Vegetables sauteed in spicy brown sauce.

Kung Pao

$12.99

Celery, carrots, mushrooms, zucchini, and bell peppers in spicy brown sauce topped with peanuts.

Curry

$12.99

Bell peppers, onions, carrots, and zucchini in a fragrant seasoning.

Moo Shu

$12.99

Shredded cabbage, bamboo, onions, carrots, eggs, and black mushrooms served with house made plum sauce and four Asian pancakes.

Green Beans

$12.99

Sauteed with onions.

Broccoli in Brown Sauce

$12.99

Broccoli in White Sauce

$12.99

With carrots stir-fried in white sauce.

Vegetables in Brown Sauce

$12.99

Vegetables in White Sauce

$12.99

Sauteed in white sauce.

Chicken

Cashew Chicken

$12.99

Chicken, celery, carrots, zucchini, and mushrooms in brown sauce topped with cashews.

Lemon Chicken

$12.99

Hand-battered and covered in sweet and tangy lemon sauce.

Princess Chicken

$12.99

Hand-breaded chicken covered in lightly sweet chili sauce with broccoli.

Beef

Green Pepper Beef

$13.99

Slices of beef and green peppers mixed with onions, carrots, and bamboo in brown sauce.

Black Pepper Beef

$13.99

Slices of beef tossed with bell peppers, carrots, onions, and mushrooms in a peppery sauce.

Mongolian Beef

$13.99

Beef slices stir-fried with scallions, white onions, bamboo, and carrots over crispy rice noodles in spicy chili sauce.

Beef Stew Pot

$14.50

Cantonese style braised beef brisket.

Curry Beef Stew Pot

$14.50

Pork

Daeji Bulgogi

$13.99

Korean style spicy BBQ pork

Salt & Pepper Pork Chop

$12.99

Pork tenderloin tossed in Asian spices.

Cantonese Pork Chop

$12.99

Asian style sweet and sour pork.

Mapo Tofu

$13.99

Classic Sichuan dish consists of minced pork, tofu, peas, and carrots.

Sichuan Style Pork Intestines

$13.99

Spicy stewed pork intestines, tofu, and sour mustard greens with fried peppercorn flavor.

Seafood

Beijing Shrimp

$14.50

Battered shrimp with mushrooms, carrots, and bell peppers in ginger garlic sauce.

Crispy Shrimp

$14.50

Lightly battered shrimp served in house dipping sauce.

Seafood Tofu Pot

$14.50

Tofu braised with shrimp, squid, mussels, scallops, crab meat, and vegetables in savory sauce.

Salt & Pepper Squid

$14.50

Salt & Pepper Shrimp (Head-On)

$14.50

Clams with Black Bean Sauce

$13.99

Vegetables

Tofu Family Style

$12.99

Lightly fried tofu with vegetables in spicy brown sauce.

SIchuan Eggplant

$11.99

Chinese eggplant in a lightly sweet and spicy garlic sauce.

General Tso's Tofu

$12.99

Lightly breaded tofu tossed in our special sweet and spicy sauce.

Chinese Broccoli With Oyster Sauce

$11.99

Sauteed Green Beans

$11.99

Mixed Vegetables

$11.99

Moo Shu Vegetables

$11.99

Shredded cabbage, bamboo, onions, carrots, eggs, and black mushrooms served with house made plum sauce and four Asian pancakes.

Noodles

House Pan Fried Noodles

$14.99

Sauteed chicken, beef, shrimp, and vegetables served over pan fried noodles.

Lo Mein

$10.99

Stir-fried noodles with scallions, carrots, bean sprouts, and cabbage.

Cantonese Chow Mein

$10.99

Stir-fried thin egg noodles with eggs, scallions, carrots, bean sprouts, and cabbage.

Udon

$10.99

Japanese style noodles stir-fried with shredded scallions, carrots, bean sprouts, and cabbage.

Mei Fun

$11.99

Thin rice noodles mixed with eggs, onions, carrots, bean sprouts, and cabbage.

Singapore Style Mei Fun

$11.99

Curry flavored thin rice noodles mixed with eggs, carrots, onions, bean sprouts, and cabbage.

Pad Thai

$11.99

Thai rice noodles with eggs, bean sprouts, carrots, cabbage, and scallions topped with crushed peanuts

Fried Rice

Asian Pearl Fried Rice

$12.99

Young chow fried rice topped off with mouth-watering lobster sauce.

Young Chow Fried Rice

$11.99

Chicken, beef, shrimp, eggs, beansprouts, onions, peas and carrots all mixed with white rice.

Salted Fish Fried Rice With Chicken

$12.99

Fried Rice

$9.99

Mixed with eggs, onions, and bean sprouts.

Curry Fried Rice

$9.99

Eggs, onions, and bean sprouts mixed in curry spice.

Thai Fried Rice

$11.99

Mixture of eggs, onions, raisins, jalapenos, bean sprouts, and pineapples with a light crunch of cashews.

Noodle Soups

Jjambong Noodle Soup

$13.99

Korean-Chinese style red hot and spicy seafood noodle soup.

Rice Noodle Soup With Beef

$12.99

Rice noodles with sliced beef, bean sprouts, and onions garnished with cilantro in a light flavorful broth.

Wonton Noodle Soup

$12.99

Egg noodles topped with wontons in a delectable broth.

Beef Stew Noodle Soup

$13.99

Egg noodles with braised beef in a savory stock.

Healthy Mix and Match

Steamed Chicken with Vegetables

$12.99

All protein is steamed with mixed vegetables and served with a choice of sauce on the side.

Steamed Beef with Vegetables

$13.99

All protein is steamed with mixed vegetables and served with a choice of sauce on the side.

Steamed Shrimp with Vegetables

$13.99

All protein is steamed with mixed vegetables and served with a choice of sauce on the side.

Steamed Vegetable Combo

$14.50

(chicken, beef, and shrimp) All protein is steamed with mixed vegetables and served with a choice of sauce on the side.

Gluten Friendly Menu

The menu items listed below are not prepared with gluten or made with ingredients that contain gluten when processed. Please be aware that cross contamination will exist due to shared cooking and preparation areas. Due to these circumstances, we are unable to guarantee that any menu items will be free of allergens. (NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CUSTOMERS WITH CELIAC DISEASE)

GF Curry Chicken

$13.99

GF Cashew Chicken

$13.99

GF Triple Delight

$15.50

GF Broccoli with Chicken or Shrimp

$13.99

GF Broccoli with Beef

$14.99

GF Vegetable with Chicken or Shrimp

$13.99

GF Vegetable with Beef

$14.99

GF Young Chow Fried Rice

$12.99

GF Fried Rice

$10.99

Kids Menu

Lo Mein Platter Kids

$7.50

Served with crab rangoon and cho-cho chicken.

Fried Rice Platter Kids

$7.50

Served with crab rangoon and cho-cho chicken.

Pearl Nuggets Kids

$7.50

Served with french fries and sweet and sour sauce on the side.

Chicken Strips Kids

$7.50

Served with french fries.

Sides

Small Steamed Rice

$2.25

Large Steamed Rice

$4.50

Small Fried Rice

$3.25

Large Fried Rice

$5.50

Small Steamed Brown Rice

$3.25

Large Steamed Brown Rice

$5.50

Plain Lo Mein

$4.50

Steamed Vegetables

$5.50

French Fries

$3.50

Desserts

Chinese Biscuits (10)

$5.99

Fried Sesame Balls (4)

$4.99

Lunch Platters

General Tso's Chicken Lunch

$9.50

Popular dish of all time. Hand-breaded and served in our special sweet and spicy sauce.

Orange (Chicken or Beef) Lunch

$9.50

Hand-battered and served in a spicy citrus glaze.

Sesame (Chicken, Beef or Shrimp) Lunch

$9.50

Sauteed in sweet brown glaze.

Honey Walnut (Chicken or Shrimp) Lunch

$9.50

Tossed in rich creamy honey sauce and topped with candied walnuts.

Sweet & Sour (Chicken or Shrimp) Lunch

$9.05

A traditional favorite garnished with onions, carrots, bell peppers, and pineapples.

Lemon (Chicken or Shrimp) Lunch

$9.05

Hand-battered and covered in sweet and tangy lemon sauce.

Triple Delight Lunch

$9.50

Chicken, beef, and shrimp sauteed in brown sauce with vegetables.

Chicken & Shrimp Hunan Style Lunch

$9.50

Chicken and shrimp mixed with bell peppers, carrots, mushrooms, and zucchini in a spicy brown sauce.

Daeji Bulgogi Lunch

$9.50

Korean style spicy BBQ pork

Cashew Chicken Lunch

$9.05

Chicken, celery, carrots, zucchini, and mushrooms in brown sauce topped with cashews.

Princess Chicken Lunch

$9.05

Hand-breaded chicken covered in lightly sweet chili sauce with broccoli.

Green Pepper Beef Lunch

$9.05

Slices of beef and green peppers mixed with onions, carrots, and bamboo in brown sauce.

Mongolian Beef Lunch

$9.05

Beef slices stir-fried with scallions, white onions, bamboo, and carrots over crispy rice noodles in spicy chili sauce.

Sauteed Green Beans Lunch

$9.05

Tofu Family Style Lunch

$9.05

Lightly fried tofu with vegetables in spicy brown sauce.

Mixed Vegetables Lunch

$9.05

Yu Xiang Lunch

$9.05

Onions, carrots, black mushrooms, zucchini, bell peppers, water chestnuts, and bamboo sauteed in lightly sweet and spicy garlic sauce.

Hunan Lunch

$9.05

Vegetables sauteed in spicy brown sauce.

Kung Pao Lunch

$9.05

Celery, carrots, mushrooms, zucchini, and bell peppers in spicy brown sauce topped with peanuts.

Vegetables In White Sauce Lunch

$9.05

Sauteed in white sauce.

Vegetables in Brown Sauce Lunch

$9.05

Sauteed in brown sauce.

Broccoli In White Sauce Lunch

$9.05

With carrots stir-fried in white sauce.

Broccoli In Brown Sauce Lunch

$9.05

With carrots stir-fried in brown sauce.

Lo Mein Lunch

$9.05

Stir-fried noodles with scallions, carrots, bean sprouts, and cabbage.

Fried Rice Lunch

$9.05

Mixed with eggs, onions, and bean sprouts.

Beverages (bottles/cans)

Coke

$1.95

Diet Coke

$1.95

Sprite

$1.95

Lemonade

$1.95

Sweet Iced Tea

$1.95

Unsweet Iced Tea

$1.95

Thai Tea

$4.50

Bottled Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in the beautiful city of Olathe, KS, Asian Pearl is a family-owned and operated restaurant that is committed to offering you the most memorable dining experience. As part of that commitment, we're proud to serve fresh, delicious Asian cuisine while providing you with the best service, all in a comfortable setting surrounded by original artwork, bamboo, and comfortable seating. We pick our ingredients carefully and use only the freshest to prepare every dish. Another step we take to guarantee the freshness of our food is performing quality checks of the ingredients prior to preparing each dish, to ensure our guests receive the best quality. Our chef has more than 30 years of experience, and they know the importance of quality. At Asian Pearl, our guests are like family to us and what we serve our guests is what we serve our own family. Located on 119th St and Ridgeview Road. Order online for carryout or delivery today.

Location

18138 W 119th Street, Olathe, KS 66061

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Shack Breakfast & Lunch - Shack Lenexa
orange starNo Reviews
9329 HARBINGER ST LENEXA, KS 66219
View restaurantnext
Oscar's Authentic Mexican Grill - Olathe Landing
orange star4.7 • 227
2034 E Santa Fe St Olathe, KS 66062
View restaurantnext
Johnny's Tavern - Olathe Ridgeview NEW - RIDGEVIEW
orange starNo Reviews
10384 South Ridgeview Road Olathe, KS 66062
View restaurantnext
The Rub BBQ - Located off Ridgeview Road and K-10
orange starNo Reviews
10512 S Ridgeview Rd. Olathe, KS 66061
View restaurantnext
BB's Grill Olathe
orange starNo Reviews
1100 W. Santa Fe St. Olathe, KS 66061
View restaurantnext
Old Shawnee Pizza - Lenexa
orange starNo Reviews
19617 W. 101 St. Lenexa, KS 66220
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Olathe

Oscar's Authentic Mexican Grill - Olathe Landing
orange star4.7 • 227
2034 E Santa Fe St Olathe, KS 66062
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Olathe
Overland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Prairie Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Lenexa
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (225 restaurants)
Baldwin City
review star
Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston