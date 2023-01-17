Restaurant header imageView gallery

Asian Noodle Bar

review star

No reviews yet

1 Stephen King Drive

Augusta, ME 04330

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Crab Rangoon
Pad Thai Noodle
Drunken Noodle

Starter

Gyoza

$7.00

Fried ground pork, cabbage, ginger & scallion wrapped in dough served with ginger sauce

Edamame

$7.00

Steamed Japanese soybean with sea salt

Chicken Karaage

$9.00

Japanese style fried crispy chicken

Seaweed Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Mixed seaweed, Japanese mushroom, sesame seed and sesame oil

Crispy Pork Belly

$10.00

Homemade crispy pork belly bite served with ginger sauce

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Fried Brussels sprouts in ginger sauce topped with scallions and almond slices

Thai Roll

$7.00

Crispy fried spring rolls filled with cabbage, carrot and clear noodle served with sweet & sour sauce

Crab Rangoon

$7.00

Imitation crabmeat with cream cheese wrapped in crispy wonton skin served with sweet &sour sauce

Fresh Salad Roll

$5.00

Noodle Soup

Pho Beef (Beef Noodle Soup)

$14.00

Traditional Vietnamese beef noodle soup. Rice noodle served with flank steak, meat ball, garnished with white onion, beansprount and scallion.

Chicken Noodle Soup

$12.00

Clear chicken broth with rice noodle served with chicken, garnished with white onion, beansprount and scallion.

Miso Ramen

$14.00

Japanese egg noodle in a spicy miso broth topped with pork belly, soft boiled seasoned egg, corn, bok choy, nori, scallion and beansprount.

Shoyu Ramen

$14.00

Japanese egg noodle in soy sauce flavored chicken broth topped with pork belly, soft boiled seasoned egg, shitake mushroom, nori and beansprount.

Vegetable Ramen

$12.00

Japanese egg noodle, shiitake mushrooms & Vegetable broth. Straight thin noodles. Toppings: scallion, Bean sprouts, Corn, shitake mushrooms, bok choy, soft boiled seasoned egg and nori.

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$12.00

Thailand's central-style noodle soup: a sour and spicy broth, rice noodles, chicken, fried fish tofu, ground peanuts, soft boiled egg, and scallion.

Boat Noodle Soup

$14.00

Dark beef broth with rice noodles, flank steak, meatball, beansprout, bok choy and scallion.

Khao Soi Noodle Soup

$14.00

Thailand's northern style curry soup, egg noodles, red onions, pickled green mustard, and juicy chicken drumstick. Topped with crispy egg noodles.

Yen Ta Fo

$14.00

Rice Noodle in pink noodles soup with shrimp, white mushroom, bok-choy, and fried fish tofu. Topped with fresh beansprount.

Khao Piak Sen

$14.00Out of stock

Homemade thick rice noodle with chicken drumstick, crispy pork belly, fried shallot, scallion in a clear broth.

Wonton Noodle Soup

$13.00

Egg noodle, homemade wonton, crispy pork belly, bok-choy, and scallion in a clear broth.

Noodles Wok

Pad Thai Noodle

$12.00

Rice noodle stir-fried with egg & bean sprout topped with ground peanut and scallion

Drunken Noodle

$12.00

Rice noodle pan-fried with egg, assorted vegetable, basil leaves and bean sprout in house spicy paste

Crispy Pad Thai

$12.00

Crispy egg noodle stir-fried with egg & bean sprout topped with ground peanut and scallion

Spicy Pad Thai

$12.00

Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$12.00

Pan-fried rice with egg, onion, carrot, baby corn, broccoli, raisin, cashew nut, pineapple and curry powder

Asian Fried Rice

$12.00

Rice with egg, onion, carrot, baby corn & broccoli

Dessert

Fried Ice-Cream

$8.00

Deep fried vanilla ice-cream wrapped with delicious pound cake.

Sticky Rice with Mango

$8.00

Sweet sticky rice topped with creamy coconut milk served with fresh mango.

Sticky Rice with Custard

$8.00

Cake

$4.00

Bubble Tea

MILK TEA

$5.00+

HONEYDEW

$5.00+

MANGO

$5.00+

MATCHA

$5.00+

GREEN MILK TEA

$5.00+Out of stock

COCONUT

$5.00+

TARO

$5.00+

STRAWBERRY

$5.00+

THAI TEA

$5.00+

THAI COFFEE

$5.00+

ROSE FRUITY TEA

$5.00+

PEACH OOLONG TEA

$5.00+

RASPBERRY FRUITY TEA

$5.00+

BUTTERFLY PEA LEMONADE

$5.00+

HIBISCUS TEA

$5.00+Out of stock

WATERMELON

$5.00+

CHOCOLATE

$5.00+

PINEAPPLE

$5.00+

BROWN SUGAR MILK TEA

$5.00+

Oolong Tea

$5.00

Beverage

SODA

$3.00

THAI ICED TEA

$4.00

THAI ICED COFFEE

$4.00

HOT TEA

$5.00

HOT COFFEE

$3.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

JUICE

$3.00

Side Dishes

White Rice

$3.00

Egg Noodle

$5.00

Rice Noodle

$5.00

Soft Boiled Egg

$2.00

Sauteed Vegetable

$8.00

Side Meat Ball

$6.00

Steamed Vegetable

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We Are Asian Noodle Bowl! We are serving authentic Asians Street Noodle Soup.

Website

Location

1 Stephen King Drive, Augusta, ME 04330

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sam's Italian Foods - Augusta - 14 - Augusta
orange starNo Reviews
137 Civic Center Drive Augusta, ME 04330
View restaurantnext
Wander Pizza Co. - 265 Western Ave
orange starNo Reviews
265 Western Ave Augusta, ME 04330
View restaurantnext
Cafe Services - 570 - Avangrid Augusta
orange starNo Reviews
83 Edison Drive Augusta, ME 04330
View restaurantnext
Levi's Place
orange starNo Reviews
6 Violette Way Manchester, ME 04351
View restaurantnext
Absolem Cider Company - 799 Winthrop Center Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
799 Winthrop Center Rd. Winthrop, ME 04364
View restaurantnext
Duckie Buddies Bakery & Cafe - Locally Owned & Operated
orange starNo Reviews
54 Main Street Oakland, ME 04963
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Augusta
Bath
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Freeport
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Naples
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston