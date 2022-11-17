- Home
- /
- Bellingham
- /
- Brewpubs & Breweries
- /
- Aslan Brewing Co. - Bellingham
Aslan Brewing Co. - Bellingham
1,476 Reviews
$$
1330 N Forest St
Bellingham, WA 98225
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Canned Beer
Hop Water Six Pack
Non-alcoholic fizzy water Herbal+citrus+refreshing House-made bubbly water hopped with Cascade and Chinook!
Flat (24 Cans) Hop Water
Non-alcoholic fizzy water Herbal+citrus+refreshing House-made bubbly water hopped with Cascade and Chinook!
Six Pack Batch 15
Batch 15 (IPA) 6.7% ABV // 70 IBU // 1.060 OG medium body + bright citrus + unfiltered This hazy, juicy IPA is hopped heavily with Citra and Simcoe, then paired with choice American wheat and two-row barley. Intentionally unfiltered to spotlight the rawness of organic hops, this IPA is less bitter but more flavorful and balanced than most West Coast versions. Hops: Bravo, Citra, Chinook, Simcoe Malt: 2-Row Pale, Oats, Wheat
Flat (24 cans) Batch 15
Batch 15 (IPA) 6.7% ABV // 70 IBU // 1.060 OG medium body + bright citrus + unfiltered This hazy, juicy IPA is hopped heavily with Citra and Simcoe, then paired with choice American wheat and two-row barley. Intentionally unfiltered to spotlight the rawness of organic hops, this IPA is less bitter but more flavorful and balanced than most West Coast versions. Hops: Bravo, Citra, Chinook, Simcoe Malt: 2-Row Pale, Oats, Wheat
Six Pack BHam Brown
B’ham Brown (Classic Brown Ale) 5.0% ABV // 24 IBU // 1.056 OG light body + roasted nuts & chocolate notes + malt forward True Brown Ales are light in body, but not light in flavor. This beer accomplishes that with generous amounts of Chocolate, Black, Carahell, and Roasted malts along with a complicated mash schedule that delivers a malt forward beer with a light, easy drinking quality that will keep you refreshed and intrigued. Hops: Bravo, Sterling Malt: 2-Row Pale, Carafa, Chocolate, Munich, Roast, Vienna
Flat (24 cans) BHam Brown
B’ham Brown (Classic Brown Ale) 5.0% ABV // 24 IBU // 1.056 OG light body + roasted nuts & chocolate notes + malt forward True Brown Ales are light in body, but not light in flavor. This beer accomplishes that with generous amounts of Chocolate, Black, Carahell, and Roasted malts along with a complicated mash schedule that delivers a malt forward beer with a light, easy drinking quality that will keep you refreshed and intrigued. Hops: Bravo, Sterling Malt: 2-Row Pale, Carafa, Chocolate, Munich, Roast, Vienna
Six Pack Classic
Classic Light Lager 4.0% ABV // 8 IBU // 1.036 OG light body + malt forward + crisp This is your classic, easy drinking light lager beer — light in flavor, alcohol, and calories. While it may be an American macro brewery standard, it’s better when brewed in small batches without corn and rice. Pours a pale straw color with a rocky white head. For a throwback to simpler times and a taste of nostalgia, reach for a Classic Light Lager! Hops: Strisselspalt, Hersbrucker Malt: Pilsner
Flat (24 Cans) Classic
Classic Light Lager 4.0% ABV // 8 IBU // 1.036 OG light body + malt forward + crisp This is your classic, easy drinking light lager beer — light in flavor, alcohol, and calories. While it may be an American macro brewery standard, it’s better when brewed in small batches without corn and rice. Pours a pale straw color with a rocky white head. For a throwback to simpler times and a taste of nostalgia, reach for a Classic Light Lager! Hops: Strisselspalt, Hersbrucker Malt: Pilsner
Six Pack Coastal Pils
Coastal Pils (German Style Pilsner) 4.8% ABV // 40 IBU // 1.046 OG LIGHT BODY + ZESTY BITTERNESS + CRISP Brewed in similar fashion to the northern German style pilsner, we named this beer Coastal Pils as a nod to Germany’s coastal region where notable examples exist. Not to be confused with a Bavarian Pilsner, this style has a more pronounced zest and citrus-like bitterness. While not German, we prefer the flavor of Czech Saaz hops, which were used at a rate of 1 lb per barrel to create the distinct hoppy flavor. This lager is fully attenuated, hoppy with a refreshing mineral finish. HOPS: Premiant, Saaz MALT: Pilsner
Flat (24 Cans) Coastal Pils
**Coastal Pils (German Style Pilsner)** 4.8% ABV // 40 IBU // 1.046 OG LIGHT BODY + ZESTY BITTERNESS + CRISP Brewed in similar fashion to the northern German style pilsner, we named this beer Coastal Pils as a nod to Germany’s coastal region where notable examples exist. Not to be confused with a Bavarian Pilsner, this style has a more pronounced zest and citrus-like bitterness. While not German, we prefer the flavor of Czech Saaz hops, which were used at a rate of 1 lb per barrel to create the distinct hoppy flavor. This lager is fully attenuated, hoppy with a refreshing mineral finish. HOPS: Premiant, Saaz MALT: Pilsner
Six Pack Cosmic Dreams
Cosmic Dreams 6.0% ABV / 35 IBU / 13 P Ripe mango + papaya + naval orange Cosmic Dreams is a Hazy IPA with notes of freshly pressed tangerine, mandarin, and navel orange juices. Following in the footsteps of Batch 15, this IPA is dry, with a quenching bitterness and a pointed hop character featuring Pacific Gem, Amarillo, El Dorado, & Simcoe. Designed with slightly lower alcohol content for longevity and reduced calories, we are happy to add this new offering to the flagship family! Malt - Base Malt, Oats, German Caramel Hop: Pacific Gem, Amarillo, El Dorado, Simcoe
Flat (24 cans) Cosmic Dreams
Cosmic Dreams 6.0% ABV / 35 IBU / 13 P Ripe mango + papaya + naval orange Cosmic Dreams is a Hazy IPA with notes of freshly pressed tangerine, mandarin, and navel orange juices. Following in the footsteps of Batch 15, this IPA is dry, with a quenching bitterness and a pointed hop character featuring Pacific Gem, Amarillo, El Dorado, & Simcoe. Designed with slightly lower alcohol content for longevity and reduced calories, we are happy to add this new offering to the flagship family! Malt - Base Malt, Oats, German Caramel Hop: Pacific Gem, Amarillo, El Dorado, Simcoe
Six Pack Das Boot
Das Boot (Festbier) 5.6% ABV // 25.7 IBU // 12.8 P Medium Body + Fresh Dough + Crisp Festbier is a modern Oktoberfest style, making its way onto the scene in the '70s as a lighter option for the traditional German Oktoberfest. Das Boot is our interpretation of the style, and we always welcome its return as it represents the transition from summer to fall. With a little bit bigger body and a touch more alcohol than our Helles, this beer feels more like autumn and prepares you for cooler evenings. Hops: Perle, Hersbruker Malt: Pilsner, Vienna Organic: Yes
Flat (24 Cans) Das Boot
Beer Name: Das Boot Beer Style: Festbier 5.6% ABV // 12.2 P // 22 IBU Three Tasting Notes: bready + medium body + crisp
Six Pack Dawn Patrol
Dawn Patrol (Pacific Ale) 5.5% ABV // 10 IBU // 1.050 OG medium body + pineapple & mango notes + refreshing This beer is mild yet complex in its delivery. The hop presence is noticed by subtle flavors of pineapples that meld beautifully with the slightly spicy and minty character derived from the use of Rye malt. A somewhat recently pioneered style, this Pacific Ale is delivered unfiltered to accentuate its fresh farm to glass, unprocessed, organic qualities. Hops: Cascade, Chinook, El Dorado, Palisade Malt: 2-Row Pale, Carahell, Munich
Flat (24 Cans) Dawn Patrol
Dawn Patrol (Pacific Ale) 5.5% ABV // 10 IBU // 1.050 OG medium body + pineapple & mango notes + refreshing This beer is mild yet complex in its delivery. The hop presence is noticed by subtle flavors of pineapples that meld beautifully with the slightly spicy and minty character derived from the use of Rye malt. A somewhat recently pioneered style, this Pacific Ale is delivered unfiltered to accentuate its fresh farm to glass, unprocessed, organic qualities. Hops: Cascade, Chinook, El Dorado, Palisade Malt: 2-Row Pale, Carahell, Munich
Six Pack Fresh Hop Kolsch
Beer Name: Fresh Hop Kolsch Beer Style: Kolsch-style ale Three Tasting Notes: cherry cola + light body + crisp A spin on a fresh hopped beer, this Kolsch is brewed with only fresh Columbus hops grown by Growing Veterans. Hops: Columbus Malt: Pilsner, Wheat
Six Pack Gold Goose
Gold Goose (Canadian Lager) 5.0 % ABV // 20 IBU // 11.5 P bready + medium body + bright We can officially call it winter. October is over, the sun goes down before 5, and Gold Goose is hitting the shelves. This beer is only brewed with pilsner malt, which provides a light, bready canvas for the subtlety of French hops. The hops supply an herbal, almost tea-like flavor upfront while finishing with a clean, lightly citrusy bite. This Canadian-Style Lager is a refreshingly drinkable lager brewed for the colder and darker months. Enjoy! Hops: Aramis, Strisselspalt Malt: Pilsner Malt Organic: Yes Glassware: Willi Becher
Flat (24 Cans) Gold Goose
Gold Goose (Canadian Lager) 5.0 % ABV // 20 IBU // 11.5 P bready + medium body + bright We can officially call it winter. October is over, the sun goes down before 5, and Gold Goose is hitting the shelves. This beer is only brewed with pilsner malt, which provides a light, bready canvas for the subtlety of French hops. The hops supply an herbal, almost tea-like flavor upfront while finishing with a clean, lightly citrusy bite. This Canadian-Style Lager is a refreshingly drinkable lager brewed for the colder and darker months. Enjoy! Hops: Aramis, Strisselspalt Malt: Pilsner Malt Organic: Yes Glassware: Willi Becher
Six Pack Helles Vollbier
Helles Vollbier (German-Style Lager) 4.7% ABV // 11.2 P // 20 IBU Medium body + Malt forward + crisp Description: Helles is a beer of tradition but it's also a beer for the people. It is the everyday beer over in Germany and we can see why. This beer is easy drinking with a malt-forward presentation that is balanced with a restrained hop bitterness. Cracker, white bread malt characters give way to a soft, floral, and peppery hop profile. The beer is incredibly drinkable and designed to be consumed in a German beer hall (or if you can't find one your local socially distanced outdoor patio will do). One Sentence Description: A crisp, drinkable, malt-forward lager Hops: Spalt Select, Hersbrucker Malt: Pilsner UPC: 8-65506-00008-0 Pricing: $40.48/cs PTR Glassware: .5L tankard Organic: Yes
Flat (24 Cans) Helles Vollbier
Helles Vollbier (German-Style Lager) 4.7% ABV // 11.2 P // 20 IBU Medium body + Malt forward + crisp Description: Helles is a beer of tradition but it's also a beer for the people. It is the everyday beer over in Germany and we can see why. This beer is easy drinking with a malt-forward presentation that is balanced with a restrained hop bitterness. Cracker, white bread malt characters give way to a soft, floral, and peppery hop profile. The beer is incredibly drinkable and designed to be consumed in a German beer hall (or if you can't find one your local socially distanced outdoor patio will do). One Sentence Description: A crisp, drinkable, malt-forward lager Hops: Spalt Select, Hersbrucker Malt: Pilsner UPC: 8-65506-00008-0 Pricing: $40.48/cs PTR Glassware: .5L tankard Organic: Yes
Six Pack Hook's Stash
Hook's Stash - Pale Ale Three Tasting Notes: light body + tropical + crisp 5.0% ABV / 45 IBU / 11.0 P In collaboration with Mt. Baker Ski Area, we are stoked to bring you the third edition of Hook's Stash, brewed to celebrate the life of former Pro Patrol and Mt. Baker Legend, Randy Hook. A substantial amount of New Zealand hops showcases flavors of fresh grapefruit, pineapple, and white pepper. Wheat malt provides body for the hops to play with and a dash of crystal malt for a hint of biscuity goodness. Hook's Stash is meant to be crushed responsibly, whether you're on the mountain or dreaming about powder days at home. Hops: Pacific Gem, Rakau, Taiheke, Nelson Sauvin, Cascade, Ekuanot Malt: 2-Row Base Malt, Wheat, Crystal 40 Organic: Yes
Flat (24 Cans) Hook's Stash
**Hook's Stash - Pale Ale** Three Tasting Notes: light body + tropical + crisp 5.0% ABV / 45 IBU / 11.0 P In collaboration with Mt. Baker Ski Area, we are stoked to bring you the third edition of Hook's Stash, brewed to celebrate the life of former Pro Patrol and Mt. Baker Legend, Randy Hook. A substantial amount of New Zealand hops showcases flavors of fresh grapefruit, pineapple, and white pepper. Wheat malt provides body for the hops to play with and a dash of crystal malt for a hint of biscuity goodness. Hook's Stash is meant to be crushed responsibly, whether you're on the mountain or dreaming about powder days at home. Hops: Pacific Gem, Rakau, Taiheke, Nelson Sauvin, Cascade, Ekuanot Malt: 2-Row Base Malt, Wheat, Crystal 40 Organic: Yes
Six Pack Satan's Airport
Description: Satan's Airport is a rich and intense Imperial Milk Stout brewed with 50 lbs of coffee from our friends @bellinghamcoffeeroasters. Pouring jet black, this beer looks and smells like a rich, roasty americano with hints of cocoa. Smooth and bold coffee flavors are balanced by a subtle bitterness and a lingering milk chocolate sweetness
Flat (24 Cans) Satan's Airport
Description: Satan's Airport is a rich and intense Imperial Milk Stout brewed with 50 lbs of coffee from our friends @bellinghamcoffeeroasters. Pouring jet black, this beer looks and smells like a rich, roasty americano with hints of cocoa. Smooth and bold coffee flavors are balanced by a subtle bitterness and a lingering milk chocolate sweetness
Six Pack FIFA
An Aslan cult classic is finally back on tap and in cans. FIFA (French India Farmhouse Ale) is our mixture of a Saison and an IPA. The classic yeast profile is balanced against North American hops to create a flavor experience similar to Fruit Stripe gum or an orange creamsicle. Finishing with a dry carbonation bite, this beer is a perfect spring time sipper!
Flat (24 Cans) FIFA
An Aslan cult classic is finally back on tap and in cans. FIFA (French India Farmhouse Ale) is our mixture of a Saison and an IPA. The classic yeast profile is balanced against North American hops to create a flavor experience similar to Fruit Stripe gum or an orange creamsicle. Finishing with a dry carbonation bite, this beer is a perfect spring time sipper!
Six Pack Citra IPA
Beer Name: Citra IPA Beer Style: Single Hop IPA Three Tasting Notes: citrus + refreshing + herbal 6.4 % ABV // 14.2 P // 70 IBU Description: Citra: the magic word when it comes to a hop profile. It's a staple in many of our flagships thanks to its perfect balance of citrus and floral notes, with the softness of melon but the bitterness of grapefruit. Brewed exclusively with Citra hops, this beer gives them a chance to shine thanks to it's soft and simple malt bill. Drying on the tongue and high in carbonation, Citra IPA is best enjoyed alongside a day dream of the vacation you're planning in your head.
Flat (24 Cans) Citra Cans
Beer Name: Citra IPA Beer Style: Single Hop IPA Three Tasting Notes: citrus + refreshing + herbal 6.4 % ABV // 14.2 P // 70 IBU Description: Citra: the magic word when it comes to a hop profile. It's a staple in many of our flagships thanks to its perfect balance of citrus and floral notes, with the softness of melon but the bitterness of grapefruit. Brewed exclusively with Citra hops, this beer gives them a chance to shine thanks to it's soft and simple malt bill. Drying on the tongue and high in carbonation, Citra IPA is best enjoyed alongside a day dream of the vacation you're planning in your head.
Single Can Citra
Beer Name: Citra IPA Beer Style: Single Hop IPA Three Tasting Notes: citrus + refreshing + herbal 6.4 % ABV // 14.2 P // 70 IBU Description: Citra: the magic word when it comes to a hop profile. It's a staple in many of our flagships thanks to its perfect balance of citrus and floral notes, with the softness of melon but the bitterness of grapefruit. Brewed exclusively with Citra hops, this beer gives them a chance to shine thanks to it's soft and simple malt bill. Drying on the tongue and high in carbonation, Citra IPA is best enjoyed alongside a day dream of the vacation you're planning in your head.
Six Pack Basil Lime Disco Lemonade
Beer Name: Basil Lime Disco Lemonade Beer Style: Berliner Weisse w/ Basil and Lime Three Tasting Notes: tart + basil + refreshing 4.5% // 11.0 P // 3 IBU **Description**: Just in time for a beautiful, sunny fall weekend, we're stoked to share Basil Lime Disco Lemonade with you. We took a beer we all know and love and gave it a boost. Fresh basil and limes were added to the whirlpool giving this beer an amped up citrus profile that pairs with the herbal character perfectly. We're holding on to the last bits of "summer" as much as possible and this beer certainly helps.
Six Pack Beer of Choice
Beer Name: Beer Of Choice Beer Style: Dry-Hopped Pilsner Three Tasting Notes: honeydew + drying + snappy 5.5% ABV // 12.5 P // 30 IBU Last month, 14 Whatcom county breweries came together to find a way to support reproductive rights. We crafted a plan to brew 5 unique beers, released in 5 consecutive weeks during the month of September, Sexual Health Awareness Month. Now it's our turn! We got together with @wanderbrewing to brew a tasty Dry Hopped Pilsner. Pouring a bright, golden hay color, this pilsner is intentionally unfiltered to express the delicate, nuanced flavors that the hops and the dry hop presented. The hop bill enlisted the help of entirely American hops,Azacca, Chinook, El Dorado, and Strata being the stars of the show. A hint of cracker and white bread hold up flavors of honeydew and candied strawberries. A generous dry hop presents aromas of pineapple, grass, and a hint of mint. All of the proceeds of this beer go to @theafiyacenter.
Flat (24 cans) Beer of Choice
Beer Name: Beer Of Choice Beer Style: Dry-Hopped Pilsner Three Tasting Notes: honeydew + drying + snappy 5.5% ABV // 12.5 P // 30 IBU Description: Last month, 14 Whatcom county breweries came together to find a way to support reproductive rights. We crafted a plan to brew 5 unique beers, released in 5 consecutive weeks during the month of September, Sexual Health Awareness Month. Now it's our turn! We got together with @wanderbrewing to brew a tasty Dry Hopped Pilsner. Pouring a bright, golden hay color, this pilsner is intentionally unfiltered to express the delicate, nuanced flavors that the hops and the dry hop presented. The hop bill enlisted the help of entirely American hops,Azacca, Chinook, El Dorado, and Strata being the stars of the show. A hint of cracker and white bread hold up flavors of honeydew and candied strawberries. A generous dry hop presents aromas of pineapple, grass, and a hint of mint. All of the proceeds of this beer go to @theafiyacenter.
Four Pack Monarch IPA
Beer Name: Monarch IPA Beer Style: India Pale Ale Three Tasting Notes: citrus + bitter + dry Description: After a year of keeping this project classified, we are so excited to announce the release of our newest flagship beer: Monarch IPA! With trends constantly changing, recently we’ve found ourselves reaching for the classic, clear IPAs more and more. After testing a new recipe for the past year, we’ve worked hard to perfect this beer to present an IPA with less haze, more robust hop expression, and more clarity. Monarch is a fresh and decidedly nostalgic IPA with a pleasant, bright bitterness. The hops provide flavors of lemon, grapefruit, pine, and delicate herbal notes. Light biscuit flavors from the malt complement the jammy qualities of the hops while not overshadowing their nuance. Monarch finishes crisp and dry. This new flagship is available NOW at all three Aslan locations and you’ll see it soon on shelves all over Washington, California, Boise and B.C. 🍻
Flat (24 Cans) Monarch IPA
Beer Name: Monarch IPA Beer Style: India Pale Ale Three Tasting Notes: citrus + bitter + dry Description: After a year of keeping this project classified, we are so excited to announce the release of our newest flagship beer: Monarch IPA! With trends constantly changing, recently we’ve found ourselves reaching for the classic, clear IPAs more and more. After testing a new recipe for the past year, we’ve worked hard to perfect this beer to present an IPA with less haze, more robust hop expression, and more clarity. Monarch is a fresh and decidedly nostalgic IPA with a pleasant, bright bitterness. The hops provide flavors of lemon, grapefruit, pine, and delicate herbal notes. Light biscuit flavors from the malt complement the jammy qualities of the hops while not overshadowing their nuance. Monarch finishes crisp and dry. This new flagship is available NOW at all three Aslan locations and you’ll see it soon on shelves all over Washington, California, Boise and B.C. 🍻
Six Pack Bloom
Bloom is our final fresh hop of the season and is a complete study of Chinook hops. We used 500 lbs of fresh Organic Chinook from our friends @royfarms_hops, the resulting beer has major pineapple juice vibes to go along with all of the piney and resinous characteristics. The massive hop bill pairs with a light carbonation that leads to a lingering bitterness and a drying mouthfeel. Hops: Chinook Malt: 2-Row Pale, Oats IBU: 80
Bottled Beer
BTL - 3 Deep
3 Deep (Blended Mixed Culture Beer) lemon zest + light body + crisp ABV: 5.8% To celebrate the Aslan Depot's third anniversary, our Depot GM (Will) and Head Brewer (Austin) got together to create something very special. 3 Deep is a blend of two different saisons and two separate barrels of lager aged on Brettanomyces. This beer has a clean pineapple brett character and a light, pleasant acidity that pairs nicely with the oaky barrel and bready grain notes. The lighter body and slightly higher carbonation give this beer an almost champagne-like characteristic, perfect for celebrating. As strange as it might feel to celebrate right now, we should take a moment to raise a glass and appreciate that we've made it through another year!
BTL - 4 Deep
4 Deep Blended Mixed Culture Saison berry + funk + expressive Happy Birthday to The Depot! As is tradition, Will (Depot GM), Austin (Head Brewer), and Jake (Barrel Manager) created a beautiful blend to celebrate another year of barrels and beer. This year's blend consists of two different mixed culture Brett saisons and a Brett barrel age India Pale Lager. After it was blended it was dry hopped with a small amount of Hallertau Blanc. This beer presents you with aromas of pineapple, lemongrass, and funk. 4 Deep has depth with an immediate tartness that fades quickly to a mild berry characteristic. A slight tropical note mingles with citrus flavors and an effervescent carbonation leaving a slight drying quality on the palate. We hope you'll join us in raising a pint of this lovely beer in a toast to celebrate such fun and wonderful place! Cheers to 4 years!
BTL - Blueberry Dojo 2019
Blueberry Dojo Fruited Saison blueberries + tart + slight smoke We're excited to finally release this vintage of Blueberry Dojo. Back in 2019, this beer rested on that year's harvest for a year before being bottled, giving ample time to extract the beautiful tannins from the skin of the blueberries. Blueberry Dojo is a lovely blend of wine and beer flavors. Conditioning on the berries allows for the native yeast and bacteria to do their work, giving funk and acidity to this beer while helping make it incredibly drinkable. These blueberries were harvested the year of the lingering smoke, lending a slight savory note to its overall flavor profile.
BTL - Confluence
Confluence Blended Saison plum + medium body + funky ABV: 7.0% We could not be more excited to bring you our first collaborative barrel blend and first-ever collaboration with our friends at @wanderbrewing! Confluence is a blend of two barrels from Wander's esteemed barrel program (Flanders Red, Spontaneous fermented project) and three barrels from ours (Flanders Red, Brett Saison, Brett Pilsner). Combined, these barrels created a beer unlike anything either brewery has produced. The dark cherry notes of the Flanders Reds are brightened by lemon and pineapple from the Brett. Confluence starts out with sharp acidity, followed by expressive carbonation, and then mellows into a berry medley on the back end. This beer is a celebration of spring and times out perfectly between our respective breweries' 7th anniversaries.
BTL - Just Going As Friends
Back in 2018, we got together with The North Fork Brewery and decided to make two Hefeweizens, one at each brewery. Originally they were going to be released as the Middle Finger series but a global pandemic forced an end to the collab series. Four years later, we found ourselves going to Beer Prom with The North Fork.. but just as friends. ;) For the first time in a while, we thought about the Hefeweizens we brewed and popped open the foeder, and the puncheons from The North Fork. We blended our two beers together creating a Lambic-inspired sour. This blended sour starts with a funky complex nose, followed by upfront acidity, overripe peach, and a bright cereal grain finish.
Siren
NA Beverages
Bulldog Root Beer
Award winning honey root beer. Complex flavor blending root beer extracts, vanilla and organic honey. Sweetened with cane sugar, this top rated root beer is a rich blend of all the right ingredients for the perfect root beer flavor experience. Bottled in long neck glass bottles, each batch is made fresh at our facility in Mukilteo, WA.
Ginger Beer
COCK’N BULL GINGER BEER, the extra-ginger soft drink, has been enjoyed by Americans since 1946. The originator of the Moscow Mule! All natural ingredients, real sugar and ginger root extract give this English-style ginger beer its distinctive spicy flavor. Enjoy this premium soda on its own or used as a mixer, either way it delivers a kick! Caffeine free.
"Mr." Cola
Since 1949, Celebrating over 50 years, Mr. Cola is affectionaltely known as the “Aristocrat of Colas”. The authentic cola flavor, pure cane sugar and caffeine are blended for 24 hours to ensure full flavor potential. Enjoy a Mr. Cola – ice cold.
Starters
Poutine
Beecher's cheese curds, roasted mushroom gravy, parsley, chives. Allergy Information: - Is Vegetarian - Cannot be Vegan - Contains Gluten - Contains Dairy - Contains Corn
Waffle Fries
Waffle Fries Allergy Information: - Contains Gluten - Contains Corn
Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Kettle Chips
Krinkle cut kettle chips with Himalayan salt. Certified gluten-free.
Korean BBQ Tofu
Grilled organic tofu, Korean-BBQ sauce, cabbage, sesame seeds, Allergy Information: - Gluten Free - Vegan - Contains Soy - Contains Sesame - Contains Corn - Contains Nightshades
Seasonal Kale Salad
Kale, cranberry vinaigrette, toasted feta, candied pepitas, topped with pickled red onions Allergy: - Dairy free without the feta - Gluten Free
Caesar Salad
Romaine, house-made croutons, pecorino romano, caesar dressing, lemon wedge Allergy Information: - Gluten Free without Croutons - Dairy Free without Romano Cheese - Contains Egg
Kale-zar Salad
Kale, house-made croutons, pecorino romano, caesar dressing, lemon wedge Allergy: - Gluten Free without croutons - Dairy free without the Pecorino Romano
Tomato Soup
House-made tomato soup & chimichurri Allergy Information: - Vegan - Gluten Free - Contains night shades Sourcing Information: - House made Tomato Soup made with Roma Tomatoes
Mac Bites
Tillamook cheddar, gouda, broccoli, mac shells, bread crumbs, HOSA-ketchup Allergy information: - Contains Gluten - Contains Dairy - Contains Egg - Contains Corn
Pork Belly
The belly is rubbed with salt, brown sugar, and cinnamon, then slow roasted until tender. Each portion is seared off to order and plated with rosemary toast and pepper jam. Gluten and dairy free if served without the toast.
Crispy Chickpeas
Fried chickpeas tossed in spicy Ethiopian spices
Brussels Sprouts
Pomegranate brown sugar molasses, Aslan spiced yams, pulverized purple cabbage
Kettle Chips N' Dip
House balsamic onion dip, kettle chips
Salmon Cakes
Panko breaded surf to supper salmon cakes, tarragon emulsion, seared tomato, honey
Bowls
Southwest
Cilantro-lime slaw, avocado pesto, roasted jalapeno hummus, cotija, corn-black bean salsa, tortilla strips, lime wedge Allergy Information: - Vegan without Cotija Cheese - Gluten Free without Tortilla Strips
Hawaiian
Cilantro-lime slaw, hoisin, sweet chili sauce, shredded cabbage, crunchies and pineapple slices Allergy Information: - Vegan - Gluten Free without Hoisin - Gluten Free Hoisin is subbed for Regular Hoisin if requested
Makhani
similar to butter chicken, only vegan... And better **Suggested with Chicken(non-vegan) or tofu (vegan)**
Bahn Mi
Coconut ginger rice, pickled daikon, pickled carrot, pickled jalapenos, cucumber, slaw, cilantro, sriracha/hoison aioli. Recommended with pork belly, braised chicken, or tofu, but any protein is available.
Sandwiches
Bacon Bison Burger
Aslan's bison and pork blend 1/6 lb patty, Whatcom Bleu compound butter, bacon jam, aioli, arugula, served with a side Allergy Information: - Gluten Free with Gluten Free Bun substitution - Dairy Free without Blue Cheese Compound Butter and with Gluten Free Bun substitution
Classic Bison Burger
Aslan's bison and pork blend 1/6 lb patty, American cheese, tomato, pickle, classic sauce, iceberg, served with a side Allergy Information: - Gluten Free with a Gluten Free Bun substitution - Dairy Free without cheddar and with a Gluten Free Bun substitution
Katsu Sando
Mary's fried chicken or organic tofu katsu, spicy-mayo, pickles, cabbage salad Allergy Information: - For vegetarians, order the sando with Tofu! - This item contains dairy, gluten, meat, egg, nightshades, soy, sesame, and corn. - No modifications can be made to avoid these allergens.
PNW Grilled Cheese
Tillamook cheddar blend, provolone, Avenue rosemary bread, tomato, arugula, romano crust. Allergy Information: - Contains Dairy - Contains Gluten Sourcing: - Avenue Rosemary Bread - Tillamook White and Yellow Cheddar
Yambanzo Burger
house-made yam and garbanzo patty, avocado pesto, chipotle aioli, sprouts, arugula, salsa, cheddar crisp
Mango Chicken Sandwich
Kids Menu - 12 & Under
Kids Classic Bison
Grilled bison patty, Tillamook cheddar, iceberg, tomato, pickles, classic sauce Allergy Information: - Gluten Free with a Gluten Free Bun substitution - Dairy Free without cheddar and with a Gluten Free Bun substitution
Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese made with cheddar and provolone
Kids Bowl
Hawaiian: Cilantro-lime slaw, hoisin, sweet chili sauce, shredded cabbage, crunchies Allergy Information: - Vegan - Gluten Free without Hoisin - Gluten Free Hoisin is subbed for Regular Hoisin if requested Southwest: Cilantro-lime slaw, avocado pesto, black bean dip, cotija, corn-black bean salsa, tortilla strips, lime wedge Allergy Information: - Vegan without Cotija Cheese - Gluten Free without Tortilla Strips
Kids Seasonal Kale Salad
Contains kale, golden raisins, pecorino romano, toasted walnuts, and a lemon vinaigrette Allergy: - Dairy free without the pecorino - Gluten Free
Kids Kalezar Salad
Kale, house-made croutons, pecorino romano, caesar dressing, lemon wedge Allergy: - Gluten Free without croutons - Dairy free without the Pecorino Romano
Kids Caesar Salad
Romaine, house-made croutons, pecorino romano, caesar dressing, lemon wedge Allergy Information: - Gluten Free without Croutons - Dairy Free without Romano Cheese - Contains Egg
Kids Tomato Soup
House-made tomato soup & chimichurri Allergy Information: - Vegan - Gluten Free - Contains night shades Sourcing Information: - House made Tomato Soup made with Roma Tomatoes
Kids Rice Bowl
Coconut ginger rice, organic chicken and a choice of sauce. For protein your choice of grilled chicken, blackened chicken, braised chicken, or yams. For sauce choose from aioli, avo crema, sweet chili, chipotle, hoison, chimera hot sauce, korean bbq, or pepper jelly.
Kids Myco Wings
4 piece vegetarian boneless wings, served with a side of fries and ranch
Plastic Cutlery & Napkins
Complimentary Sauces
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thanks for supporting Aslan Brewing! Togo food & beer pick-up is available from 12 PM to 10 PM - subject to in-house business - every day of the week. Plastic cutlery and napkins are available upon request. Cheers!
1330 N Forest St, Bellingham, WA 98225