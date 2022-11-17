Aslan Brewing Co. - Bellingham

Four Pack Monarch IPA

$12.00

Beer Name: Monarch IPA Beer Style: India Pale Ale Three Tasting Notes: citrus + bitter + dry Description: After a year of keeping this project classified, we are so excited to announce the release of our newest flagship beer: Monarch IPA! With trends constantly changing, recently we’ve found ourselves reaching for the classic, clear IPAs more and more. After testing a new recipe for the past year, we’ve worked hard to perfect this beer to present an IPA with less haze, more robust hop expression, and more clarity. Monarch is a fresh and decidedly nostalgic IPA with a pleasant, bright bitterness. The hops provide flavors of lemon, grapefruit, pine, and delicate herbal notes. Light biscuit flavors from the malt complement the jammy qualities of the hops while not overshadowing their nuance. Monarch finishes crisp and dry. This new flagship is available NOW at all three Aslan locations and you’ll see it soon on shelves all over Washington, California, Boise and B.C. 🍻